Reporter Becky Griffin: We Need More Abortions To Curb Mass Shootings

Far-left reporter Becky Griffin has called on women to “abort more babies” in the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florida.

The reporter-model took to Twitter on Thursday and claimed that shooter Nicolas Cruz wouldn’t have carried out the mass murder if his mother had aborted him instead of putting him up for adoption.

Breitbart.com reports: “Woman puts baby up for adoption, he grows up to be a violent young man who will spend the rest of his life in prison for a mass murder. Tell me more about how abortions are wrong,” Griffin wrote, in a tweet that went viral on Thursday, adding the hashtags #Florida and #ParklandSchoolShooting.

Woman puts baby up for adoption, he grows up to be a violent young man who will spend the rest of his life in prison for a mass murder. Tell me more about how abortions are wrong. #Florida #ParklandSchoolShooting — Hoodie Rebecca 🍀 (@dorothyofisrael) February 15, 2018

The former MTV personality’s tweet was in reference to an Associated Press report that Nikolas and his brother had been living with a family friend after the death of his adoptive parents.

Griffin later tweeted, “This drew so much attention by ppl jumping to conclusions like I think adoption is wrong, when all I said was that a woman who was clearly unfit to have a child — did — did NOT raise him — and maybe it could have turned out better if she could have made a CHOICE.”

Griffin was ripped on social media by pro-life activists and pro-choice Twitters users and responded to her detractors by sharing a link to a refuted study of how abortions reduce crime.

Cruz, 17, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Another 15 were reportedly hospitalized for injuries.