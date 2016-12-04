Benny Hill Classified As ‘Porn’, Banned Under New UK Laws

The Benny Hill Show is to be banned from U.K. screens as “offensive, obscene pornography” under a controversial new British law.

A list of sexual acts including “spanking” have been banned from UK entertainment and pornography for being “offensive, obscene or potentially life endangering” and The Benny Hill Show, a British sitcom that aired between 1955 and 1991 in over 140 countries has been deemed unsuitable for British screens in 2016.

On Tuesday MPs passed the third reading of the Digital Economy Bill, effectively ushering it into law. The bill, once enacted, will see multiple sex acts banned from entertainment and pornography, and also force internet users to request access to online porn by registering with a government age verification program.

The verification program has been criticized as an invasion of privacy, with civil rights activists arguing it will inevitably lead to a register of viewing habits of users.

Following the unopposed reading in the House of Commons, the controversial bill will now go to the House of Lords.

Banned in the UK

Websites and broadcasters will not be banned from hosting the material, but will be banned from showing them to anyone in the UK.

A clause of the Digital Economy Bill means that porn must adhere to the same rules that govern porn available from a licensed sex shop. These are governed by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The new restrictions in the UK will mean that in practice the following acts are banned: