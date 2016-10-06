Bill Clinton Caught Groping Young Intern

Uncovered ABC footage shows a younger Bill Clinton groping a young assistant at the back of a moving vehicle.

Some may say that the former U.S. president may have instinctively moved his hand to protect the female passenger in the vehicle.

Others may say that Bill is a gentleman and was discretely fixing the young lady’s skirt.

Of course there may be more to the story than meets the eye

Subject Politics reports:

As you’ll see in the uncovered ABC footage below, Bill was caught on camera GROPING an assistant before realizing the camera was actually on!

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW!

Where are the so called “feminists” on this one? Oh right, they’re too busy going after Trump because he might have called a woman fat 20 years ago; so they’re just going to ignore the fact that Bill Clinton is a serial rapist.

Perhaps even worse, Hillary ENABLED Bill’s behavior by attempting to smear the names of his victims and bullying them into silence.

HILLARY’S HYPOCRISY ON THIS TOPIC IS DISGUSTING. SHE THINKS SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS SHOULD BE BELIEVED, EXCEPT FOR HER OWN HUSBAND’S VICTIMS!

I can’t believe Hillary actually tweeted “every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.” I guess that doesn’t apply to the victims Bill Clinton’s sexual assaults, they don’t count.

For years, Bill and Hillary have tried to discredit the women who have accused Bill Clinton of rape. Now I’m sure they’re sitting at home, watching this saying “yeah, told ya so.”

WATCH IT FOR YOURSELF then SHARE THIS on Facebook so we can expose this monster!

Uncovered ABC footage shows Bill Clinton groping an assistant before realizing the camera is on.#RapistBillClinton#HillaryTheEnabler pic.twitter.com/CKLCdPmg5P — Deplorable Hillary! (@HilLIARy_Lies) October 2, 2016



