Bill Clinton Assault Victims Hit Back At Hillary Who Claims They ‘Misremembered’

Two women who have accused former President Bill Clinton of rape and sexual misconduct, have responded to claims Hillary Clinton recently made about her husbands accusers….

During an interview with ABC News radio host Rita Cosby on Friday, Hillary claimed that Bill’s accusers were “misremembering” history.

“Every situation has to be judged on its own merit. And there were allegations that were disproved,” Clinton said. “It’s unfortunate that people are either misremembering or misinterpreting history.” She then added “I don’t know that we can rewrite and revise history”

The two victims Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones both agreed that Clintons comments were “ludicrous” and said that Hillary not only knew what Bill had been up to, but that she’d been covering up for him for years.

The Blaze reports:

When asked about the comments on Fox News Friday, Jones told host Laura Ingraham that Clinton’s comments are “ludicrous.”

“I’m not misinterpreting, I’m not, no, no, no, no, no. That is so ludicrous what she just said! I mean, seriously? I cannot believe that that lady would say that. And nothing was misinterpreted. I know what happened to me in that room that day,” Jones said.

“I agree with you Paula,” Broaddrick followed up.

Jones later urged Clinton to talk to Bill’s accusers to hear what they have to say before completely discrediting them like she as done for decades. Then, Jones tore into Clinton, saying:

She knew. She’s been enabling him for years. She’s been hiding this stuff for him for years. If you’re married to a man and you don’t know your husband is doing this, something is wrong. And you know, they claim to have such a wonderful marriage and she stood by her man but let me tell you, she knew what he was doing. And the only reason why they ever stayed together is because it was a political marriage.

How did they respond to Democrats?

Many Democrats this week revisited the sexual misconduct allegations charged against Bill throughout the years he was a man in power. Some have said Bill shouldn’t have received the pass that he did, while others said they finally believe some of Bill’s accusers, like Broaddrick.

Then others, like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), said she now believes Bill should have resigned after the Monica Lewinskey scandal. Jones told Ingraham that “it’s just a little bit too late for that, now isn’t it?”

“It makes you wonder if they truly mean what they say because us womens didn’t get any kind of help whatsoever from those liberal women. They ridiculed us. We were called all kind of names. We were not believed. And I hope that it’s true that they think that now. But I don’t know that I believe it,” Jones said.

“It’s absolutely disgusting Laura. This great epiphany, which should have occurred 20 years ago coming about now…I should feel ecstatic about it, but I don’t. I feel very disappointed that they waited two decades to do this,” Broaddrick added.

Broaddrick alleges that Clinton raped her in the spring of 1978 while he was campaigning to be governor of Arkansas. Jones sued Clinton in 1994 for a sexual harassment incident that happened in 1991 while he was governor of Arkansas. Clinton later settled with Jones for $850,000.

