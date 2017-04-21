Bill Gates Meets President Trump To Stop Vaccine Safety Inquiry

Bill Gates met with President Trump in the White House in a shameless, last-ditch attempt at convincing the president to scrap his plan for an independent inquiry into vaccine safety.

When asked if he raised the topic of vaccines with President Trump, who has repeatedly called for an independent inquiry into the safety of vaccines, Gates answered emphatically.

“Absolutely!” Gates said. “They are miracles and have done great things, and when we get new ones, we can do a lot.”

With staggering hubris, Gates even admitted that he told the president “there is no need” for an independent inquiry into the safety of vaccines because he has “looked at it” and they are “completely safe.”

“I heard when [Trump] saw pharma guys he said he was still wondering about vaccines, but he did mention to them that I’d said to him that I’d looked at it and that they were completely safe and that we shouldn’t raise any doubts about that.”

Never mind the hundreds of thousands of Americans with first-hand, often tragic, experiences involving vaccines. Never mind the fact that millions of Americans, including the president, believe an independent inquiry (that excludes any influence from Big Pharma and the compromised FDA) must be held. Never mind these facts because Bill Gates, the richest man in the world and a committed eugenicist, says vaccines are “completely safe” and we “shouldn’t raise any doubts” about that.

Shortly after Trump’s election win, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was swamped by reporters while exiting Trump Tower in New York. Trump was said to be considering an independent vaccine safety inquiry and associated commission.

At that time Kennedy Jr., told reporters that the point of the inquiry would to be “to make sure we have scientific integrity in the vaccine process for efficacy and safety effects.” Although no official announcement has been made by the Trump administration regarding the inquiry yet, public momentum has surged in favor of its creation.

"@Kramersfarm: You are spot on with your opinion on vaccinations. Big pharma and big Ag control a lot of misinformation. Great job." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2014

Why are pro-vaccine lobbyists like Gates so afraid of an independent investigation? What do they have to hide? If everything with vaccines was as they claim it is, an independent inquiry should not be of any concern to them.

Depopulation

Perhaps it’s because in 2010, the same year the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded Australian scientists to release GMO mosquitoes infected with a bacterium into the world, Gates confessed he wants to depopulate the earth – a key Illuminati goal.

“The world today has 6.8 billion people; that’s headed up to about 9 billion,” Gates said during the notorious, invitation-only 2010 TED Conference. “Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

Now those bacterium-infected GMO mosquitoes created by Bill Gates in 2010 are wreaking havoc in the Americas – with the whole globe at risk, according to the World Health Organization – and Gates is still meeting with world leaders attempting to stop them investigating his beloved, population decreasing vaccines.

It remains to be seen if Gates had any influence over President Trump.