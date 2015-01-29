Bill Gates: We Need A One World Government

Bill Gates was recently interviewed by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In the interview Bill Gates responds to the problem of climate change by declaring that a world government is needed to deal with the crisis.

Huffingtonpost.de reports:

“The UN system has failed”

“You can make fun of it, but in truth it was sad how the conference in Copenhagen is run, how individual who behave like the UN system failed,” the 59-year-old said in view of the often viewed as a failure UN Climate Change Conference 2009 in the Danish capital . So far there is no perfect frame, so Gates.

In view of the urgent problems in the world is a global government “badly needed,” said Gates. “Take the UN, it has been created especially for the security in the world. We are ready for war, because we have taken every precaution. We have NATO, we have divisions, jeeps, trained people. But what is with epidemics? How many doctors do we have as much planes, tents, what scientists? If there were such a thing as a world government, we would be better prepared. “

Gates founded in the 1990s with his wife Melinda, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support people in health care and the fight against poverty worldwide.

Gates is the richest man in the world

According to the New York business magazine “Forbes” Bill Gates leads with more than 80 billion dollars (70 billion euros) a list of the richest people . His success is called Windows. The world’s most popular computer program directs three decades billion into the pockets of the now 59-year-olds.

Founded with friend and Mitmilliardär Warren Buffett Gates 2010 also “The Giving Pledge”. The club can only join who donates at least half of his fortune to charity. Richard Branson and Larry Ellison are, Diane von Furstenberg and Barron Hilton, the nearly century-old David Rockefeller and Mark Zuckerberg.