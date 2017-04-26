Bill Nye The Fake Science Guy Claims ‘Transgenderism Is Evolution’

Bill Nye “the science guy” who preaches that fluoride, pesticides, GMOs and vaccines are all safe, is now teaching that “transgenderism is evolution.“

Abandoning any remaining shreds of dignity or scientific credibility, Bill Nye has teamed with Rachel Bloom and released a vulgar, cringeworthy, anti-scientific “transgender anthem” called Sex Junk proclaims transgenderism is evolution in action, and that there is no science to gender.

The video hasn’t performed well on YouTube. It has received over 30,000 dislikes and only 400 likes, ranking it among the most unpopular videos of all time.

Bill Nye has become the laughing stock of the world with his new Netflix show ridiculously entitled, Bill Nye Saves the World.

Once claiming to believe in science, Bill Nye has gone all-in for the lunatic leftist anti-science narrative of transgenderism, which contradicts over a century of genetic science and has been dubbed the “Flat Earth theory of genetics.”

Natural News reports:

The song’s lyrics, which promote the whacked-out myth that human sex expression is not binary, include lines like, “Sex how you want, it’s your goddamn right.”

Another line from the vulgar song goes like this, while Bill Nye gyrates in the background:

“This world of ours is so full of choice. But must I choose between only John or Joyce? Are my options only hard or moist? My vagina has its own voice.”

The song goes on to claim that transgenderism is all part of “evolution” … an assertion that has real “science guys” cringing everywhere.

After the cringe-worthy song finished, Bill Nye sums up his lunacy by stating, “That’s exactly the right message, Rachel, nice job!” If Charles Darwin were still alive today, he would no doubt squash Bill Nye with a giant Galapagos tortoise.

Well @BillNye shot his credibility when he decided there's no science to gender. Oh, and that was SAD. #mysexjunk — Wrongthink Radio (@wrongthinkradio) April 24, 2017

Keep in mind this was all bankrolled by Netflix, which is now fully invested in the production and dissemination of utterly delusional Left-wing narratives rooted in “Flat Earth” science rather than genetic reality.

Remember, to believe in transgenderism — actually a form of psychosis — you have to believe in “magical thinking.”

Will Bill Nye grow a vagina and call for the elimination of genetics education in public schools?

Thanks to science clowns like Bill Nye, it won’t be long now before left-wing science lunatics start calling for the removal of all genetics education from school textbooks because the science of genetics contradicts the lunacy of the transgenderism delusion.

Perhaps Bill Nye will grow a vagina on live television to demonstrate his theory of “spontaneous genetic transmutation” which he implies allows a biological man to transform into a woman by waving a magic wand.

Seriously, if Bill Nye can transmute all his XY chromosomes into XX on live TV — and make his penis vanish into thin air — I promise to reconsider my entire understanding of gene expression.

With this push for transgenderism, Bill Nye has become an embarrassment to real science. He also demonstrates to the whole world why every narrative pushed by what I call “religious science fundamentalism” — including vaccines, climate change, GMOs and pesticides — is rooted in either sheer lunacy or corporate propaganda.

Remember: The guy telling you that GMOs, vaccines and fluoride are all safe is the same guy who thinks men can transform into women by wishing really hard. Yeah, that’s the new “science” being pushed by Bill Nye.

What’s even more sad and pathetic in all this is how it’s now abundantly clear that Bill Nye was required to go all-in for every lunatic delusion of the Left in order to get funding for his Netflix series which also pushes toxic vaccines, deadly herbicide chemicals, unsafe GMOs and every corporate-backed science narrative imaginable.

Instead of holding the line on legitimate science, Bill Nye decided something like, “Screw it, I could use the publicity” and abandoned any last shred of scientific credibility he might have had. He now apparently believes that transgenderism is “evolution.”

Now, he’s just the laughing stock of the world, and he’s actually making it even easier for the rest of us real skeptics (like myself) to discredit the false narratives behind the climate change hoax, toxic vaccines, unsafe GMOs, deadly pesticides, brain damaging fluoride and all the rest.

Please, Bill Nye, make another lunatic anti-science video in the name of your twisted “science.” Perhaps next you can denounce ORGANIC CHEMISTRY, too, and save us all from having to study covalent bonds.