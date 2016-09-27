Brad Pitt ‘Sickened’ By Angelina’s Hollywood Illuminati Rituals

Sources close to Brad Pitt claim the star was “sickened” by the Hollywood Illuminati rituals that Angelina Jolie introduced him to.

It is also claimed that the leaked video, in which a 23-year-old Angelina Jolie admits to joining the Illuminati, participating in secret rituals, and making animal sacrifices, was released by Pitt as retaliation for Jolie “attempting to destroy his career.“

The stunning footage of Jolie revealing the true inner workings of Hollywood as she describes her experiences participating in secret Illuminati rituals to close friends, was leaked and uploaded to YouTube just four days after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

The divorce has already become ugly, with smears and counter-smears, and now the claim that Pitt has publicly outed Jolie as a member of the secret society is threatening to further escalate tensions.

Although Jolie cites the standard “irreconcilable differences” on her divorce papers, she or her proxies have made it known that she’s seeking sole custody of their 6 kids on the grounds that Pitt is unfit – dependent on marijuana and alcohol, and prone to violent outbursts.

A recent incident, alleged to have taken place while the family were flying back to Los Angeles on a private plane, is cited in the tabloid press as the incident that pushed Jolie to file for divorce. Apparently drunk, Pitt allegedly became physically abusive of one of their children – said to be their oldest, 15-year-old Maddox – after he intervened in his adopted parents’ argument.

Sources close to Pitt told the New York Post‘s Page Six that although the Fight Club star shouted at Maddox, “he never raised a hand to the boy.” The sources also believe that Jolie is attempting to destroy Pitt’s career.

All of which makes the timing of the leak of the video in which Jolie admits to joining the Illuminati very interesting — suggestive of an attempt by Pitt to retaliate against Jolie.

The Illuminati was always going to be a bad fit for the Fight Club star, and unlike Jolie, who embraced the cult unreservedly, Pitt always maintained a safe distance.

However it widely believed that Pitt has Illuminati connections. In early September, the Moneyball star made the Illuminati 666 hand-sign while posing for a photo taken for a recent interview with the New York Times.

And at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2011, Pitt was asked by reporters to talk about his lean years acting in low budget flops – before his breakthrough came in A River Runs Through It and he shot straight to the top of the Hollywood A-list.

As reported by Fred Topel for StarPulse on September 19, 2011, Pitt “joked” about making a pact with Satan. Pitt said:

“I grew up in a very Christian environment, a healthy environment, a loving family. But there were just parameters and things I didn’t understand. I always questioned it and it took me to my adult years or leaving home where I could really try on something different for myself. That was Satanism. It’s working out really well. I made a pact. That’s why the movie came out so well.”