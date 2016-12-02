Latest

Bombshell: Breitbart Murdered After Exposing Clinton Pedo Ring

Posted on December 2, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 6 Comments

Andrew Breitbart may have been murdered after uncovering evidence of a Washington pedophile ring that directly implicated the Clinton's.

Andrew Breitbart may have been murdered after uncovering evidence of a pedophile ring in Washington D.C. that directly implicated the Clinton’s. 

According to Internet sleuths, Breitbart was very vocal that Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, was connected to a child sex ring in Washington that very likely included the Clinton’s and their cronies.

Just weeks after Andrew Brietbart began going public on his findings, he was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Worryingly, his coroner was found dead just weeks later too.

A tweet by Mr. Breitbart shortly before his March 1, 2012, death is now raising questions as to whether his death may have been a murder in an attempt to silence him.

How prog-guru John Podesta isn’t household name as world class underage sex slave op cover-upperer defending unspeakable dregs escapes me,” Breitbart tweeted in 2011.

Morningnewsusa.com reports:

According to Infowars, in a documentary called “Hating Breitbart”, Andrew showed his extreme contempt for Podesta. In the film, he said that he knew things about the murky adviser for Obama and Clinton.

These were things, Breitbart said, which were not yet publication.

“What’s in your closet, John Podesta? Do you want us to play these games? Breitbart asked in the film.

“Because we are playing to win.”

Furthermore, now his mysterious death was being revisited by internet sleuths and investigative journalists. It was being alleged that knowledge about Podesta’s dirty secrets and Breitbart’s mysterious death were connected.

The tweet had erupted a new volcanic turn for internet detectives. While the pedophile scandal at the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria had reigned the Internet for weeks, this tweet just took the issue to the next level.

Washington Times said that with the tweet out and Breitbart’s mysterious death, net sleuths were thinking that they are onto something very incriminating.

Pizzagate Podesta: Breitbart’s Coroner Died Mysteriously

Few weeks after Brietbart’s death, his coroner also passed away. Michael Cormier also had a suspicious and sudden death.

Cormier was a seemingly-healthy 61-year-old man. He was working as the L.A. Department coroner technician.

He became quite ill at his home and was swiftly taken to the hospital. However, he died suddenly, with doctors unable to confirm the cause of his death.

According to ABC 7, the LAPD and the county coroner said they were unsure whether Cormier might have ingested poison, possibly arsenic. Moreover, they also said that he surely did not die of natural causes.

“If the attending doctor or physician is not willing to sign off on the death certificate, then it becomes an investigation to determine the actual cause of death,” said LAPD Lt. Andy Neiman.

It was also reported that Cormier died on the same day the officials had released their preliminary autopsy report regarding Breitbart’s death. These two instantly became related incidents to conspiracy theorists.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • http://WWW.smoloko.com Alt Man

    This is getting aggrivating, hillary needs to stop being such an evil witch
    She is a satanist that rapes babies and kills anyone who says anything, fuck these assholes, we know the truth

  • Jesus Christ

    In the name of the father, the son and the holy spirit

    This world has been controlled by satanists that wish us ill and want to destroy us, this is not what should happen,
    I am not a racist but great men such as Napoleon, Hitler, Our German and French Ancestors and even the soldiers from our own nations who were tricked into fighting for the Rothschild + Jewish Interests that died to protect us must NOT be forgotten, we cannot let those who die have their image tarnished, remember: throughout the last 200 Years we have had only ONE ENEMY, This is Rothschild! He must be destroyed in order to reunite the human race under peace instead of globalism! May they burn in hell for screwing with the great humans of the world,

    SPREAD THIS ALL OVER Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and any other site you know to prove the Elite that you know we can stop the New World ORDER, Human beings were not created to defeated by sick twisted Illuminati Child Molesting Ugly Old Fucks, WE WILL PREVAIL!!!!

    • Reggin Mudd

      Rothschild is a puppet, like all of them. Our enemy is spiritual just as Jesus stated…

      • Amaris

        our enemy is spiritual, BUT can take on human form as in demon possession. Rothschild is possessed as are many of the elite, e.g. Soros. Obama to name a few. In fact it has been said that Obama is the anti-Christ. I do not think Rothschild is a puppet, more like the puppet master, same with Soros

        • Reggin Mudd

          You basically just gave the definition of a puppet in which a person is possessed. The person’s personality has been replaced for total control, therefore I see that as a puppet…

  • Amaris

    what is it about paedophilia that makes the perpetrators so scared, scared enough to murder for fear of exposure. This seems to be the one thing they fear most. Maybe because this is all part and parcel of Satanic ritual abuse, and their worship of Satan? They kill babies, drink their blood and eat their flesh, as well as sexually abusing children. This has been confirmed by the two Hampstead children who have been victims of this abuse.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire