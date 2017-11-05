British Police Investigate Kevin Spacey Over Sexual Assault Claim

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is being investigated by British police over a fresh allegation of sexual assault.

UK police are investigating claims that Spacey sexually assaulted an unconscious aspiring actor more than a decade ago.

The alleged victim, who was 23 at the time, says he was sexually abused at the Oscar winner’s London home.

Spacey said on Thursday that he is seeking treatment after facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a string of men.

RT reports: It is understood the British actor behind the latest claims, who has not been identified, smoked weed with Spacey before he passed out during the 2008 incident.

The alleged victim claimed that when he regained consciousness, he discovered the Hollywood actor performing oral sex on him.

It is alleged that Spacey told him not to tell anyone.

The complainant, now aged 32, contacted police this week.

It is understood that he was passed on to the Metropolitan Police, which has released a statement concerning a 2008 incident in Lambeth.

“On Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.

“It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.”

It is understood that the aspiring actor asked Spacey, who was the artistic director at London’s Old Vic Theater from 2004–2015, for help with his career.

The Old Vic released a statement this week, expressing its dismay over the allegations levied against Spacey during his time at the theater.

“Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at the Old Vic is completely unacceptable,” the statement said.

“We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theater industry on October 23.

“We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of the Old Vic family. Any behavior we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

In the statement, the theater urged anyone employed by or connected with the Old Vic with any type of complaint to get in touch with the theatre.

“Any experience shared will be treated in the utmost confidence and with sensitivity,” the statement reads.

“We have appointed external advisors to help us deal with any information received.”