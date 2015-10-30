Cancer Boy With 48 Hours To Live Cured With Cannabis Oil

The family of 3-year-old Landon Riddle who was diagnosed with Leukaemia, were recently told he had, at most, 48 hours to live. His grandmother suggested the family look at cannabis oil as a last chance treatment after the boy had gone through a horrific ordeal with two months of Chemotherapy leaving his distraught family at their wits end.

“We discussed all of our concerns with his medical team in Utah and watched Landon continue to suffer and wither away as the piled on drug after drug. Then my mother came across cannabis oil online”, Landon said.

Countercurrentnews.com reports:

The family then fled the state of Utah for Colorado, where cannabis oil treatment was legal.

In just days, Landon began vomiting less and less each day and finally began to eat.

“Our hearts were filled with joy that cannabis brought back the smile to Landon’s face. Landon started getting better and better! It was as if a miracle had happened! He was smiling again and started to eat again!” Sierra wrote on her blog during his treatment.

“It is atrocious that anyone on the planet would be charged for choosing cannabis over pharmaceuticals. My heart goes out to Adam Koessler and Rumor Rose, along with uncountable other families that are affected by cannabis prohibition. Get ready for the fight of your life. Having a sick child is a battle in itself, but making this choice is a whole new world. You’re going to need thick skin, intuition, and a solid team. Don’t waste time making sure every other pharmaceutical does more harm than good. If it feels wrong in your gut, it’s probably wrong,” she added.

Now, Landon’s cancer is in remission.