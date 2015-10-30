Latest

Cancer Boy With 48 Hours To Live Cured With Cannabis Oil

Posted on October 30, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Health // 8 Comments

A 3-year-old cancer patient who was told he had just 48-hours to live was cured by taking Cannabis oil A 3-year-old cancer patient who was told he had just 48-hours to live was cured by taking Cannabis oil

The family of 3-year-old Landon Riddle who was diagnosed with Leukaemia, were recently told he had, at most, 48 hours to live. His grandmother suggested the family look at cannabis oil as a last chance treatment after the boy had gone through a horrific ordeal with two months of Chemotherapy leaving his distraught family at their wits end.

“We discussed all of our concerns with his medical team in Utah and watched Landon continue to suffer and wither away as the piled on drug after drug. Then my mother came across cannabis oil online”, Landon said.

Countercurrentnews.com reports:

The family then fled the state of Utah for Colorado, where cannabis oil treatment was legal.

In just days, Landon began vomiting less and less each day and finally began to eat.

“Our hearts were filled with joy that cannabis brought back the smile to Landon’s face. Landon started getting better and better! It was as if a miracle had happened! He was smiling again and started to eat again!” Sierra wrote on her blog during his treatment.

“It is atrocious that anyone on the planet would be charged for choosing cannabis over pharmaceuticals. My heart goes out to Adam Koessler and Rumor Rose, along with uncountable other families that are affected by cannabis prohibition. Get ready for the fight of your life. Having a sick child is a battle in itself, but making this choice is a whole new world. You’re going to need thick skin, intuition, and a solid team. Don’t waste time making sure every other pharmaceutical does more harm than good. If it feels wrong in your gut, it’s probably wrong,” she added.

Now, Landon’s cancer is in remission.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • c_chandler

    just what big pharma doesnt want to admit…

  • Joy

    My husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer that spread from his brain into the lungs and liver. he became so ill that it tired him out to do the smallest task; to walk across a room would take great effort and all his breath away. I was unable to bear his situation anymore and i begin to ask questions about cancer in my neighborhood and work place, above all i was praying that God should send healing to my husband and take the sorrow away from my family, one faithful evening my neighbor who recently moved to the neighborhood came to me that she heard that i have been asking question about cancer and told me about Jenny Kim hemp oil and how it cured her 9 years breast cancer. She gave me his email (jkimmedicalcentre2@gmail.com). It was a great joy that day and he’s my husband life saving angel, i ordered the oil and i received it that week and followed his instructions and gave my husband the hemp oil. To God be the glory my husband is totally cancer free and he is healthy and strong now, after which he reported that he could breath well, was not experiencing any pains and felt the good cells in his body. four days later our family doctor, Benson, reported there were no signs of him having any trouble breathing or problems with physical tasks and cancer; Thank you lord, my husband is much alive with the help of God’s servant Jenny. my husband is now able to breathe fully and deeply. His doctor reportedly says his liver is cancer free. That he does not seems to have a small amount of cancer in his liver and lungs again. The doctor is amazed at the effectiveness of the hemp oil. my husband and I believe the major changes in his body. Of course we do not deny the important role of dieting . my husband story is an ideal example of how hemp oil healing miracles often have in the body.) We Thank Jenny Kim for his miraculous hemp oil treatment. contact her with (jkimmedicalcentre2@gmail.com)

  • Roberts antony

    I am so grateful to Dr. Rick Simpson for providing me with Hemp oil here in the United State of America. I was diagnose with skin cancer 2 years and 3 weeks ago, and
    ever since then have done a lot of Chemo and Radiation that have not help me, but only damaged my immune system and render me weak and helpless. I came across the
    Phoenix Tears and i have read about the Hemp oil a lot and saw the Post that Dr. Rick Simpson could provide me with Hemp Oil here is the State, i contacted him on:
    drricksimpson711@gmail.com for the procurement of this medication, to my surprise the medication was procured and delivered within 48 hours and i have been on treatment
    for the past 3 months. Am now here to testify that am no longer a cancer patient. I have experience a total transformation in my life with Dr. Rick Simpson Hemp oil
    service.
    Below are the different types of illnes he cured

    (1) Adeniod Cystic Carcinoma
    (2) Anal Cancer (Squamous Cell Carcinima)
    (3) Aplastic Anemia
    (4) Basal Cell Carcionoma
    (5) Bladder Cancer
    (6) Bone Cancer
    (7) Brain Cancer
    (8) Breast Cancer
    (9) Cervical Cancer
    (10) Colon Cancer
    (11) Epithelioid Hemangioendothelioma (EHE)
    (12) Endometrial Cancer
    (13) Kidney Cancer
    (14) Leukemia
    (15) Liposarcoma
    (16) Liver Cancer
    (17) Lung Cancer
    (18) Lymphoma
    (19) Lymphoma
    (20) Melanoma
    (21) Neuroblastoma
    (22) Ovarian Cancer
    (23) Pancreatic Cancer
    (24) Parotid Salivary Gland Cancer
    (25) Pituitary Gland Tumor
    (26) Prostate Cancer
    (27) Spinal Tumor
    (28) Sqamous Cell Carcimona
    (29) Thyriod Cancer
    (30) Uterine Cancer
    For all cancer patients that lives in American region, Asia, Europe and the world at large, go get your Hemp oil by contacting: drricksimpson711@gmail.com or web:
    http://drricksimpsonsolutionhome.tripod.com/
    Yours faithfully,

    Antony Roberts

  • KAZZ MORGAN

    I want to appreciate Doctor oria for curing me of cancer with his
    cannabis oil, i was at the point of death until i found a testimony of
    his good works,now am happy with joy in my heart to share this good news
    that am living a cancer free life. for my major purpose is to inform
    those that are in need of cannabis oil to cure their cancer to contact
    this great healer, Doctor Oria via email on oriacannabis@yahoo.com and
    be cancer free just as i am. am so grateful god brought you to me Doctor
    Oria.I really appreciate you and thanks alots for curing my cancer..

  • larry frank

    A great testimony i must share to all cancer patient in the world!
    I never knew CANNABIS OIL could cure cancer, i thought it was only meant to eliminate leukemia and Illinois paralyses, until 2 months ago, When i got a bottle of the oil, I bought them pretty expensive though, but had no option and didn’t want to loose my life just because of money..It turned out to be what i was looking for over 17 months, a week after buying the CANNABIS OIL it was like a reborn for me. Even my doctors were so amazed by its potency. I seriously advise that you also get yours, I am a living testimony of the wonder works of the cannabis oil and avoid going through life risking surgery. its 100% potent i swear..
    i am so happy for sharing this testimony, my advice to you people that think that their is no cure for cancer,just contact and get the oil treatment from Rick Simpson try it and you will not regret it because it truly works and here is his email(rickcancercure81@gmail.com) God bless you all and i wish you a quick recovery…

  • Rita Prince

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire