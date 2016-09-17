Celebrity Morgan Freeman Blames Monsanto For Mass Bee Deaths

Celebrity Morgan Freeman has recently voiced his concerns over the dangers that pesticides, like glyphosate, found in Monsanto’s infamous RoundUp, pose to wildlife and the environment.

The Oscar winner and bee sanctuary owner says both the agriculture giant Monsanto and the government are responsible for what he says is a “frightening loss of bee colonies.”

Collective Evolution reports:

Earlier this year, Morgan Freeman made a guest appearance on Larry King Now. After discovering that bees are dying at an alarming rate, actor Morgan Freeman converted his entire 124-acre ranch into a bee sanctuary. The YouTube video below shows Morgan Freeman discussing our role in the rapid decrease in bee population and the destruction of the environment.

Addressing the bee crisis, host Larry King asks, “Would you blame Monsanto for making RoundUp or the government for their lax rules on pesticides?”

Freeman responds, “Both — there’s been a frightening loss of bee colonies, particularly in this country… to such an extent that scientists are now saying it’s dangerous.”

Freeman then goes on to compare the rapid decline in bee population to our role in killing canaries in coal mines. Years ago, prior to today’s advanced mining technology, canaries were used to detect harmful gases such as methane. They were caged, placed in mines, and then monitored. As the amount of gas reached deadly levels, the canaries would either get sick, begin to sing louder, and/or in most cases, die, indicating that the workers needed to exit the mine.

This is a clear representation of our pattern of abusing animals and the environment, which still exists in animal agriculture, mining, and many other industries. Many people don’t comprehend the drastic impact killing animals and insects has on our environment, especially as a result of population dynamics.

Freeman explains that once one species is killed, this proliferates around the planet. Thousands of species are dying or approaching extinction as a result of our disrespect and disregard for the environment and its inhabitants.

“If the bee disappeared off the face of the earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein