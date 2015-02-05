CERN To Attempt ‘Big Bang’ In March, Stephen Hawking Issues Warning

CERN is due to re-open the large hadron collider in March of 2015 in order to recreate the big bang, despite warnings from top scientists such as Stephen Hawking and Neil de Grasse Tyson.

Allnewspipeline.com reports:

Dr. Stephen Hawking recently warned that the reactivation in March of CERN’s large hadron collider could pose grave dangers to our planet…the ultimate reality check we are warned. Hawking has come straight out and said the ‘God particle’ found by CERN “could destroy the universe” leaving time and space collapsed as shared in the 2nd video. Is CERN the most dangerous thing in the cosmos that could lead to the ultimate destruction of the Earth and the entire universe? Recent developments prove to us the scientific community is no longer able to explain ‘reality’ without looking at the ‘supernatural’. Will we soon learn CERN is really the ‘ultimate stargate’ and one of the gate-keepers most closely guarded secrets? Will this be the way man attempts to break the ultimate ‘God barrier’, an attempt to encounter demi-God’s in an all-out rush towards the destruction of all creation? We understand they won’t be releasing the secrets until they’re prepared to release them.

Does CERN headquarter’s symbol of Shiva, dancing the cosmic dance of death and destruction, signal the TRUE purpose of CERN’s existence? A look at the ‘Shiva’ (the Hindu God of Destruction) symbology surrounding CERN’s headquarters gives us the beginning of what we need to know. “The men who would play God, in searching for the God particle, are truly going to find more than they bargained for as they open the gates of hell” we are warned by Stephen Quayle, “they will find inter-dimensional beings who have a taste for human flesh and humanities destruction. Most scientists, in lacking an understanding of the ‘supernatural entities’ that are going to confront them, are way beyond their ability to comprehend, let alone control, the forces of Pandora’s box that will be released.”

Astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson has also sounded the alarm in a hypothetical manner by telling anyone who might want to ‘blow up a planet’ how to do so…is this CERN’s attempt to do so by attempting to ‘recreate’ the big bang within a man made structure that has frightened Stephen Hawking so much? Do they know that they know that they know what they’re doing?

“Ask yourself: how much energy is keeping it together?” Neil deGrasse Tyson told co-host Eugene Mirman on his Star Talk radio show. “Then you put more than that amount of energy into the object. It will explode.”

“In the movie Star Wars, we see the Death Star blow up the planet Alderaan,” Mirman said, reading the question. “Setting aside the question of how [such] a thing would be possible, what would happen to our solar system if the Empire blew up, say, Mars?”

First, deGrasse Tyson said, any Imperial sympathizer looking to make that happen would have to calculate the planet’s binding energy, in order to determine how much energy it would take to overcome the gravitational forces binding the planet together.

“Now you have a device that can pump that energy into your planet and have that planet absorb the energy, rather than have the energy come out the other side, it will completely destroy the planet to smithereens, entirely,” he explained. “So, that’s how one would go about it.”

The 3rd video below is an excellent compilation called “CERN: Supercolliders, Subliminals, & Stargates: Illuminati’s Plan for Satan’s Arrival” while the 4th video is a NOVA documentary on CERN and the final video is from FreedomFighter2127 in which the videographer offers his own evidence and opinions on CERN and its’ tie in to “2015: The International Year of Light”.

  • Mggie

    This is something that should be shut down & Never started up again. 🙁

    • Andy

      Oh FFS. How about, instead of believing every little bit of bullshit you read on the internet, you actually try thinking for yourself and doing some fact checking. This article is utter and absolute nonsense.

    • Marxist Pres

      How can these people who love CERN explain the massive violence going on now, Police getting killed, riots, ISIS?!

  • Matt

    A lot of inaccuracies:

    1. It is not a “God Particle”, it’s the Higgs Boson. God Particle is just a bad media buzzword.
    2. It is creation of tiny black holes that could destroy the earth, not the Higgs Boson. The Higgs is just a concept. The LHC itself is what might be dangerous.
    3. CERN is not recreating the big bang. If CERN were able to do that, CERN would be equivalent to God.

    So misleading…

    • Matthew Roeter

      Precisely, it is impossible to recreate the Big Bang theory, even though that is not how the universe was born. I personally believe in a higher power that most people refer to as God. And for myself, I am glad to know for a fact that after I die, that all will be explained and or revealed to me in a way that I can find no words to explain. There will never be a way in this existence of this planet for any human to find any physical evidence through any type of science research and testing in any way shape or form. Unfortunately they will all have to just wait till they die. In the meantime may I suggest that they stop spending hundreds of billions of hard working taxpayers dollars on things good for the protection of this planet and the people that live on it. As well as stop waisting your lives on things that get you no where. Engage in life. Enjoy this beautiful planet we live on before humanity destroys it all. Help those in true need of it. Be kind and just love people. Can’t we just get along as a team and make the best of of this planet and people and the natural cycle of life. However, unfortunately this is not possible. It is not Gods plan. Mankind had a chance for a perfect world. That did not last for to long. Since the serpent was cast out of heaven it would be a matter of time before mankind was prone to sin. But, it’s ok, in the end justice and true judgement will be given to every human that ever existed, even those aborted in the womb. God bless all may the trinity be known to all. Gooday from Matthew at mroeter@yahoo.com

      • danny k

        Time is not on our side.When idiots intend to destroy not only this world but the whole universe…Certain demented evil monsters are going to eat alot of these
        physicists bodies minds and spirit.Bon appetite

        • Major Tom

          Hahaha, nobody intends to destroy the earth or the universe, what scientific source did you get this from?

      • Major Tom

        Do you know what the “Cosmic background radiation” is? Read about it. Then thank science for the microprocessor, the integrated circuit, and the internet, and the computer you used to post this. Science and God can and do co-exist, as proof of your post. The big bang has been proven beyond a doubt, I say again, beyond a doubt. It’s done, it’s been absolutely proven. Look it up. 100% proven.

        • ProSecond Amendment

          Yes smart guy, the big bang has been proven but never the date truly proven. God said “Let there be light” and BANG! God is not inside time and space so big bang is simply God’s beginning of all creation. Simple.

          • Major Tom

            I could agree with that. But there is the difference between faith and the empirical. I also know that large portions of the book of Genesis pre-date the Jews by many centuries, as much of it was Sumerian mythology. So what God said is unknown, as the Old Testament is so suspect in it’s origin and authenticity, not even the Jews take it as verbatim, and it’s their books.

  • Matt

    It takes the energy of an entire universe to make a “big bang”. The energy available is literally NOTHING compared to the whole universe. Man can not create energy out of thin air. Only God can get anywhere near universe-shredding power levels!

    Still, there are other things that can go wrong.

  • Tom Sej

    What a load of BS. I did not see Hawking say anything of the sort. This Buzz60 guy is telling us what Hawking said. Sorry, I want to hear it directly from Hawkings talk-box. Pure Urban Legend stuff at it’s finest. All this energy is contained and with the number of nuclear power plants we have in the world (even though they are running at lower power), as an electrical engineer and teacher, I’m laughing so hard that I think I need to change my pants. Get real folks. Are the Illuminati the true funders of the Large Hadron collider? Very, very scary.

    • William Segal

      Supposing all that you say does NOT hold water; are you prepared to accept that you have ever taught is a lie? Then again, they are your shoes.

    • DAVVID

      REMIND ME NOT TO SEND MY KIDS TO UR SCHOOL.U LOOK LIKE A DEVIL BABY RAPIST….

  • C. Adkins

    – didn’t they see something weird inside this thing on the last run?

    • Major Tom

      No.

  • AZComicGeek

    Is this a parody article? If you listen to NGT and understand what he is saying there is not even close to the amount of energy available to blow up a planet. The whole scare tactic is laughable. Any black holes created by the LHC will likely evaporate before they leave the containment ring.

    • Major Tom

      I thought this was like an onion article at first, it’s so out of reality I thought it WAS a parody.

    • FUNNY

      I agree, this is so manipulated its funny.

  • Sharon Lynn

    STOP PLAYING GOD! STOP IT!
    SHUT IT DOWN BEFORE YOU DESTROY THE PLANET AND ALL WHO ARE ON IT!

  • Major Tom

    Hahaha, this is such BS. This article has no understanding of the science of colliding particles is, and just speculates ridiculous things with NO EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE to back it up, this is a sad example of scientific ignorance. Nobody is playing god, particles collide at much higer energies all over the universe all the time, it’s happened COUNTLESS times by the time I finish typing this. Wow.

  • Major Tom

    Shame on you Sean, for this misinformation, for exploiting peoples ignorance of science, and for the garbage you write in this article. Seriously, shame on you.

  • Septic

    “The Higgs potential has the worrisome feature that it might become metastable at energies above 100bn gigaelectronvolts (GeV). This could mean that the universe could undergo catastrophic vacuum decay, with a bubble of the true vacuum expanding at the speed of light. This could happen at any time and we wouldn’t see it coming.”

    He is talking about the Higgs field. The Higgs boson was found at 125 GeV. Hawking is talking about energies over a billion times more that what the LHC can provide. The Higgs boson is a product of the field, not the field itself.

  • violeta ciorita

    Sometime when curios people play with the unknown expecting to know it all…..they may not be able to tell as they fall into a black hole and nobody can read the information on the event horizon.
    Thank you Stephen Hawking for the warning but did you see how many countries support this? Any idea on how to deal with that one? Money talks…..and I haven’t got any. I know for sure nobody listings to me……

  • Гусейн Гурбанов Азербайджан

    Logically complete cosmological concept. /due to lack of knowledge of the English language was not able to correct the translation Implemented by Google/

    In order to present the unlimited space originally:

    1. homogeneous – enough to postulate the presence in it of two elements with Simple and Complex /closed systematically/

    2. heterogeneous – enough to postulate the presence in it of one more element – the Most High and Almighty God – with open systematically.

    It is easy to assume that even at the lowest possible deployment of the intangible component of the essence of God – the Spirit of God – for the level of the original downwardly directed the permanent deployment of the material component of the essence of God, there is a curtailment of Simple and Complex /i.e.. It is their decay due to blocking of origin upwardly directed constantly deploy intangible components of the entity / as much as possible heterogeneous to God’s essence minimum possible number of cell uniformity (1H), and God on the basis of the material components of the 1H deploys the minimum possible heterogeneous to its essence as possible numerically elemental homogeneity (2H). Coagulation process will begin in 2H known God start time since the completion of its deployment. curtailment of the Spirit of God to the level of initial deployment again unfolds 1H – God potential for transformation 1H into 2H and 1H into 2H limitless!

  • TraceyThompson-SanFrancisco

    Its Happening people. Events has change and alot of people are actualy seeing it. Its not “Mirror Mirror on the wall” its now “Magic Mirror on the wall”. Go ahead look threw old books and videos. There so much more changing and still changing. Its called the Mendell Effect. I pray the changing the past and time of space make this World more better or we Die. Please Donate when i set up my GoFundMe @SFgirlResident for Court. I need Help its me against the City and im filing more against BayviewPolice Dept. Thank You TraceyThompson of San Francisco 6/5/2016

  • TraceyThompson-SanFrancisco

    Im sorry I think its spelled “The Mendella Effect”. “GOD Help Us All”
    P.s. Cern go back in time and give me Straight Hair and make me Skinny. OK

  • Tyler

    i agree on this little project CERN and China is doing that yeah they should shut it down cause they don’t even know what their messing or even dealing with….this is beyond them!

    • Tyler

      so to sum it up i disagree with this project

  • Marla Cuellar

    What the hell are those animals at Cern thinking….do they not even care for their own loved ones! Enough to shut this destroyer of worlds down now, before you destroy us all for what!!!…,… Because you can??? NOT GOOD ENOUGH REASON TEYING TO RECREATE THE BIG BANG
    Pull your fat heads out of each others ass’ and WAKE UP TO THE DESTRUCTION WHICH IS “INEVITABLE’ if you succeed!
    DO YOU ALL HAVE NO HEARTS OR CARE ABOUT ANYTHING OTHER THAN YOUR OWN SELFISH DESIRES OF… ALL OF OUR DEATHS AT YOUR HANDS!!!!! I hope you ROT in your own destructive desires for “HELL ON EARTH”!!!! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f34479aabfe5fc195f09def13f398f610cae4d4e0524968d3d698d454678c246.jpg