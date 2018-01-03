Chelsea Clinton Wishes Church Of Satan ‘Happy New Year’ On Twitter

Chelsea Clinton wished The Church of Satan a “Happy New Year” in a tweet on Tuesday, amid allegations the spawn of Bill and Hillary is “slowly but surely coming out of the closet as a Satanist.”

It’s been so long! Happy New Year! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 2, 2018

The Church of Satan, the most well-known Satanic organization in the US, responded warmly to Chelsea Clinton’s New Year greetings, tweeting back promptly and wishing Clinton a “great 2018.”

Same to you, here’s to a great 2018! — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 2, 2018

The interaction between Chelsea Clinton and the Church of Satan should come as no surprise. Satanism is the religion of the elite and their offspring. They worship Baphomet.

Hillary Clinton was also exposed as a member of the globalist elite with occult tendencies – and a close associate of the Rothschild family – in a batch of Wikileaks emails released in 2015.

The former First Lady is so deeply entrenched in the New World Order establishment that she even bows down to Moloch, the same occultist god they perform human sacrifice rituals for at the annual Bohemian Grove meetings.

In an email from August 29 2008 that has been made available to search by Wikileaks, a senior government staffer writes to Hillary Clinton, “With fingers crossed, the old rabbit’s foot out of the box in the attic, I will be sacrificing a chicken in the backyard to Moloch . . .”

Nobody randomly uses Moloch in a conversation. Most people don’t even know what Moloch is. However the Bohemian Grove, secret playground of the Satan-worshipping elite, has been performing sacrifice rituals to Moloch, the ancient God of human sacrifice, since the 1800s – offering burnt human flesh according to some reports.

Given the reputation Bohemian Grove has for deciding the fate of political tyros (see former Presidents Eisenhower, Nixon and Reagan, the Bush dynasty, as well as Bill Clinton), it should come as no surprise that Hillary attempted to worm her way into their top-secret world.