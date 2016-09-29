Chelsea Clinton Says She Didn’t Know Her Mother Had Pneumonia

Has Chelsea Clinton let the ‘cat out of the bag’?

With long standing rumours about the health of her Mother Hillary, the coughing episodes, the seizures and then her collapse at the 9/11 memorial in New York, most Americans already knew something was seriously wrong with her health.

But her daughter said was unaware that Clinton had pneumonia….so did Hillary forget to tell her?

As Political Insider points out:

At first her campaign tried to say she “overheated” in the mild, September New York weather. Then, after her campaign realized that no one would believe such a silly lie, they came up with the story that Hillary had “pneumonia.”

Voters are smart enough to know that someone collapsing and getting tossed into a van like a kidnap victim is more ill than they let on. But many people think Hillary didn’t even have pneumonia at all, and it was just another case of politicians telling lies.

After all, Hillary was out in public, and hugging children – which would be outrageous for someone who knew they had a contagious illness.

But probably the most damning evidence comes from Hillary’s own daughter – Chelsea Clinton.

Chelsea just did an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, and claimed “she didn’t know” her mother had pneumonia! What??

Well, I didn’t know that she had pneumonia. I didn’t know she had pneumonia until she came over to my apartment. So I don’t think it was a conscious choice. I mean, she didn’t even tell me. I think she just expected she would power through it as she has always powered through everything.

Baloney! No one could possibly believe this story, any more than they believed Hillary’s lies about her illegal use of a private email server. Chelsea inadvertently let the cat out of the bag – Hillary didn’t have pneumonia. There’s something else going on.