Chinese Warships Ordered To Join Russian Navy If US Strikes Syria

April 13, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 1

China will take an active part in repelling the US coalition’s aggression against Syria.

China has ordered all military ships currently in the Mediterranean to join the Russian task force in the event of a massive US attack on Syria.

The sides are lining up.

En-News-Front reports: Rseau International portal, citing French sources has said that Chinese warships in the Mediterranean have been ordered to join the Russian Navy in the case of “massive bombardment” of Syria.

All Chinese warships that are located in the Mediterranean sea at the moment would move towards Syrian Tartus port. Thus, China will take part in repelling the coalition’s aggression.

Experts also say that the allies of Syria took seriously the possible strike of the United States. Now all forces are mobilized. So, Iran brought its forces to full combat readiness. Earlier, Russia’s General Staff also said that the US strike would be repelled in the event of a threat.

Chairman of the CCRF Commission on Harmonization of Interethnic and Interreligious Relations Iosif Diskin has said that the fact that China decided to send it’s ships to Tartus shows the desire of the international community for guarantees of security, in the world where US behaves more unpredictable every day

  • kane

    China and Russia together will never defeat the United forces of the Kingdoms of UK,UAE ,and Spain Catholic Kingdom including the South Americas. Its virtually every other Nation on earth that they are being baited with. Even if dubious Kazakhstan should perhaps act as an ally with tiny Iran and devastated Syria , still they are totally completely surrounded already from every direction cut off and isolated. Have been set up so by centuries of Machiavellian masterminds.