CIA Director: World War 3 Will Begin This March

The head of the CIA has warned that war with North Korea will happen within the next 12 weeks and will likely trigger World War 3.

Whistleblower James Rickards claims CIA Director Mike Pompeo personally warned a group of high-ranking government officials to prepare for a full-scale war with Pyongyang by March 2018.

Infowars.com reports: Rickards, author of The Road To Ruin: The Global Elites Secret Plan For The Next Financial Crisis, says he attended a private event in Washington DC where CIA head Mike Pompeo told a small think tank group that conflict was inevitable.

“The most important financial or geopolitical issue in the world today is a coming war between the U.S. and North Korea, probably in the next twelve weeks,” writes Rickards.

“How can I be so sure about the timing? The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency told me.”

According to Rickards, Pompeo said, “It would be imprudent to assume it would take North Korea more than ‘five months’ to have a reliable arsenal of nuclear-armed ICBM missiles. These could strike U.S. cities and kill millions of Americans.”

The meeting took place on October 20, meaning March 20 would be the outside window for the war to begin, although Rickards says “the war will likely begin before then.”

Last week, Marine Corps commandant warned U.S. troops stationed in Norway that conflict was just around the corner.

“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Gen. Robert Neller toldthem. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.”

Rickards’ prediction is also echoed by Chinese General Wang Gongguang, who also said that war was likely before March.

“The war on the Korean Peninsula might break out anytime between now and March next year,” Wang told the Global Times, adding that “China should be psychologically prepared for a potential Korean war, and the Northeast China regions should be mobilized for that.”

Meanwhile, a North Korean soldier who defected to the South earlier this year has been found to be immune to anthrax, sparking fears that the regime has succeeded in weaponising the disease for potential delivery via intercontinental ballistic missiles.