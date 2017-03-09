CIA ‘Meme Warfare’ Document Reveals Plans To ‘Control Your Mind’

Recently surfaced CIA documents reveal that the military are going to create a “Meme Warfare” division tasked with controlling the minds of the American population.

According to US defense documents, memes can be used to win wars and influence the general population.

In a paper published in 2005 by Michael B. Prosser, the U.S. military are able to weaponise and diffuse memes in order to “defeat an enemy ideology and win over the masses.”

Prosser’s paper proposes the creation of a “Meme Warfare Center.” It will be tasked with advising the President on meme generation, transmission, and a detailed analysis on enemy, friendly and noncombatant populations.

According to Memetics: A Growth Industry in US Military operations:

The proposed Meme Warfare Center (MWC).

The MWC as a staff organization has the primary mission to advise the Commander on meme generation, transmission, coupled with a detailed analysis on enemy, friendly and noncombatant populations.

The MWC aims for a full spectrum capability of meme generation, analysis, quality control/assurance and organic transmission apparatus. The proposed MWC structure lays in stark contrast to the ad hoc nature of current IO and JPOTF formations.

Military Memes

Military operations produce memes, both intended and unintended. The unintended effects of memes are normally regarded as second and third order effects.

On occasion, second and third order effects are the product of deliberate planning; however many times they cannot be accurately forecasted. Memes as defined above are cultural bits of information replicated and transmitted from mind to mind. Memes influence, affect, generate and alter ideas.

A central theme behind this replication and transmission is indivi dual and societal contact and interaction. Contact in this sense connotes both and direct and indirect means.

Contact with the enemy, ‘friendlies’ or the community at large provides a vehicle or medium for memes to travel and replicate.