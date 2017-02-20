CIA Insider: There Is An Active Plot To ‘Topple Trump’

A CIA insider has confirmed that spies within the Central Intelligence Agency are actively “plotting against” President Trump and trying to bring him down.

According to the former CIA operative, intelligence officials are illegally withholding or leaking sensitive information as part of a Deep State plot to overthrow the Trump administration.

Bryan Dean Wright from Fox News says: “Multiple reports show that my former colleagues in the intelligence community have decided that they must leak or withhold classified information due to unsettling connections between President Trump and the Russian Government.”

Independent.co.uk reports:

The former CIA operative made his comments after the Wall Street Journal reported US officials and intelligence were withholding sensitive information from President Trump because of fears the information could be leaked or compromised.

Alleged strong ties between Mr Trump and President Putin’s government have created mistrust within the intelligence community, official sources said.

Last week, Mr Trump accused the US intelligence service of illegally giving information to the “fake news media” about his team’s alleged contact with Russian officials.

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Mr Wright also blamed some spies within the intelligence community for going beyond their duty and interfering with American democracy.

He also attacked those “plotting against” the US President, accusing them of “breaking the law” and “committing treason”.

“However, some of America’s spies are deciding that that’s not enough. For reasons of misguided righteousness or partisan hatred, they’ve taken it upon themselves to be judge, jury, and executioner. They have prosecuted their case in the court of public opinion…

“The spies who are plotting against President Trump are breaking US laws. They’re violating their oaths. And they’re committing treason to remedy (perceived) treason. They likely don’t see it that way, of course,” he said.