Please Bee Advised Clinton Center Has Been Bugged: Bill

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has taken a swipe at new U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of bugging the Clinton Center with giant insects.

Russia Today reports:

The former US president posted a picture of himself posing next to a giant grasshopper statue outside the Clinton Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, with the caption, “BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged.”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged. pic.twitter.com/4Or6lrnRPN — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 23, 2017

Clinton’s tweet inspired plenty of surveillance and bug-related pun tweets, including from the Clinton Center itself.

@billclinton @ClintonCenter There’s been lots of NSA testimony about how FISA warrants allow for “two hops.” All makes sense now. — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) April 23, 2017

Bill isn’t the first Clinton suspected of trolling Trump via social media. Soon after Trump’s Muslim ban was struck down by three judges in February, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “3-0.”

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

The biggest Clinton troll appears to be Chelsea though.

In one tweet in February, the former first daughter managed to poke fun at two Trump administration gaffes about terror incidents which never occurred. “What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?” Chelsea wrote.

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

I need a thesaurus. What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible https://t.co/jFs2istGbH — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 16, 2017

Is the lesson that we should put in “quotes” things we don’t mean? Rather than what we say (and mean)? Asking for … the world https://t.co/Qw8XNHuZpN — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 13, 2017

On Monday, the Clinton daughter tweeted that Trump “repeatedly lies.”

Trump repeatedly lies. What’s more viscerally upsetting? His bragging toward the end about his higher TV ratings than after the 9/11 attacks https://t.co/QSLEDvXOVf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 24, 2017

The giant bug was outside the Clinton Center as part of its Xtreme Bugs Exhibit.