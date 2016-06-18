Latest

Clinton Email: We Must Destroy Syria For Israel

Posted on June 18, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 192 Comments

Leaked Clinton email reveals that Clinton ordered war against Syria to benefit Israel

A leaked Hillary Clinton email confirms that the Obama administration, with Hillary at the helm,  orchestrated a civil war in Syria to benefit Israel. 

The new Wikileaks release shows the then Secretary of State ordering a war in Syria in order to overthrow the government and oust President Assad, claiming it was the “best way to help Israel”.

Newobserveronline.com reports:

The document was one of many unclassified by the US Department of State under case number F-2014-20439, Doc No. C05794498, following the uproar over Clinton’s private email server kept at her house while she served as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

Although the Wikileaks transcript dates the email as December 31, 2000, this is an error on their part, as the contents of the email (in particular the reference to May 2012 talks between Iran and the west over its nuclear program in Istanbul) show that the email was in fact sent on December 31, 2012.

The email makes it clear that it has been US policy from the very beginning to violently overthrow the Syrian government—and specifically to do this because it is in Israel’s interests.

clinton-email-syria-israel

“The best way to help Israel deal with Iran’s growing nuclear capability is to help the people of Syria overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad,” Clinton forthrightly starts off by saying.

Even though all US intelligence reports had long dismissed Iran’s “atom bomb” program as a hoax (a conclusion supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency), Clinton continues to use these lies to “justify” destroying Syria in the name of Israel.

She specifically links Iran’s mythical atom bomb program to Syria because, she says, Iran’s “atom bomb” program threatens Israel’s “monopoly” on nuclear weapons in the Middle East.

If Iran were to acquire a nuclear weapon, Clinton asserts, this would allow Syria (and other “adversaries of Israel” such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt) to “go nuclear as well,” all of which would threaten Israel’s interests.

Therefore, Clinton, says, Syria has to be destroyed.

Iran’s nuclear program and Syria’s civil war may seem unconnected, but they are. What Israeli military leaders really worry about — but cannot talk about — is losing their nuclear monopoly.

An Iranian nuclear weapons capability would not only end that nuclear monopoly but could also prompt other adversaries, like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, to go nuclear as well. The result would be a precarious nuclear balance in which Israel could not respond to provocations with conventional military strikes on Syria and Lebanon, as it can today.

If Iran were to reach the threshold of a nuclear weapons state, Tehran would find it much easier to call on its allies in Syria and Hezbollah to strike Israel, knowing that its nuclear weapons would serve as a deterrent to Israel responding against Iran itself.

It is, Clinton continues, the “strategic relationship between Iran and the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria” that makes it possible for Iran to undermine Israel’s security.

This would not come about through a “direct attack,” Clinton admits, because “in the thirty years of hostility between Iran and Israel” this has never occurred, but through its alleged “proxies.”

The end of the Assad regime would end this dangerous alliance. Israel’s leadership understands well why defeating Assad is now in its interests.

Bringing down Assad would not only be a massive boon to Israel’s security, it would also ease Israel’s understandable fear of losing its nuclear monopoly.

Then, Israel and the United States might be able to develop a common view of when the Iranian program is so dangerous that military action could be warranted.

Clinton goes on to asset that directly threatening Bashar Assad “and his family” with violence is the “right thing” to do:

In short, the White House can ease the tension that has developed with Israel over Iran by doing the right thing in Syria.

With his life and his family at risk, only the threat or use of force will change the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s mind.

The email proves—as if any more proof was needed—that the US government has been the main sponsor of the growth of terrorism in the Middle East, and all in order to “protect” Israel.

It is also a sobering thought to consider that the “refugee” crisis which currently threatens to destroy Europe, was directly sparked off by this US government action as well, insofar as there are any genuine refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria.

In addition, over 250,000 people have been killed in the Syrian conflict, which has spread to Iraq—all thanks to Clinton and the Obama administration backing the “rebels” and stoking the fires of war in Syria.

The real and disturbing possibility that a psychopath like Clinton—whose policy has inflicted death and misery upon millions of people—could become the next president of America is the most deeply shocking thought of all.

Clinton’s public assertion that, if elected president, she would “take the relationship with Israel to the next level,” would definitively mark her, and Israel, as the enemy of not just some Arab states in the Middle East, but of all peace-loving people on earth.

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm

    I don’t know if there are people out there who think that, since Israel is my land of birth, it somehow makes me “obligated” to like Hitlery Rotten Clinton; well I don’t!!! I hate her and her likes to the core, as much as I hate those who talk about WW2 as a tragedy the “only” victims of which were Jews. I mean I know Jews suffered terribly in WW2, but so did Russians, Serbs and many other people and peoples: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpzJK8BT30k

  • Marv Sammons

    So, she is not a do-nothing after all, she is just the antithesis of Midas. Everything she touches turns to $h1t. Then she throws the machine into gear to sweep it under the rug.

    This is EXACTLY the “stuff” that epitomizes the leader of the free world

  • NGC

    Only Bernie Sanders understands that Israel is partly to blame. The Palestinians deserve their land returned to them as a starting point to Peace.

    • Javo Santo

      Well said !

    • infowolf1

      it was never their land. It was Turkish Ottoman empire land, then British then JORDANIAN. never any Palestinian nation state or people just a geographic designation by pagan Rome to irritate Jews using a name of a people from the sea likely European in origin.

      • Dai Doyle

        I knew there must be a totally simplistic reason why israel thinks it moral to evict families from their homes, incorporate the property into israel & kill kids to defend it.

      • John Audie

        Well you could say the same about Israel as well. There was never a land call Israel. Jews just like palestinians, stayed in and around jerusalem. They never had a country that was ruled by them in the past hundreds of years. It was Ottoman or Romans or the Brits or Jordan.

      • Louisa

        Canada belonged to the native people and. I notice No one sees to think we should give it back

      • Raid

        Actually there is no israel and palestinian, they are brothers, they are a tribe of Quraysh and divided when the first invaders come to their land. The jews are cowards, most of them fled to europe and west but the rest quraysh remained there to defend their land against invaders, although eventually defeated and forced ruled by invaders. Then these cowards, the jews return to their land like a hero by riding the british, wtf.

        • Jose gonzales

          You have your head so far up your ass you think it smells like roses!!

  • donco6

    All the stuff in italics is made up. You do know that, right?

    • http://www.sixtyfiverosesthebook.com Heather Cariou

      Thankyou!

  • Muhammad Sohail Iftikhar

    Look, if its a war with Assad or whoever then deal with him directly and do not slay innocent Muslim women, children and men at large. The victory will be of the Palestinian and Syrian Muslims. Remember, Allah is with the oppressed…

    • Rogers

      If Allah is with the oppressed then why does he shit on you goat screwing turds every chance he gets

      • Smalldeer

        Jeezus you are a despicable “human”. Do us a favor and do not breed.

      • Muhammad Sohail Iftikhar

        Salam! All Glory be to Allah, the Lord of All Worlds. You, Roger, are a bigot and an agnostic, I worship not that which ye worship, Nor will ye worship that which I worship. Nor will I worship those whom you have worshipped; Nor will ye worship that which I worship. To you be your Way, and to me mine.

    • Gra

      The problem is that Assad has done nothing wrong internationally to justify invasion, and is about zero percent likely to. He’s just another local tyrant businessman the Russians prop up as long as he props up Gazprom’s economy, which Syria is a key part of. The Saudis wanted to cut Gazprom out of that land route, and our State Dept. brokered talks between the Saudi Arabia/Qatar to that effect. Since then, ISIS! Terrorism! Just try to ignore the fact that we supported the uprising against Assad soon after, and that Assad and Russia were the ones that actually did start aggressively hitting ISIS once they crossed into his border and established footholds. And the detail that it was Bremer’s mass layoff of all professional security and intelligence people in Iraq, and training via mercenary company cadres fundamentalist freedom fighters all over Russian satellite gas pipeline countries in Central Asia in the ’00s..

  • http://alanfolsom-joethephilosopher.com/joe/Joe1.html Alan Folsom

    That woman is EVIL. It’s amazing that everybody can’t see it.

    • http://www.reverbnation.com/Heru9 Benny Blaze

      I Agree

    • http://www.sixtyfiverosesthebook.com Heather Cariou

      You are stupid. It’s amazing everybody can’t see it.

      • AntiUSAempire

        Heather Cariou, you are stupid. It’s amazing everybody can’t see it.

        • heathercariou

          When you are as blinded by prejudice and propaganda as you appear to be, and can’t even READ the damn article for what it is, that makes you stupid, even if you are otherwise intelligent.

          • xiouxee

            Go see Hillary’s America for the truth about her.

  • Bobs_Vendetta

    America as the world’s leading rogue state and greatest threat to peace and freedom (and life) will continue, and grow even worse, with the Clintons back in the White House. The whole world — every civilized nation on the planet — should pray that doesn’t happen.

    • Anonymous122

      Remember , Remember, The fifth of november…

    • James Segwell

      Am sure you meant a bunch of states in North America called the USA which really should be called US of NA. Better still they should come up with a proper name. But yes you’re absolutely right, the USA is the biggest terrorist, conflict maker and mass murderer nation on planet Earth. It has created Frankensteins all over the world which no wonder keep turning against them. The most hated nation in the world which has kept its citizens dumbed up in a very clever bubble of lies. As for Israel, well it’s just another state of the so called USA.

  • ssemans

    It still doesn’t make sense that Israel wants Assad gone because of Iran’s nuclear program, even if Israel believes it IS a weapons program. What seems more logical is that with any strong regime in control of western Syria, Israel’s border is relatively secure. Substitute a salafist presence, or warring factions, border incursions are inevitable, giving Israel the grounds they seek to create a buffer zone from Syrian territory, which eventually would sprout settlements. The business about training Iranian proxies or Iran’s nuclear program would be a smokescreen to hide this underlying intent.

  • Gail Bergstrom

    Yep, we sure need $hillary and Slick Willy back in the Whitehouse!

  • http://sasrai.com/pope-francis-voice-sasrai-movement/ SM Farid Uddin Akhter

    This is Simply Consumption Addiction Created Disaster for the Earth, Environment and Humanity.https://www.facebook.com/fgaleeb/media_set?set=a.1733155760273631.1073741907.100007376703347&type=3&pnref=story

  • Obadiah Zuen

    To me this means the so called IS “rebels” opposing Assad wasn’t a coincidence at all. Which means US. does have the means to control where IS is going and what IS will be doing? – So IS in fact belongs to US.
    I hope radicalists will wake up to this fact and face their true employer

    • wildsky

      Your logic is based on pure random fantasy. This provides no evidence relating IS and US at all. We do know that Assad buys his oil cheap from IS, and chooses to focus the army thus supplied against his own people, rather than IS, whilst US bombing missions, so long and unfortunately delayed target IS. And that US bombing has severely cut IS’s access to funds, and ability to operate their oil business.
      A few facts go a long way to seeing more realistically.

      • Gra

        You’re missing several key facts yourself. Assad and Russia were the ones to shake us out of that lethargy you just pointed out by hitting ISIS convoys and targets well-before we were. This was global news. ISIS is still composed and led by many members of Iraq’s erstwhile security forces laid off by Bremer, and added to their ranks are muj from across central Asia that were trained by Western merc outfits to flip regimes along pipeline routes that were loyal to Russia, as Syria is currently. Add to that our failed diplomatic attempt to persuade Assad to allow Saudi Arabia to take over Gazprom’s market, gas infrastructure and export terminals into Eastern Europe sometime between ’07-09. Add yet another Wahhabi fundamentalist terrorist group, and we come off looking pretty dirty and manipulative in Middle Eastern geo-politics.

      • Obadiah Zuen

        Thats all government propaganda facts. MEANING What gOvernment wants us to believe. S o they’re not facts at all. So stop Bullshitting you Arsehole!

        Which side of history do you choose to side?

  • Kathleen Lake

    I suggest we seize the entire fortune held by the Clintons and the Clinton foundation and that we use it to help the refugees. Then use our own money to rebuild what we have destroyed. We are all complicit for being so trusting of people who have a long history of lying. We like things to be easy so we didn’t vet this woman very well. Now thousands have died because of it. Lets take all but the essential maintenance budget for our Military and use it to right what we have done. God bless these poor tortured people and God forgive us our evil ignorance. There are violent, drug addled people of no character in every country and every country must deal with them accordingly. Clinton is ours to correct and we intend to. She will never be our president. Ah Salaam Alaikum and Ramadan Mubarek to Muslim people everywhere from your Quaker sister in Seattle.

  • Tamberlane

    Clinton didn’t write the email. WikiLeaks is spreading disinformation. It was sent to Clinton by this guy. http://foreignpolicy.com/2012/06/04/the-real-reason-to-intervene-in-syria/

  • OldCowboy 2

    More faked emails that lamebrains will eat up as true.

  • DCJensen

    Wow. There is nothing in that letter advocating military involvement. It says “help the people of Syria,” not “send troops to fight for them. It is a rather benign analysis of what the writer (presumably Sec. Clinton) believes would be beneficial to US interests.
    To call this anything more is problematic.

    • DUB

      Read the last line, dipshit.

      • paul smith

        It’s probably just one of the spam bots Clinton pays. There’s a whole company called ‘Correct the Record’ that she coordinates with to wander the internet and deliver the Hillary approved story. Because that’s not sketchy at all, right?

      • http://www.sixtyfiverosesthebook.com Heather Cariou

        You are the dipshit. A stupid dipshit.

    • wildsky

      The bias towards Israel against Iran is the real issue- but no secret. Only those that equate Syria with Assad, could interpret supporting the syrian people’s existing ( for a year it says) uprising, and recognising Assad’s selfish intransigence, as ‘destroying Syria’. Those blindly accepting the biases in this article could do with applying critical thinking more evenly.

    • Gra

      The problem is that even this is a disingenuous pretext and not to be taken at face-value. Assad is just another word for Gazprom/Russi, Syria’s biggest economic/strategic partner. Even before this, our State Dept. brokered talks between Saudi Arabia and Assad to allow the Saudis to run their natural gas into Eastern Europe at the expense of Gazprom’s operations long in place. Can you guess what Assad’s response was?

  • VChristine

    “Bringing down Assad would not only be a massive boon to Israel’s security, it would also ease Israel’s understandable fear of losing its nuclear monopoly. Then, Israel and the United States” H. R. Clinton

    This is one of the emails sent through her personal computer, that Clinton claimed was not classified. Then she ought to not object to it being disseminated further.. unimpeded by classifications of any sort.

    In it, Hillary Clinton (in her then status of the Secretary of State) calls for the US to go into Syria and depose their lawful leader. This is in direct violation of international law. If the US can decide that we have grounds for a preemptive attack of another country, .. why can’t any nation at any time do the same? If this were done by, say.. a BRICS nation, to a NATO nation, then we’d be obliged by NATO protocol, to attack that nation. Since Syria is alligned in this fashion with Russia,. does the United States not realize that Russia would be obliged to come to Syria’s defense?

    How is it that the rules are always different when the Democrats want them to be, or the Republicans, or the Americans? We can’t apply international and UN law only when it serves our purposes, and disavow it when it serves our purposes.

    If we preemptively attack another country, we are operating outside of the law. It is a criminal act of international consequence, and we cannot blame the world for indicting and convicting us.

    This is the same woman, BTW, that called for the destruction of Libya, and the deposal (which turned into the assassination) of Gaddafi.

    This is the same woman that, working through her now state department Avatar “Victoria Nuland”, took down the government of Victor Yanukovych. The same bloodshed and chaos as is in Iraq and Syria, is now in the Ukraine.

    In the 1970s the Reader’s Digest had an article “The Blood Red Hands of Ho Chi Min”. Today the blood red hands belong largely to one woman – Hillary Clinton.
    She needs to be brought up on charges of war crimes, before this goes much further.

    PS.. Since when is US foreign policy predicated upon that which would benefit Israel? Is Israel the 51st State. or is the USA rather the USI?

  • Chad Steen

    I know this punishment is outdated but BURN THE WICKED BITCH WITCH AT THE STAKE!!!!

    • http://www.sixtyfiverosesthebook.com Heather Cariou

      What a stupid jerk you are.

  • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

    It’s not Syria that’s being destroyed per say; it’s Christians. As a matter of fact there are no more Christians in the places where Christianity began. It’s blatant Christian genocide… period. You so-called Muslims need not feel left out of the genocide and lonely because you’re next? And I can thoroughly prove it too… https://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/

  • paxsarah

    Nevermind that this wasn’t an email written by Clinton at all (you do realize that there are message in the archive that were sent TO her as well?), but a draft of an article written by James Rubin that he urged her to consider? https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/18061

  • Elwi Helal

    Hillary Clinton is the real evil

  • Mihail Ivanov

    If this will be the new US president, than we better leave this bad designed world of double standards and false heroes.World where Putin and Assad are bad,and Hillary and Obama are good

  • Judith Bradford

    I wonder whether Israel is now happy with the chaotic wasteland we helped make out of Syria… where factions armed by the US military use those weapons to fight other factions armed by the CIA. Read this email and then look at the enormous outpouring of desperate refugees fleeing the area– those are the LUCKY ones, as the ones who can’t flee are trapped and starving. It is precisely this kind of situation that allowed the establishment of ISIS as a territorial state, as people will support ANY power that provides stability in the face of absolute murderous chaos.

    • CharlaS

      Want to find out what a raw deal we are ALL GETTING from the Zionists? Watch the new documentary on the New World Order: Communism by the BACKDOOR. Zionists developed the concept of Communism for all non Jews so they could rule the world. Sound crazy? WATCH and LEARN. http://communismbythebackdoor.tv/

  • berik

    It has nothing to do with Obama. She and her group from Asian who create the operation. They have made isis

  • Kat

    Very Interesting details. Terrible analysis and conclusion drawing. Specifically this part “The email proves—as if any more proof was needed—that the US government has been the main sponsor of the growth of terrorism in the Middle East, and all in order to “protect” Israel.”

  • Paul Troalic

    Well what an eye opener. I really thought she was a nice peaceful lady but clearly she is not. What a dilemma faces the US voting public. Her or the other chump Trump. Oh dear! And the fallout is coming our way. If have always felt that the Palestinians were getting a raw deal.

  • Cranberry Sud

    WHAT BULL SHIT PROPAGANDA WAR BY PUTIN ARTICLE DE MERDE!
    LOOK THE FUCKING NAME OF THE FUCKING PSEUDO JOURNALIST WHO POSTED THAT SHIT: TABAITABAI.. THATS DABAI DABAI ITS RUSSIAN, AND MEANS COME ON COME ON.. ALLEXZ ALLEZ IN FRENCH YOPU ARE SO GUILIBLE MY GOSH ITS INCREDIBLE! CANT YOU SEE ITS BULL SHIT>??

    AND MOTHER FUCKERS THE WAR IN SYRIA BEGIN IN MARCH 2011! A YEAR AND A HALF BEFORE THAT EMAIL ON WHICH TIME THE REVOLUTIONARIES HAD TAKEN ALL COUNTRY UNTIL DAMS AND PUTIN ORDFDERED THE IRANIAN ARMY TO GO TO SYRIA TO HELP BASHAR WITH THE LIANESE HEZBOLLA! AND HAD SEND FROM DEC 2011 TO MARCH 2012 PRISONNERS FROM IRANIAN AD SYRIAN JAILS, ALL ILSAMICS LEADER, AND TRANSPORTED THEM IN CONVOY WITH WEAPONG TO THE NORTH SIDE OF WHERE THE SYRIANS REVOLUTIONARIES WHERE FIGHTING BASHAR SO THAT THEY WILL BE TAKEN IN CISSOR BETWEEN BASHAR ARMY AND THOSE ISLAMIC EXTREMIST. THOSE ISLAMIST TAKEN OUT OF JAILESD AND ARMED WITH HEAVY WEAPONS ARE THOSE WHO CREATED DAESH, ALREADY IN PLACE AS MANY OF THOSE SUNNI MIRAKIAN, SOLDEIERS AND OFFICERS HAD JOINED TOGETHER IN NORTHERN IRAK FINANCED BY PUTIN AND HELPED BY IRAN AND SYRIAN ARMY SINCE 2003, TO FIGHT AMERICAN ARMY IN SYRIA UNTIL 2006 WHEN BUSH FORCED THE IRAKIAN GOV TO PUT SUNNI IN THE GOV AND PUT THW SUNNI SOLDIERS BACK IN THE CASERNE (EX ARMY OF SADDAM HUSSEIN) BUT BY OBAMA TIME IN 2009 WHEN ALL US TROUPS WERE TAKEN OUT, THE IRAKIAN GOV THROUW ALL SUNNI OUT THE GOV AND OUT THE CASWERNE AND THOSE WENT AS SLLEOPING AGENT IN THE NATURE IN NORTH IRAK AND SYRIA UNTIL THEY WERE RECRUITED BY PUTIN AGAIN THIS TIME AS GODS ARMY TO KILLL SYRIAN WHO WANTED TO HAVE DEMOCRATIE IN THEIOR COUNTRY.. I CANT BELIEVE ANYONE INFORMED CAN BELIEVE THIS KIND OF ARTICLE LIKE IF SYRIAN PEPLE LOVED DICTATORSHIP AND LOVED TO KEEP BASHAR! THEY TRIED OT GET RID OF THE ASSAD MANY TIME,S AND IT ISNT FIRST TIME THE ASSAD KILL THE POPULATION, 50 YEARS AGO THE FATHER OF BASHAR ASSAD BOMBED HOLMS TOTALY KILLING 200.000 CIVILIANS!
    FUCK YOU IGNORATN I HAVE NO MORE PATIENCE FOR YOUR KIND THIS IS TOO MUCH YOU ARE A BNCH OF IDIOT WHO ODNT EVEN TRY TO FOLLOW WHATS GOING ON AND SPEND YOUR LIFE DISTRIBUTING AND AGREEING WITH THE LOWEST KIND OF MASS PROPAGANDA WIT THE WORSE KIND OF BULL SHIT ALLEGATIONS WITHOUT EVER ASKING OFR SOURCES!
    YOU ARE SO STUPID IT MAKES ME PUKE!
    OUTIN IS HAVING A EASY TIME WITH INTERNET WHERE ALL IDIOT MEETS: ON HIS OWN DESIGNED WEBSITES. DESIGNED BY THE KGB IN KOSMOKOLVA PRAVDA STUDIO!

    SUCH A BULL SHIT PROPAGANDA MOTHEWR FUCKKER WHAT YOU ARE SAYING HERE IS THAT DAESH IS INNOCENT OPF ALL CRIMES AND BASHAR EL ASSAD TORTURES OF 9 YEARS OLD CHILDRENS AND MASSACRE OF THE POPULATION DOESNT MATTER.. ITS NOT THEIR FAULT THEY DIDNT DO ANYTHING WRONG, ITS ISRAEL WHO DID OF COURSE SO NETANJAOU HAS A INVISIBLE ARM THAT FORCE BASHAR EL ASSAD AND FORCES BASHAR BPROTHER TO TORTURE CHILDRENS? AND FORCE IRAN TO SEND ITS ARMY TO KILL SYRIAN CIVILIANS AND FORCE BASHAR TO MASSACRE THE POPULATION WITH CHEMICAL BOMBS AND FORCE VLADIMIR PUTIN TO KILL THE SYRIAN POPULATION AND PAY IRAKIANS SUNNI MUSLIMS ALL SOLDIERS AND OFFICER FORM THE EX SADDAM HUSSEINS ARMY TO COME IN SYRIA TO HELP BASHAR EL ASSADS PLANS TO KILL ALL SYRIAN WHO DISAGREE WITH HIM??
    YOU BASTARD REFLECT IN WHAT YOU SAY AND POST BEFORE TALKING! YOU LIVE IN A DREAM WORKLD WHERE NOBODY HAS ANY RESPONSABILITY FOR THEIR OWN ACTIONS WHERE ALL IS BLACK OR WHITE AND WHERE THE VILAINS ARE WELL DEFINES. WELL MOTHER FUCKER THATS THE KIND OF SHIT THAT THE PRINCIPAL GUILTY PART IN THAT CONFLICT WILL USE TO MAKE SUPER IDIOTSLIKE YOU KEEP CRITICISING THE USA AND THE JWEWS INSTEAD TO ACCUSE THE REAL GUILTY PARTS HERE: PUTIN!! RUSSIA!! ALL ORDERS FORM DAESH ARE GIVEN IN RUSSIAN BY TCHETCHENS OFFICERS WHO WERE SIND IN SYRIA IN 2015 BY PUTIN TO SUPERVISE THEIR ACTIONS AND TO PLAN ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS ON EUROPEAN SOIL IN FRANCE AND BELGIEN!
    YOU ARE SUCH A RETARD TO POST THAT KIND OF SHIT AND BY DOING SO PERPETRATE THE CRIME OF SPREADING LIES SPREADING THE DISGUSTING PROPAGANDA OF DESINFORMATION THAT PUTIN LAUCH IN 2003.
    AND THAT HE DONT EVEN HODE, ALL 2014 AND 15 PUTIN KEPT SAYING ON TV THAT HE STARTED A MEDIA WAR.. BY MEDIA WAR HE MEANS A PROPAGANDA WAR OF DESINFORMATION TO INFECT ALL MEDIAS AND FOR THE MOST IT WORKS! AND HIS STRONGEST TOOL, IN THAT WAS IS.. INTERNET.!

  • Cranberry Sud

    SHE DOESNT SAY A SINGLE WORD IN THAT EMAIL THAT HASNT BEEN DEBATED ON MEDIA ONLINE AND ON TV POLITICAL DEBATES FOR YEARS ALREADY. NOTHING IN IT IS NEW, BASHAR EL ASSAD MUST GO, AND HAD HE BEEN TAKEN AWAY IN 2012 OR 2013, WE WONT BE FACING THE HUGE SHIT OF MASS MIGRAITONS TO EUROPE AND MASS KILING OF ALL YASIDIS AND WOMEN AND LITTLE GIRLS MADE INTO SEC SLAVE AND THERE WILL NOT HAVE BEEN ANY TERROR ATTACKS IN FRANCE NOR BELGIUM! IODIOTS
    THE TRUTH IS THAT IOBAMA REFUSED TO HELP HOLLANDE FRENCH PRESIDENT IN 2013 WHEN THE FRENCH PRESIDENT NEEDED HELP TO CAN MAKE AN INTERVENTION WITH SPLDIERS ON GORUND IN SYRIA.. OBAMA SAID YES THEN HAS THE SENATE TAKE A VOTE OFR IT KNOWING IT WILO BE A NO.
    SO WHAT HAPPEND IS THE OPOSIT.
    OF COURSE BASHAR MUST DIE, ITS NOT US WHO DO WAR IN SYRIA IDIOT ITS BASHAR WHO MAKES A WAR ON SYRIA WHO KILL CIVILIANS.HIS OWN POPULATION THAT HE CALS TERORSIT BECAUSE THEY DONT WANT HIM AS DICTATOR BUT WANT DEMOCRACY WHICH PUTIN IS NOT GOING TO AGREE TO
    AND THATS THE ALONE REASON WHY BASHAR IS STIL IN PLACE: PUTIN. WANTS HIM THERE

  • mansoorn

    Party über alles or Ein volk; ein Reich; ein Führer!

  • Nunya Biznys

    So all these people are dying to protect this one Nation – Isreal.

  • Peter Kolding

    This is the header of the e-mail in question:

    From:
    To:
    Date: 2000-12-31 22:00 Subject: NEW IRAN AND SYRIA 2.DOC

    What a wonderful thing it is to have the body of the document refer to the Syrian rebellion. A pity that this event would not occur for another 11 years after the creation of the document.

    What’s it like to work for the FSB?

  • MSS

    Yet again…wow, you that hate her will stop at nothing to try and make your own “false flag.” Show me where in that posted email it shows anything that links it to HRC? Are you all this gullible or just this determined to try and take her down? And have you thought through if you succeed? You think you get an honest “man” in her place? LMAO!!! Be outraged about government, and anyone wanting to lead it today, corruption is all around, not just her. I’d be a millionaire a thousand times over if I bet all of you to try since you seemingly don’t get it. If we continue to allow divisive politics to take our attention, this country and its people will be in a world of hurt!!

  • Mochamad Ludhfiq Febrian

    Killary Clinton is as bloodlust as Bush-it…

  • infowolf1

    sounds like Israel is an excuse to do what she wants to do anyway. All Arab Spring revolutions have put radicals in power who persecute Christians

  • Noloferratus

    Hillary Clinton belongs in a concentration camp. Mossad did 9/11.

  • Sensei Jones

    She’s done. This is just the beginning of the leaks. We haven’t even gotten to the Wall Street bank transcripts. This is the small stuff.

    She’s toast. There’s no way she *or* the Democratic party recovers from this.

    This is about to blow sky high.

    They need a terrorist attack to distract us.

  • Mathusla

    This in essence is why Satan’s succubus should not be given the keys to the Whitehouse.

  • Sylvia Litchfield

    The regime-change we need is here in the US.

    Sadly, this is the establishment’s plan, to cultivate endless wars for profit. If we really want peace, it’s time for Jill Stein’s “Peace Offensive” – stop arming all sides of the wars. #ItsInOurHands

    #SteinOrBust #JillNotHill #GreenIn2016 #SheepNoMore #WeAreNotAfraid##DemExit

  • Sugarlarry

    A few things. We have no way of knowing if this document is real. It’s also not clear who wrote it. And if you actually read it, it very clearly states that a very real concern is to try to avoid Israel and Iran annihilating each other in a nuclear war, or to see other states in the region become nuclear armed nations, thus making an unstable situation even worse.

    And since Syria under Assad is a regional bad guy, and many of his nation want him gone, it’s not unreasonable to support people who are trying to remove a dictator if it’s also in your interests, those of your allies, and even Iran’s if it helps avoid a nuclear conflict in the long run.

    I’m not saying this is the wisest course of action, but it’s not “Eeeeevil”.

    Plus, guys, let’s remember that Trump has talked about “bombing the shit” out of America’s undetermined enemies in the Middle East. So while you might not like Clinton, Trump is actually an unstable individual and a danger to everyone.

  • Csizma

    And the next is Finland. It’s in another email of Clinton.

    (Just believe it. Because I say.)

  • David Steadson

    A few minutes on google and I learned that
    (1) this is available on state.gov and has been for nearly a year, WikiLeaks hasn’t produced anything new here
    (2) this wasn’t written by Hillary. It’s an attachment to an email sent to her by James Rubin, and Hillary has simply forwarded it to an aid and asked them to print it. James Rubin is a former diplomat and now journalist and he wrote the text for a newspaper column.

    Here is the actual email it was attached to –
    https://foia.state.gov/searchapp/DOCUMENTS/HRCEmail_NovWeb/293/DOC_0C05794497/C05794497.pdf

  • Jayson

    Wikileaks have already are called out posting the emails from Russia that were manipulated.

    I put no faith in the Hillary emails they post.

  • http://yesrousselot.wordpress.com/ Yann R.

    While I’m in no way pro-Israel, this article is a lie, the text was lifted from a Foreign Policy article dated June 4th 2012, and then paraphrased into a fake email on Wikileaks. This kind of BS seriously undermines the credibility of whistle-blowers. See for yourself: https://foreignpolicy.com/2012/06/04/the-real-reason-to-intervene-in-syria/

  • Adil Zareef

    though no fan of Donald i am glad Killory Clinton did not make it to the white house otherwise for Israel she would have decimated the entire arab world and even beyond as her myopic vision has created a catastrophe and monster like IS

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm
  • Per Gunnar Merakerli

    the most important and the BOG problem with your arguments is that, USA decided to NOT take action, when Assad started to attac his own people 🙂 the support to “rebels” coma long time after ! and, yes we know that therer are peaceful group that is in opposition of Assad, the cruel dictator…….only shit somming out from you mouth, you are either a salafist, ISIS spuorter, or you Support Putin, and pelase shut your mout, not spreading adn supporting criminals that steal the country from the people, !

