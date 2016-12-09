Clinton Tells Congress To Take Action Against ‘Epidemic Of “Fake News”

Hillary Clinton has called on Congress to take action against the “epidemic of malicious fake news” and propaganda on social media.

The defeated US Democratic presidential candidate claimed that the “fake news” stories represents a “danger” to the “lives of ordinary people.”

Some Democrats have argued that the online spread of anti-Clinton “fake news”contributed to her electoral loss to Donald Trump.

This week saw renewed attention to the worrisome “fake news” stories after a gunman entered a pizzeria in Washington that was at the center of a theory alleging it was home to a child sex abuse ring involving Clinton and her inner circle.

Press TV reports:

“Let me just mention briefly one threat in particular that should concern all Americans,” Clinton said on Thursday speaking at a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, honoring retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. “Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike — especially those who serve in our Congress.”

“The epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda that flooded social media over the past year — it’s now clear the so-called fake news can have real-world consequences,” she added.

Obama had been worried about cropping up of multiple pro-Trump fake news websites in the run-up to Election Day and spoken about it with his advisory team before the presidential election, The Independent reported on November 18.

According to reports, hundreds of invented articles had surfaced which promoted Trump and slandered Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

This week, police said a gunman entered a pizzeria in Washington, DC, after he read online that it was tied to a pedophilia ring linked to the Clintons.

“This isn’t about politics or partisanship,” Clinton said during her speech Thursday.

“Lives are at risk — lives of ordinary people just trying to go about their days, to do their jobs, contribute to their communities. It’s a danger that must be addressed and addressed quickly,” she said.

Clinton’s speech was the second public appearance she has made since suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Trump in the November 8 election.