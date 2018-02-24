Shooting Survivor: CNN Banned Pro-Gun Student Voices

A second survivor of last week’s Parkland shooting claims that CNN banned pro-gun students from being interviewed during their Town Hall on Wednesday.

Andrew Klein, whose daughter survived the school shooting, told Fox News Thursday that a CNN producer told him that the network was looking for students to interview that would “espouse a certain narrative.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Although he said the producer never mention talking about guns in particular, he did feel they were trying to only present one side of the debate.

“The producer insinuated to me they were looking for people to espouse a certain narrative, which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate. And I read that as being a gun control debate,” Klein said.

Andrew Klein, whose daughter attends Stoneman Douglas High School, says that a CNN producer told him the day after the shooting they were looking for people to do interviews who would "espouse a certain narrative which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate." pic.twitter.com/1NqflLpoou — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2018

This marks the second time a person with ties to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has said CNN tried to direct the narrative of the shootings’ coverage.

The first case, a student claimed CNN provided him with a scripted question to ask during Wednesday’s town hall instead of letting him ask his own question. CNN denied that claim.