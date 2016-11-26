Latest

CNN Journalist ‘Governments Pay Us To Fake News’, Shocking Exposé

Posted on November 26, 2016

According to Amber Lyon, CNN is routinely paid by the US government to selectively report on certain events and make up fake news stories.

According to Amber Lyon, a three-time Emmy award winning journalist, CNN is routinely paid by the US government and foreign governments to selectively report on certain events and make up fake news stories.

Furthermore, the Obama administration pay CNN for editorial control over some of their content.

Redflagnews.com report:

Back in March 2011, CNN sent a four person team to Bahrain to cover the Arab Spring. Once there, the crew was the subject of extreme intimidation amongst other things, but they were able to record some fantastic footage. As Glenn Greenwald of the UK’s Guardian writes in his blockbuster article from September 4th 2012:

CNN reporters Elise Labott exposed as taking orders from the US State Department
CNN caught staging a fake interview

“In the segment, Lyon interviewed activists as they explicitly described their torture at the hands of government forces, while family members recounted their relatives’ abrupt disappearances. She spoke with government officials justifying the imprisonment of activists. And the segment featured harrowing video footage of regime forces shooting unarmed demonstrators, along with the mass arrests of peaceful protesters. In sum, the early 2011 CNN segment on Bahrain presented one of the starkest reports to date of the brutal repression embraced by the US-backed regime.

Despite these accolades, and despite the dangers their own journalists and their sources endured to produce it, CNN International (CNNi) never broadcast the documentary. Even in the face of numerous inquiries and complaints from their own employees inside CNN, it continued to refuse to broadcast the program or even provide any explanation for the decision. To date, this documentary has never aired on CNNi.
Having just returned from Bahrain, Lyon says she “saw first-hand that these regime claims were lies, and I couldn’t believe CNN was making me put what I knew to be government lies into my reporting.”

Here is a segment of the Bahrain report that Amber Lyon and her team put together. CNNi refused to allow it to air because the Bahrain Government had paid them not to show it.

When Amber Lyon recognized the extent of the reasoning, she challenged CNN. CNN told her to be quiet, and began to view her as a risk. She knew, and found out, too much.
Amber is now trying to tell the story, the real story, of what is going on behind the closed doors of US Media entities. Amber has created her own website, and additionally as noted in the Guardian Article she is trying to share the truth of the deceptions.

What Amber Lyon describes is exactly the reason why CNN never aired the Nick Robertson interview with Muhammed Al Zawahiri in Egypt.

Amber recently did a web interview with Alex Jones on InfoWars. Generally the TreeHouse does not appreciate Alex Jones. He is wound up tighter than piano wire, and unfortunately much of his truth is diminished because of the hype he places upon it.

Alex Jones is easy to disregard as a “conspiracy theorist”, not because of what he says, but because of how he says it. Everything is desperate and dangerous with him.

That said, the words and explanations of Ms. Lyon in the discussion/interview are poignant and vastly informative. So I share the video with you so you can hear from Amber herself exactly what is being described and articulated.

It is critical to listen to what she says, not just about Bahrain but also about what the Obama administration is specifically doing.

This article was originally published in 2015 and is frequently updated.

  • joejoev1 .

    We already know, now give us some real news.

  • abbygal64

    We knew that, now go tell the ass kissing liberals and see if they believe you, bet they won’t

    • DemandAnswers

      abby, you are still falling for that false ‘right-left’ paradigm shit???

    • highwaterjane60

      Abby, try getting your head turned toward the sun. You’ve clearly been staring into the pit for too long.

    • riversideCA

      You dont get it…the left wing and the right wing, are both part of the same bird

  • Bill Catz

    America’s lame stream media makes the Russian state media look ethical.

    • Sherif Magdi

      difference of night and day, Russian media is much ethical

    • Sergey Tokarev

      It seems very ethical to me that the govt of Bahrain pays the bill for cover-up of Bahrain crimes, not US govt. US govt should pay for cover-up of US crimes only. (Lipspalm)

    • http://damiensholland.blogspot.nl/ Damien Holland

      No, my friend, Russian state media is way more controlled. But we get your point. Americans aren’t getting real news anymore (not on TV, anyway).

      • Brad Dueringer

        Bull$hit

      • Brad Dueringer

        Who Runs the Media?

        Viacom – Sumner Redstone, Chairman Emeritus, former CEO is Jewish
        Viacom – Philippe Dauman, President, CEO and Chairman is Jewish  
        Viacom – Shari Redstone, Vice-chairwoman isJewish
        Viacom – Owns BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, Logo TV, Comedy Central, Palladia, Spike, and Epix 
        News Corp – Rupert Murdoch Exec Co-Chairman former CEO is a Zionist (some say he’s Jewish). 
        News Corp – Owns The Times, The Sun, Dow Jones & Company, The Wall Street Journal 
        News Corp – Owns HarperCollins, Fox Entertainment Group (owners of the 20th Century Fox film studio and the Fox Broadcasting Company) 
        21st Century Fox – Rupert Murdoch Exec Co-Chairman former CEO 
        Fox News – Rupert Murdoch 
        Fox Entertainment Group – Rupert Murdoch 
        News Corp – Rupert Murdoch Exec Chairman 
        Walt Disney – Robert Iger President and CEO isJewish
        Walt Disney Motion Picture Group – Orin Aviv Pres of production is Jewish
        Comcast – Julian Brodsky Co-Fonder is Jewish
        Comcast – Ralph Roberts Co-Fonder is Jewish
        Comcast – Brian L. Roberts CEO and Chairmane isJewish
        Comcast – David L. Cohen Exec VP is Jewish
        Comcast – Stephen B. Burke Exec VP is Jewish
        CNN Worldwide – Jeff Zucker, President is Jewish
        CNBC – Mark Hoffman CEO and President isJewish
        NBC – Stephen B. Burke CEO is Jewish
        NBC – Robert Greenblatt Chairman is Jewish
        NBC – Jeff Gaspin Former Chairman is Jewish
        CNN Worldwide – Jeff Zucker, President is Jewish
        CBS – Leslie Moonves, President is Jewish
        CBS – Shari Redstone Vice-chairwoman is Jewish
        CBS – Sumner Redstone Chairman Emeritus 
        CBS – Sumner Redstone, former owner is Jewish
        Vox – Ezra Klein, Editor-in-Cheif is Jewish
        Screw – Al Goldstein, Publisher and Pornographer is Jewish
        Variety – Steve Gaydos, Executive Editor is Jewish
        Variety – Peter Bart, Co-Editor-in-Chief is Jewish
        Chicago Tribune – Sam Zell, Owner is Jewish
        Los Angeles Times – Sam Zell, Owner is Jewish
        The New York Times- Ochs-Sulzberger family, majority shareholders are Jews
        The Washington Post – Donald E. Graham, CEO and Chaiman is Jewish
        Daily News – Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman, Owner is Jewish
        The New York Post – Rupert Murdoch, Owner isJewish
        Wall Street Journal – Rupert Murdoch, Owner isJewish
        U.S. News and World Report – Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman, Owner is Jewish
        DreamWorks – Stacy Snider, Co-chairman and CEO is Jewish
        DreamWorks – David Geffen, Co-chairman isJewish
        BBC Television – Danny Cohen, Director is Jewish
        MGM – Harry Sloan, Chairman and CEO is Jewish
        CW – Dawn Ostroff, President of Entertainment isJewish
        Warner Brothers – Barry M. Meyer, Chairman and CEO is Jewish
        Warner Brothers – Alan F. Horn, President and COO is Jewish
        Warner Brothers – Jeff Robinov, President of Productionis Jewish
        Warner Brothers – Martin Shafer, Chairman and CEO of 
        Castle Rock Entertainment is Jewish
        Warner Brothers – Bruce Rosenblum, President of Television Group is Jewish
        Warner Brothers – Peter Rot, President of Television Production is Jewish
        Warner Independent Pictures – Polly Cohen President is Jewish
        Fox Filmed Entertainment – Thomas Rothman, Chairman and CEO is Jewish
        Sony Picture – Michael Lynton, Chairman and CEO is Jewish
        Regency Pictures – Arnon Milchan, Chairman isJewish
        USA Network – Toby Graff, Senior VP of Public Affairs is Jewish
        Showtime – Matthew C. Blank, Chairman and CEO is Jewish
        Showtime – Robert Greenblatt, President isJewish
        Universal Studios – Jeff Shells Chairman isJewish
        Universal Studios – Rowan Conn, CFO is Jewish
        Universal Studios – Adam Fogelson, Chairman isJewish
        Paramount Pictures – Brad Grey, CEO and Chairman is Jewish
        Paramount Pictures – Jesse L. Lasky, co-founder, a Jew 
        Paramount Pictures – Adolph Zukor, co-founder, a Jew 
        Paramount Vantage – John Lesher, Co-president is Jewish
        Paramount Vantage – Nick Meyer, Co-president isJewish
        RCA – Owns NBC – David Sarnoff Founder isJewish
        Tribune Company – Eddy W. Hartenstein, President and CEO is Jewish
        And the list goes on and on and on…

    • A duran

      listen to the news in other countries…..they tell the story reported here but the story is very different Americans have no idea how slanted our news really is

      • Bill Catz

        I love reading American news in the foreign press!!!

        • http://damiensholland.blogspot.nl/ Damien Holland

          Same.

      • Queen Mennon

        it is disgusting. they tell us nothing. why are we accepting this treatment?

    • TellTheTruth-2

      Exactly … RT, Russia Insider, and Press TV have more honest news about what’s going on in the USA and the world.

      • Brad Dueringer

        I had a galaxy 19 satellite dish that picked up RT and Press TV ….they are both far superior to the US propaganda garbage stations

  • Gotip

    Glad they were caught…… I hear they worked at the Internet research agency in St. Petersburg, RU ………… 🙂

  • Katie Schneider

    anybody shocked by this is a moron. the media is run by corporations out to make money–they have an agenda. We haven’t had unbiased news for probably at LEAST the past 30 years–if not longer. some don’t even TRY to hide it *coughFoxNewscough*

    • http://silverknight.tumblr.com Paul Shene

      There hasn’t been unbiased news since at least 1861

    • ozzy mo

      MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, PBS…

      • spambrando

        And sadly, even now, corporate-sponsored NPR… Chris Matthews, who’s wife is running for a Congressional seat and calling in favores like “an appearance on my (pathetic) show in exchange for a donation of $XXXX to my wife’s campaign… ONLY Bernie 2016, #ifwegetridofhillarywegetridoftrump

      • HROÐGAR RÁÐÚLFR

        All run by Jews. How ironic! The very people that Evangelicals worship are the very same people that feed them heaping portions of trash. The Bible does say even the elect will be fooled, and boy are they ever.

        Here’s a small list to get you started. https://hrodgarradulfr.tumblr.com/post/146505786612/whorunsthemedia

        • Brad Dueringer

          Yep….the Zionists are running the show…Trump will be forced to bow down to them. Just wait and see

    • Information_overload

      It’s the ones that TRY to hide it that are the most subversive, Katie.

  • Mike

    This is infuriating and I KNEW IT!! Obama is paying the media to LIE and HIDE the truth about things

    • Marximus Stylus

      Don’t put all the blame on Obama, include bush family too.

      • Bill Powell

        I don’t think Bush, if he was paying, was getting anything like his money’s worth. They attacked his policies incessantly and I doubt there is any evidence they ever covered for him.

        • Farm Clarity

          Weapons of mass destruction ring a bell ?

      • Steve

        The bush family who has been out of the whitehouse for 8 years?

      • ohReally

        Bush is not only not in office any more, but he doesn’t even get mentioned any more, except by mindless obamatrons that have no defense for his failures OTHER than the word “Bush”.

    • King Fred II

      Not only Obama. Every president did exactly the same except Kennedy… and he was murdered. Guess why!

  • SuchindranathAiyer

    The only shocking thing about this is that what is very well known to educated watchers of events is being revealed by an insider. There is no such thing as “independent media”. The manner in which English news channels like BBC, CNN and Sky become propaganda megaphones, particularly in drum beats to war and the after math is even more unethical than the brazen lies of a Colin Powell, a Dick Cheney, a George Bush or a Tony Blair

    • Steve

      And Obama and the clintons and all of congress.

      • SuchindranathAiyer

        Aye!

    • MableSpam

      Democracynow.org is independent media.

      • Dbl Plus Good

        Foundations and Public Policy: The Mask of Pluralism

        In this pathbreaking study of foundation influence, author Joan Roelofs produces a comprehensive picture of philanthropy’s critical role in society.

        She shows how a vast number of policy innovations have arisen from the most important foundations, lessening the destructive impact of global “marketization.” Conversely, groups and movements that might challenge the status quo are nudged into line with grants and technical assistance, and foundations also have considerable power to shape such things as public opinion, higher education, and elite ideology.

        The cumulative effect is that foundations, despite their progressive goals, have a depoliticizing effect, one that preserves the hegemony of neoliberal institutions.

        https://amzn.com/0791456420

      • Farm Clarity

        Democracy now takes money from george soros , big money too .
        always verify your sources income .

  • LMF

    She’s a coward…where was she with these fake stories when receiving her three emmy’s? Why didn’t she step u then? Oh, maybe because she was pursuing money and fame instead…once achieved, she stepped up. THAT’S the face of a coward.

    • Bill Powell

      So, you’re going to attack the messenger. You appear to be more incensed by the one reporter you see as a coward for not reporting this than the fact that it’s common practice in the industry. What’s wrong with you?

  • http://www.realdoll.com/ Edie the Egg Lady

    BOGUS……next conspiracy theory…..

  • Mahboob Khan

    We knew about the CNN. You pay them good money and your story is aired.

    CNN is the propaganda arm of the USG.

    • Information_overload

      But MOSTLY when a Democrat is in power.

  • Billy S DuBose

    The media is so unbelievably crooked! A true patriot! Stand by your convictions young lady! Dear Florida, Ohio, and all remaining States still yet to cast votes! Please listen to the rest of the USA! It is time we realize that it is the Washington DC Establishment, Liberals, and Liberal media, that has waged this war against Donald Trump and the American People! Why? Because (1) Trump is the only one for the people. (2) Trump is the only one for a strong military (3) for Helping Vet. s (4) , For protecting Sr.s and Disabled SS program,(5) for protecting the 2nd Amendment rights (6) the only one corrupt Wash. DC fears (7) The only one who can beat Hillary (8) the only one protecting our borders (9) the only one not beholding to anyone other than the people (10) The only one not on the take …he is on the give! (11) the master negotiator (12) the only one focused on Gov waist (12) the only one that will stop radical behavior in our country (13) the only one who will defeat ISIS, (14) the only one who will make the world respect us again (15) The only one that knows all of the necessary laws we need to change to bring American jobs back, (16) the only one who can change our Birthing laws, to keep us from being obligated to aliens for a lifetime, (17) the only one who has made his fortune, and now, like many of us Sr.s , just wants to give his expertise to America, to make it great again! Do yourself and this great country a favor and vote Donald Trump, a true visionary, and altruistic person.

    • Steve

      Right on BD!

    • https://www.facebook.com/app_scoped_user_id/1000550818/ Steward B. Clinton

      Everything you just said was a lie. Maybe no intentional by you, but whoever you got it from including Trump, is lying if this is what you call an argument. A leader of ‘the people’ doesn’t consistently show and speak hate for them. And if white supremacy is your gig, then I recall there were people here before they stumbled across, or barely survived and occupied terretries of Greenland – Nordic I recall, even they stated others were already here, and those same people are related to all the people of earth before they ever got here.

      I say all that in wonder of what ‘people’ you are referring to. Because you are definitely not talking about any my “people” that the dictionary defines people to be. “We’re going to get rid of them once I’m elected president”. Do you remember the video on all the stations and internet of everything he said? Do you recall his policies on carpet bombing Syria, Iran, anyone were we have ‘created’ enemies? Not to mention some but very few good points, but those points are only shadows of the massive and proven wisdom of Bernie Sanders. In fact, Trump’s Only good points are the ones he stole from Bernie Sanders. I watched him from his ‘first’ public speeches onward. He’s a liar, and CREATED HIS OWN FAKE VETERANS GROUP THAT’S TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE VA AND SPEAK FOR ALL OF US, AND HELD A FAKE VETERANS SPEECH SPONSORED BY PEOPLE WHO TURNED OUT TO BE WANTED FUTUTIVES AND FAKE VETERAN FRAUDS!! THE ONE ON THE BATTLE-SHIP! GIVE ME A FKNG BREAK! Are you on heroin?

      “In addition to the CHOICE Act, Bernie has sponsored more veterans bills than any other legislator in the last three decades. Bernie’s veterans bills include:

      ● HR 695 (1991) Guard and Reserve Family Protection Act of 1991.

      ● HR 2304 (1991) To restore reductions in veterans benefits made by the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990

      ● HR 1791 (1991) To restore reductions in veterans benefits made by the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990

      ● HR 1964 (1995) To authorize the President to award the Medal of Honor to the unknown Vermonter who lost his life while serving in the Continental Army in the War of Independence and who has been selected by the people of Vermont to represent all Vermont unknown soldiers.

      ● HR 3444 (1995) To amend section 818 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1995 to repeal certain provisions and to revise certain reporting requirements relating to payment of restructuring costs under defense contracts.

      ● HR 3512 (1995) To amend Title 10, United States Code, to establish limitations on taxpayer-financed compensation on defense contractors.

      ● HR 2279 (1997) To amend Title 10, United States Code, to establish limitations on taxpayer-financed compensation on defense contractors.

      ● H.Amdt.289 (1997) Amendment increases funding for the National Guard Starbase program by $2 million.

      ● H.Con.Res.189 (1997) Revising the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 1998 with respect to the appropriate budgetary levels for Social Security and national defense for fiscal years 1999 through 2002 in order to maintain the level of administrative expenses for Social Security by taking into account anticipated inflation.

      ● HR 4708 (1998) Veterans Burial Benefits Act of 1998

      ● HR 652 (1999) Veterans Burial Benefits Act of 1999

      ● H.Amdt.442 to HR 2684 (1999) An amendment to specify that the House supports efforts to implement improvements in health care services for veterans in rural areas.

      ● HR 5231 (2002) To amend title 10, United States Code, to repeal the required offset of certain military separation benefits by the amount of disability benefits paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

      ● HR 5305 (2002) To authorize the disinterment from the Lorraine American Cemetery in St. Avold, France, of the remains of Private First Class Alfred J. Laitres, of Island Pond, Vermont, who died in combat in France on December 25, 1944, and to authorize the transfer of his remains to the custody of his next of kin.

      ● HR 2970 (2003) To authorize the disinterment from the Lorraine Please let me share some facts that you obviously missed, when you mistook Trump for anything other than an opportunist, who is totally ignorant to everything he says he’s for. Including foreign policy. Just because he’s good at speaking on a 2 year old level, doesn’t mean he’s right. That’s what child molesters do as well you know. They say what you say, never mind ignorance to law, a President is not a force unto himself, the police answer to Congress. I know because it was on my police examination during my education at the police academy. So exactly where do you get ‘your’ memory or laws from?

      Next lie I must address – Military? I’m retired US Navy Construction Battalions for 20 years. I can’t speak for all of them, because I had to fight too many of them just for being a black man. Or should I say for being a Free black man, RIGHTEOUS TO MYSELF AS WELL AS TO OTHERS, LOYAL TO THE HONOR OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A LAWFUL OR UNLAWFUL ORDER, THE TRUTH OR A LIE.

      Trump may know plenty about fast-talking, but he’s an ignoranamous on every real in depth question that he’s asked about. It’s to the point he’s a danger to the whole country just from even getting this close. Our friendsss ‘and’ our enemies hate him. Looks like friends are ‘becoming’ enemies as a result of his candidacy. You really need to do some research on the increase in international harm his careless, incompetent, and utterly ignorant dribble has created. He embarrasses the whole country, and anyone still crazy enough to be a right-winger deserves that embarrassment. Just because he’s managed to finagal his own very unpopular business, friends with bob bosses, etc. doesn’t make him the big dog against Russia, and China combined. You are extremely ignorant if you dont know the advances China has made in it’s military, or the island they just occupied that’s a full blown military fortress extending into claiming intrenational waters as it’s territory?

      Trump is ignorant to everything ‘but’ how to make a buck. You need to wake up if you think he’s going to go against the Koch brothers for you.

      Make Mexico pay for a wall? To do that he would need to invade Mexico,or use force that would kill innocent people and do it without the permission of the Congress or the world and definitely not me or any ‘real’ veteran who knew what the … their oath stated, or what it meant.

      I strongly request reading the heading on the constitution, and all of it’s seals and bills of rights, as well as the Declaration of Independence, before they dare try to back you up. I didn’t sign up to be a racist, Fascist, Murdering Bigot, or anything other than to defend this land from fascist like Trump, Cruz, Hillary – “foreign and domestic”.

      The only qualified candidate for the military, who has in fact shown the correct “JUDGEMENT” ‘IS’ BERNIE SANDERS, AND THE TRUE MAJORITY OF AMERICA IS IN TOTAL AGREEMENT IN POLLS AND IN FACT! WE NEED ANOTHER FDR, ONLY OUR TAX DOLLARS PAID FOR THE MILITARY AND WORLD WAR 2, NOT CORPORATIONS LIKE TRUMP. WE PAID THEM THEY ONLY PERFORMED A SERVICE, AND MADE WEAPONS AND SUPPLIED FASCISTS NAZI HITLER AT THE SAME DAMN TIME! WHY THE HELL WOULD I SUPPORT A FASCIST CORPORTAIST THAT DOESN’T EVEN BELIEVE THE DAMN EARTHQUAKES, FLOODS, AND CLIMATE CHANGE AS ALL HELL BURNS UP AROUND US – 11 MILLION ACRES IN THE MIDWEST LAST YERA ALONE, AND FRACKING FORCING BLOOD FROM CHILDREN’S NOSES NEAR THE METHANE LEAK AND EVERY PREDICTION AS WELL AS OIL CORPROATIONS OWN SCIENCE ALREADY COME TRUE WORSE THAN THE DAMN PREDICTIONS? EVEN THE CORPROATIONS NOW ADMIT THEY KNEW, BECAUSE THEY WERE JUST BUSTED IN DECEMBER – PLEASE GOOGLE THAT AND KNOW FOR YOURSELF THAT YOUR DONALD TRUMP IS A JACKASS LEADING US ALL INTO EXTCINTION!! DUH.

      YOU REALLY NEED TO CORRECT YOUR STATEMENTS ON THAT ONE TOO AS WELL AS THE ENTIRE LYING LIST YOU JUST POSTED. TO DISGUSTED TO EVEN BOTHER TO READ ANY MORE OF IT, AND THAT SAME LESSON GOES FOR ANYONE WHO AGREES WITH YOU. SHOW YOUR FACTS AND I’LL SHOW MINE.

      AND DARE TO GOOGLE BERNIE SANDERS AND OUR STRUGGLE FOR ‘ALL’ PEOPLE BEFORE SHARING SUCH TRULY INSULTING STUFF. READ MORE HERE http://vetsforbernie.org/bernies-veterans-bills/

      • Gail Bergstrom

        Steward B. Clinton- Well written and absolutely true!

      • Pryz Fytr

        But Bernie wants the wealthy – who already pay most of the taxes – to pay more. That’s a crime.

      • Farm Clarity

        Hows that third house on the beach bernie ?
        No wonder he supports vetrans , the guys who gave him his third house are military industrial complex

    • Brad Dueringer

      He was. But I assure you the group that really runs the world will turn him into a Bush retread. ….just sit back and watch

  • Aubrey John DeBliquy

    And that self serving obscene refrain we hear too often from tyrants. He must have done something wrong because he was arrested before.

  • Jeanette Davis

    This is why they all attack Trump! The Mainstream media, paid with tax dollars. Lies about the protesters in Ohio, telling mainstream media watchers it’s Trumps fault? God help us if any of those evil candidates win.

    I’m not voting a party! I’m voting America, and America is #DonaldTrump! #PresidentTrump 2016!

    • Testa Sterone

      And, I am sure, those tax dollars are all that’s keeping CNN afloat just like PMSNBC

  • Robert Blado

    CNN Corrupt news network, or as its locally known. Clinton Never-Happened Network. just like the perps, Obummer and clinton , lie, lies, lies.. and more of it!

  • Pam

    Does anyone in the media even care what you are doing to this Country with being so unethical? Between you and the establishment, you are starting to make those futurist movies we watch starting to come true. Is this what you want for your children? It will be the elitists running America and the rest of us living in the slum………….including many from the media.

  • Abraxas

    1984

  • chuck morrow

    DISGUSTING CRIMINAL

  • Queen Mennon

    truth is an offense in this day and age.

  • Rita Anne

    It’s obvious to a lot of People that they only put on TV what they want you to know or learn. Extremely bias to certain political parties also.Keep releasing what you have before they try to shut your web site down, because we all know they will do anything to keep the truth hidden, even help get an evil politician elected. Please be careful and watch your back

  • Rita Anne

    Aljeerza America is a decent World News Channel, until they remove it from America because we are learning too much that was falsified by out MSM or not reported at all! I find that our MSM reports thing 3-4 days after it happens, but are right up to the hour reporting on the Kardashians or Kanye.More like ET than news anymore.

  • Kathi Malone

    Lies lies lies. this site is not truthful.

  • SuchindranathAiyer

    The backdrop to this unsurprising truth:

    US Greed and Islam’s hate made the perfect consort dancing together since Nixon, Kissinger and Sheikh Yamani forged the US-NATO-Sunni axis. The Islam Mahomet created was born from his selling his soul to Satan to sate his hatred with revenge on Muqqa. The US became partners in crime as it submitted to the oil well betwixt the mammoth thighs of Mammon.

    US actions have been the deliberate advancement of a consistent pro-Sunni Islamic Policy since even before Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger and Sheikh Yamani forged the US-NATO-Sunni Petro Dollar Axis. Truman threw the Kurds into the Turkish Sunni belly in 1946. Nixon sent the Seventh Fleet up the Bay of Bengal to defend Pakistan’s right to practice Islam (mass rapes, sex slavery, genocide, vandalism etc) in 1971 and Turkey’s annexation of half of Cyprus in 1973 and the persecution of Shia Iran in International affairs. The US is a Polyphemus being ridden by Sunni (Petro Dollar) Islam as Sindbad was by the “Old Man of the Sea”. The White Hice, the State Department and the CIA are not accountable to the US people as much as internal US governance. From Nixon’s China and Pakistan to “contain India” (a suicidal India that is its own worst enemy, standing as a Totalitarian Anti-Hindu State on the two fundamental pillars of “reservations” and “corruption”) as State Policy, Bush (the Father’s) CIA when he founded the Bush wealth from largesse found under the Tent of Saud, to Reagan’s Iran-Contra and Taliban, to Clinton (the husband’s) bombing of Belgrade to cede Islam its first ethnically cleansed enclaves (Bosnia and Kosovo) in Europe since 1489, to Bush (the Son’s) Iraq and Obama (The Holy Ghost’s) ISIS, the White Hice have been acting just as any mercenary on the pay roll of Sunni (Petro Dollar) Islam might. Pakistan is the US’s consistent cat’s paw to contain India since Nixon as it has been China’s since inception. Islamic Terror is Pakistan’s favoured and consistent weapon in dealing with India and has full White Hice blessings. The US has tossed one country after another into the maws of Sunni Islam. Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Cyprus, Tunisia, “The Arab Spring” and Libya. Now the US has thrown its NATO allies in Europe into the anti-civilization and dehumanizing chaos called Islam.

    Daesh, Al Shebab like Boko Haram, Pakistan Army, Jaish e Mohammed, Lashkar e Taiba, Turkish Army, Saudi Army and so on are different regiments of Taliban (students of the Quran and the Hadiths raised in Madrassas around the world funded by Saudi and other Sunni Petro Dollars to impose what they have learned, Islam, on the rubble of civilization). They are not merely US allies, but US’ “boots on the ground” that are bringing democracy (regime change and chaos) on America’s behalf along with Islam (vandalism, gang rapes, beheadings, genocides, slavery and so on) on Mahomet’s behalf to the world.

    For Obama, ISIS has not been a question of choosing sides. It is a matter of fighting on his own side. Obama dropped a Billion dollars worth of high tech weaponry, including systems to drop Pakistan’s nuclear war heads deep inside India, into Pakistan’s lap in November 2015 after abusing Indian hospitality by starting a “tolerance” chorus of India’s Fifth Columnists

  • Szmarie

    Not just the Obama administration. This has been going on for decades.

  • Giantsfan

    In America, what isn’t gamed? Answer: Nothing

  • zlittle

    If I want to know what’s really going on I listen to CBC.

    • Bill McDonnell

      CBC is the propaganda arm of the Liberal Party of Canada. They campaigned for Trudeau and against Harper and were the main reason the Liberals won the election. If you are a Liberal then you will deny this of course.

      • zlittle

        Don’t really care what the Canadians do, I just know they run some stories that US media won’t.

        • Bill McDonnell

          If the story is political, environmental, social, financial then chances are you are not hearing the truth. Everything is slanted toward the socialist Liberal Party, whether they are in government or out. The equivalent in the US is probably CNN.

  • TellTheTruth-2

    CNN and MSNBC are FULL TIME Trump bashers now. It’s so obvious it’s disgusting.

  • anarchyst

    ….this deception has been going on for a long time…In fact, Hollywood was involved in this as well. In the 1980s and 1990s, television production studios were paid to inject “anti-drug” messages in their television programs…

  • JennyG

    A media consurtium including Fox, went to court in 2003 and won a lawsuit so…

    The Media Can Legally Lie

    In February 2003, a Florida Court of Appeals unanimously agreed with an assertion by FOX News that there is no rule against distorting or falsifying the news in the United States.

    http://projectcensored.org/11-the-media-can-legally-lie/

  • James Dixon

    If this is true she can kiss her job goodbye.

  • James Dixon
  • Alie Tabooger

    is this news?

  • HROÐGAR RÁÐÚLFR

    That’s what the Bible calls the Whore of Babylon. We’re whore out for the world to use.

  • Kalmar

    Same situation as in Bahrain is in Ukraine for last 2 years.

  • Joy

    We kinda already figured that out

  • brokebill

    So honest news reporting has been replaced by paid propaganda.

    Do they actually think we did not know that. Can’t watch the network at all because we do know it and it is so disgusting. It is like watching someone s l o w l y scrape their fingernails on a blackboard.

  • Prem Kaidi

    Buck up Amber Lyon! You are the truth as the child in Emperor’s New clothes by Hans Anderson!! Humanity is always saved by such awakened person like you!!! Save the mother earth along with your country by your professional sincerity!

  • XanaX

    The CIA began to get heavily involved in the media around the time of the Vietnam War in order to sway the public opinion.

  • Ojas Devam

    wow………….. I already figured this out…AND ITS POWERFUL TO HEAR HER TESTIMONY…WOW.

  • wlawlor

    It’s called AIPAC. Bibi runs America with puppets likeShrub and Obama and Clinton. The MSM is owned by zionists.

  • kk singh

    Great courage! Salute Amber Lyon for exposing the true colour of CNN! Other media are not different! Even if not paid by the governments, they have to abide the rules laid by their employers, that is, the corporates!
    It is not different in India as well! Today, the news given by them is not more worth than garbage, specially their so called analysis! They have become free propaganda tools for the political parties!
    Independent media is a myth, that too is a class divided society, where capitalist class controls all means of production, state machineries, media, all institutions! Some may be allowed to ‘criticise’ the government policies, some expose may hit the media but they are exceptions and definitely not against the interests of the upper class hegemony!

  • Christopher Pearson

    Fake News as journalistic false flag
    What is not being discussed in this alternative media controversy is that a majority of real fake news on alternative media is a programmed disinformation op – one might say imbedded journalistic “agent provocateurs” who are deep state agents of media chaos. These charges of “fake news” actually refer to premeditated planted “fake news” that is being deliberately placed to discredit alternative news and information media – and in the case in point placed and insinuated so that the government can be moved to “crack down” on this “fake news” as a generality. It is a premeditated op to enforce globalist NWO censorship over the Internet. This is Obama’s official position and he is currently taking the issue worldwide. It would seem he has an appointment to this effect within the United Nations and for which he has just recently signed over control of the Internet to its authority. One should be aware of how this works!

