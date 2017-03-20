Comet Ping Pong Shooter Signs Secret Plea Deal To Avoid Trial

Comet Ping Pong shooter, Edgar Maddison Welch, has agreed to a secret plea deal with federal prosecutors in order to save them the “hassle” of going to trial.

The North Carolina man who turned up to the Washington, D.C., pizza parlor in order to investigate Pizzagate, is likely to plead guilty later this month, after he accepted a deal to stop the case going to trial.

Heatst.com reports:

Inspired by “Pizzagate,” which claims that Hillary Clinton, Jon Podesta and a host of Democratic bigwigs are connected to a child sex-trafficking ring run out of a DC-area pizzeria called Comet Ping-Pong, Welch grabbed his AR-15 and .38 revolver and drove several hundred miles to restaurant to “investigate.”

Once there, he “searched for evidence of hidden rooms or tunnels, or child sex-trafficking of any kind,” according to court documents. But he came away disappointed and regretful after he found no proof of a global conspiracy— just empty rooms and delicious, handcrafted pizza.

He then fired off his AR-15 inside the restaurant.

The attorneys weren’t forthcoming as to what Welch’s plea deal entailed. But he initially pleaded “not guilty” to federal charges of transporting a firearm across state lines, and charges of “assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a commission of violence,” according to prosecutors.

Welch will appear at a hearing on March 24.

After Welch’s arrest, interest in the Internet-fueled Pizzagate theory has waned somewhat, although at least one Florida newscaster and one NBA player, Cleveland Cavaliers’s Andrew Bogut, are still “just asking questions.” There’s also a march planned for March 25, the day after Welch’s sentencing, that will end with a small rally outside Comet Ping-Pong.

So far, though, the Internet is silent on whether the plea deal is meant to protect any individuals involved in any possible child sex-trafficking ring by keeping important evidence out of view of the public. It’s probably only a matter of time, however.