Criminal Charges Filed Against Obama’s IRS Thug Lois Lerner

House Republicans are filing criminal charges against former IRS director Lois Lerner for using her position within the department to punish conservative groups and give liberal groups a free ride.

Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) appeared on Fox Business on Thursday morning to discuss recent developments on Capitol Hill, and announced the new criminal charges against the former IRS director.

“The Obama administration was very dismissive about the crimes that we believe Lois Lerner committed,” Roskam said.

“Those are strong words that I am using, but the House Ways And Means Committee voted out a criminal referral to the Department of Justice which was completely dismissed by the Department of Justice. President Obama was on television at one point, in the midst of the investigation, and he said ‘there’s not a smidgeon of wrongdoing here.’”

“We think Lois Lerner did particularly two things wrong. Number one, she denied people due process and equal protection of the law based on their political philosophy. We are convinced there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that that is true, and that’s a felony.

“Number two, we believe she lied to the Inspector General of the Treasury Department while they were investigating that very thing.”

“What we want is a new Justice Department to take a fresh look at this while we are well within the statute of limitations and if the can, to move forward with the prosecution.”

For years Lerner operated within the IRS under the protection of President Obama and Loretta Lynch’s Department of Justice. Obama openly attacked anyone who dared criticize her, and the DOJ dismissed criminal charges against the rogue anti-conservative IRS employee.

Those days are over. House GOP lawmakers have compiled a damning case and have presented it to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and unlike Loretta Lynch, who stonewalled the prosecution, Sessions is said to be excited about pushing the “very strong” case forward.