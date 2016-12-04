Dark Web Plot To Assassinate Trump Uncovered

A Dark Web website launched last week on the Darknet is raising money to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President elect Mike Pence.

The one-page website is asking for donations from visitors in order to assassinate Trump and Pence due to their “extreme” political ideologies.

“As you are all well aware, the consequences of having Donald Trump and Mike Prence as the leaders of the free world are extremely dangerous,” the webpage says. “The political, environmental and social consequences will change the United States for the worst.”

Southfront.org reports:

According to information provided on the website, the group, organized donations, belongs to “a well-known underground organization,” which previously preferred to influence on “crooked governments,” using cyber attacks, but now decided to shift its tactics to physical violence.

“We are part of a well-known underground organization that always defended and protected the rights of all people against crooked governments and regimes using different cyber attacks, but not, we have to go further as it will require much more than cyber attack to defend ourselves to avoid civil war or another world war.”

The website asks to donate Bitcoin, which allegedly will be used for buying equipment and paying bribes to the federal government and even the Secret Service. According to CSO writer Steve Ragan, since March 2016, the group managed to collect more than $88,000 on its Bitcoin wallet. However, since the assassination website was launched, only $119 has been donated.

The website also provides a Darknet-based email address for those, who want to provide expertise or intelligence to the group.

According to Infowars, investigations into such Darknet websites have revealed them to be likely scams or run by law enforcement, despite its provocative nature.