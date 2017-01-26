Davos Elite Reveal Plan To Decode Your Brain

World leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week to discuss new mind-control technology that would allow them to completely control the minds of the public.

During an Orwellian presentation, the Davos elite calmly boasted about being able to implant false memories into people’s brains and probe their victims’ thoughts.

Newnationalist.net reports:

“Pre-crime” and “thought crime” ranks high on the agenda. As if the Star Chambers we’ve reported on aren’t bad enough, this is right out of “Minority Report” or “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Incredibly, a poll conducted of the audience showed that 40% were okay with some form of this Brave New World Stasi technique.

How rotten must their internal world be to even entertain the thought of subjugating the minds of others? These people have no sense of how they sound to those outside the Crime Syndicate.

It’s all macabre sci fi turned real for stunted hearts.

These people never knew innocence as children. Jovial spite replete with laughter, the intention to read minds is coming from subconscious paranoia that everyone is thinking the worst about them, which they probably are.