DEFCON Threat Reduced To Safest Level After Trump Win

The Defcon nuclear warning system has been reduced to the safest threat level possible following Trump’s election.

The Defcon Warning System, an alert state used by the United States Armed Forces, is now at DEFCON 5 – the lowest level in history.

The system has five levels of readiness, or states of alert, increasing in severity from DEFCON 5 – the safest level – to DEFCON 1 – the most severe.

Before the election the warning was accelerated to DEFCON 3, meaning troops were on alert to be mobilized in as little as 15 minutes, as Hillary Clinton’s anti-Russian rhetoric ratcheted up tensions between the two nuclear powers and suggested the U.S. would continue its history of endless war under her leadership.

But the Defcon group, made up of experts with close ties within senior U.S. military, view Trump’s election as a harbinger of world peace and improved American relations with foreign powers.

Defcon wrote on its website: “The United States took a tentative step toward a more isolationist policy with its recent presidential election.

“While it will take several months to see how the US reforms its foreign policy, already some world leaders have expressed hope that relations could improve, including Russia and Syria.

“If the new US President keeps to his previous statements, look for the United States to withdraw somewhat from military confrontations in the Middle East and possibly European theatre, though it is highly unlikely it will abandon NATO commitments, and the Ukraine will likely pop up again in the near future.

“Russia, however, will probably wait to see what the new President does, as well as now being hampered by the coming winter.”

Russia is hoping for a “new understanding” and “restored Russian-American relations” according to Kremlin sources, with President Putin said to be “encouraged” by the American people voting to back themselves and reject the prospect of a New World Order totalitarian world government.

Putin believes that the result of the U.S. election proves the globalists’ destructive agenda is deeply unpopular with real people, and when given a chance they will instinctively reject it out of hand.