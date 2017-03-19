First Democrat Official Tied To Elite Pedophile Ring Pleads Guilty

Former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio (D) Richard Keenan has admitted in court to raping a young child, as President Trump’s urgent investigation into the elite pedophile ring that has infiltrated Washington D.C. and politics nationwide continues taking down high-profile perpetrators.

Keenan previously blamed the 4-year-old victim for initiating the acts, describing her as a “willing participant“. He is now facing life behind bars.

The Youngstown Vindicator reports that according to court documents, the victim told Keenan’s wife about the sexual abuse that began when she was 4-years-old and lasted for three years.

When Keenan’s wife confronted him about the allegations, he responded, “I did it.”

The Democrat mayor also confessed to the allegations to his pastor, a social worker and his brother and sister-in-law, according to documents filed by the assistant prosecutor.

Keenan admitted himself into a psychiatric facility after the admissions because he said he was feeling suicidal.

Filings obtained by the Youngstown Vindicator go into extensive detail about his purported admissions during group discussions at the psychiatric ward. He allegedly said he blamed the victim for initiating the acts and said she was a “willing participant.”

WKRN reports that Keenan was visibly shaken Friday as he changed his plea to guilty on 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape. Keenan agreed to a life sentence with the eligibility of parole after ten years.

According to court documents, the abuse began as early as September 2013 when the victim — who Keenan knew — was just 4 years old.

“It gives the victim some closure. Obviously, keeps this young child from having to testify and I think it’s a good result given all the facts and circumstances,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

He said prosecutors have a responsibility to do what’s best for the victim and that they accomplished that Friday.

“Not bringing her in here to have to testify in the small courtroom with this man in there as well.”

Keenan’s family was emotional. They lashed out at reporters after the hearing and tried to block him from the camera’s view.

Prosecutors said this just goes to show how difficult these cases are for everyone.

“I think what we’ve seen today is that they’re tough, right? They’re tough on everyone. They’re tough on the defendant’s family, they’re tough on the victim’s family, and obviously, our concern lies with the victim’s family,” Wildman said.