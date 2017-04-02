Another Democrat Rats On Obama: We’ve Been Spying On Trump Since 2015

Another top Democrat has joined a long list of Obama insiders who have outed their former boss for illegally spying on Donald Trump.

Mary Anna Marsh, principal of the Dewey Square Group, a Democrat PR firm, revealed to Fox News that the Obama administration had been snooping on Trump as early as the spring of 2015.

This was the same time that Trump announced his candidacy for president:

Mary Ann Marsh: Fact, the investigation of Trump, his associates and their relationship with Russia started in the spring of 2015. That is a fact. That is widely known.

She joins the likes Evelyn Farkas, another Obama admin insider, who admitted to MSNBC that she helped Barack Obama spy on Trump before he left office.

Alt-rewrite.com reports:

America was shocked to hear that the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign since July of 2016. Particularly because Obama and his administration didn’t speak about the issue until very late in the election.

Now the democrats are offering new information that Trump has been under investigation for suspect Russian ties since SPRING of 2015! That’s amazingly odd considering that Trump announced his candidacy in June of 2015.

The democrats are throwing everything against the wall and hoping that it sticks. This Russian collusion conspiracy gets more confusing and convoluted everyday. There is NO evidence.

Of Marsh’s statements are true then it actually calls into question the testimony of James Comey to the House Intel Committee. Was he lying? Did he have no knowledge of a prior investigation? Why?