Doctors Say Bill Gates Polio Vaccine Has Created Deadly ‘Super Polio’

A mutated strain of Polio has made its way to Europe – as medical authorities admit that the Polio vaccine program led by Bill Gates had ended up creating a more deadly strain of the disease.

In 2011 Doctors in India reported that young children were being crippled in huge numbers after receiving the oral polio vaccine – with 47,000 children crippled and permanently disabled as a direct result of the vaccine.

According to the Washington Post, polio has returned to Europe for the first time in five years – but now in a mutated form that even the mainstream media admits was caused by the vaccine itself. The Washington Post reports:

Polio virus has returned to Europe after a five year reprieve, paralyzing a 4-year-old and 11-year-old in the Ukraine, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The strain responsible, vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 or cVDPV… is a rare, mutated form of the virus that comes from the vaccine itself. Oral polio vaccines contain a weakened form of the virus that activates an immune response in the body so that it builds up antibodies to protect itself. But it takes some time for this to happen, and meanwhile the virus replicates in the intestines and can be excreted by the person immunized and can spread to others in the community.

[…] the vaccine-virus can circulate for long time, 12 months or longer, and genetically change into a more virulent form that can paralyze.

Authorities with the World Health Organization (WHO) are concerned that there is a high risk this mutated strain will continue to spread in and around Ukraine and to its neighbors in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary near where the incidents occurred.

Other confirmed cases of vaccine-derived polio have been recently reported in India as well as Madagascar and South Sudan. This is a significant problem.

What should be particularly alarming – and upsetting – and telling – is that oral polio vaccines were discontinued in the West more than 15 years ago for the very reason that the WHO and other authorities KNEW it was causing vaccine-derived polio paralysis cases!

They know that this vaccine will – statistically anyway – harm some children and could potentially spawn outbreaks, but they use it anyway, supposedly because less developed regions are not equipped to handle refrigerated vaccines that don’t contain the live virus.

Perhaps the worst part of this tragic backlash in what is meant to be a campaign to improve public health is that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the UN’s World Health Organization knew that oral polio vaccines caused paralysis – but they thought the trade off was worth it.

After years of controversy in the United States, the use of oral polio vaccine (OPV) was discontinued in 2000 due to its proven link with vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV), and in the UK circa 2004.

The use of an injected and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) replaced its usage in the Western world, while oral polio vaccine continues to be used in the developing world.

Wikipedia notes that the WHO “considers the benefits of vaccination to far outweigh the risk of vaccine derived polio.”