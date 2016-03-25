Latest

Doctors Say Bill Gates Polio Vaccine Has Created Deadly ‘Super Polio’

Posted on March 25, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, World // 72 Comments

The Bill Gates polio vaccine push in India has created a more deadly 'super' strain of the disease, say doctors

A mutated strain of Polio has made its way to Europe – as medical authorities admit that the Polio vaccine program led by Bill Gates had ended up creating a more deadly strain of the disease. 

In 2011 Doctors in India reported that young children were being crippled in huge numbers after receiving the oral polio vaccine –  with 47,000 children crippled and permanently disabled as a direct result of the vaccine.

Wakingscience.com reports:

According to the Washington Post, polio has returned to Europe for the first time in five years – but now in a mutated form that even the mainstream media admits was caused by the vaccine itself. The Washington Post reports:

Polio virus has returned to Europe after a five year reprieve, paralyzing a 4-year-old and 11-year-old in the Ukraine, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The strain responsible, vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 or cVDPV… is a rare, mutated form of the virus that comes from the vaccine itself. Oral polio vaccines contain a weakened form of the virus that activates an immune response in the body so that it builds up antibodies to protect itself. But it takes some time for this to happen, and meanwhile the virus replicates in the intestines and can be excreted by the person immunized and can spread to others in the community.

[…] the vaccine-virus can circulate for long time, 12 months or longer, and genetically change into a more virulent form that can paralyze.

Authorities with the World Health Organization (WHO) are concerned that there is a high risk this mutated strain will continue to spread in and around Ukraine and to its neighbors in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary near where the incidents occurred.

Other confirmed cases of vaccine-derived polio have been recently reported in India as well as Madagascar and South Sudan. This is a significant problem.

What should be particularly alarming – and upsetting – and telling – is that oral polio vaccines were discontinued in the West more than 15 years ago for the very reason that the WHO and other authorities KNEW it was causing vaccine-derived polio paralysis cases!

They know that this vaccine will – statistically anyway – harm some children and could potentially spawn outbreaks, but they use it anyway, supposedly because less developed regions are not equipped to handle refrigerated vaccines that don’t contain the live virus.

Truthstream Media reported back in 2013:

Perhaps the worst part of this tragic backlash in what is meant to be a campaign to improve public health is that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the UN’s World Health Organization knew that oral polio vaccines caused paralysis – but they thought the trade off was worth it.

After years of controversy in the United States, the use of oral polio vaccine (OPV) was discontinued in 2000 due to its proven link with vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV), and in the UK circa 2004.

The use of an injected and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) replaced its usage in the Western world, while oral polio vaccine continues to be used in the developing world.

Wikipedia notes that the WHO “considers the benefits of vaccination to far outweigh the risk of vaccine derived polio.”

  • Tom750

    so, in the absence of an epidemic, healthy people are given a vaccine that causes an epidemic of 47,000?

    • Steven G Fraser

      Well said in one sentence

    • Sunny

      US Bioweapons Lab with links to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at core of Ebola Epidemic!!!
      https://dublinsmick.wordpress.com/2014/07/25/us-bioweapons-lab-with-links-to-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-at-core-of-ebola-epidemic/

      …very interesting article.

    • Pepp a zebra

      Same thing with guardiasil, the hpv vaccine. The lead scientist said guardiasil is worthless, and even if it did work, getting cervical cancer would be better than the vaccine.

      • Melanie Naylor

        The HPV vaccine is only good for a certain number of years, whatever it does or doesn’t accomplish. Totally worthless risk.

        • http://clintjcl.tumblr.com/ ClintJCL

          By that logic, any vaccine that needs a booster is useless. Sorry, that’s not how things work.

    • Elmo Fudginputz

      How better to increase vaccine demand than to create one that creates the need. A vaccine that causes the disease its designed to prevent…wow, pharmaceutical companies must be rolling with laughter in the aisles, as Bill Gates details the process to them. $$$$$$$$$

  • Marsha

    The Gayes Foundation is evil.

  • DontCensor MeBro

    BILL GATES IS A MURDEROUS CRIMINAL THAT WE PUT UP WITH WHY???

  • Stuart Harrison

    Sorry, got to say that headline is completely messed up, bitter ass, mean and nasty. Why? Answer me this, did Bill Gates personally make the vaccine, like is it his own personally concocted cocktail, did he commission a special brand? Did he design the specs of the vaccine to maim and kill people? No, no and no I’m guessing. So why is some piss poor journo getting paid to frighten the world? It’s trite shite headlines like this I expect of The Mail. So a rich man offers the third world a previously unavailable vaccine to improve their lives as we did our lives in the West, and now the writer wants to treat him like a roach? Why? Why is a paper printing this? These I feel are more important questions I’d like to know answers to.

    • Katana Man

      Thumbs down

    • disqus_q0fJBDaGHm

      Get your flu shot, Stuey.

    • AnotherLover

      Let me ask you this: how much about vaccine damage in the 3rd world do you hear about in the mainstream press? Many vaccine labels tell you right on them: GBS, autism, polio. Yet the press won’t say it’s so, so your comfort zone is enabled. Ah, there, baby, fall asleep.

      Read the Wikipedia page mentioned in this post. What they’re saying is they KNOW they’re giving polio to people that wouldn’t otherwise have it, and even to people that just happen to live nearby. So what we have here is, essentially, the occult priest standing over the flames and sacrificing children to the gods for the health of the community. But it’s sanctioned in billionaire-robes instead of animal skins and feathered head-dresses. And we applaud? Go back to sleep.

      Now read this article again. They KNOW the vaccine is causing a mutated and more powerful virus.

      Let me ask you this: what has Gates done to address the harm HIS vaccines have caused? Oh? You say they’re not “his?” Does the Gates foundation own the vaccines they distribute? Okay, definition done: they are his vaccines.

      Gates knows the villagers hide in the bush(es) to escape the paramilitary vaccination squads. He knows his vaccines are causing sterility. He knows they were designed to do so.

      The more I type, the angrier I’m getting, because the sheer ignorance of your post is becoming clearer and clearer with each word I write.

    • WildWind

      Bill Gates at TED 2010

      “First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people.
      That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job
      on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could
      lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent,”

      Look from 4:30
      http://www.ted.com/talks/bill_gates#t-267517

  • http://scarecro.users.sonic.net/blog/ Scarecrow

    Sounds like its working as intended to me… B Gate is a eugenicist extraordinaire.

    • AnotherLover

      Just like common core.

  • mothman777

    Large doses of Vitamin C, administered orally, and intravenously were demonstrated decades ago to completely cure polio.The evidence was suppressed. No one needs to be left paralyzed.
    http://vitamincfoundation.org/www.orthomed.com/polio.htm

    • WildWind

      “Polio” is caused by poisoning(neurotoxines), not viruses. Read the book “Virus Mania”. You can find it free on internet.
      https://www.scribd.com/doc/112444916/Virus-Mania

      • mothman777

        I have downloaded the book from the link you provide, and it is fascinating. However, Dr Raymond Royal Rife used his frequencies to eradicate all pathogenic diseases in every patient he used his machine on, and even cancer, no matter whether they were individual organisms or not, and pleomorphism plays a part in all of this somewhere, though Roosevelt’s FDA shut him down and hid his technology away, which was as devastating for humanity as could possibly be imagined, leaving disease including cancer free to kill what will amount to billions of human beings over the coming years, which is an act of criminal terrorism, an act of inconceivably violent and hateful unprovoked genocidal mass warfare against the vast majority of mankind by a certain group of malicious people who think they have the right to exterminate everyone else by preventing them from having access to the genuine cure for cancer and other diseases. Kissinger stated that reducing the birth rate in the Third World would be the most important policy of the USA in the coming years, and Bill Gates is implementing Kissinger’s twisted policy.

        I agree about AIDS, as HIV has noting to do with it, being a harmless retro-virus that has existed for years. AIDS is a purposely invented disease, caused by a deliberately invented bioweapon in many cases, though in many instances AIDS is a totally confabulated disease, and conning people into investing large amounts of money to find a cure for HIV as a solution for AIDS is a total con-racket, a total red herring, and when they ‘cure’ HIV, and find it does not make the slightest difference to AIDS, what will they try to make us believe then?

        • WildWind

          There are no “viruses”. There are no “pathogenic” diseases. Bacteria are our friends, not our enemies. Read about Hamer “New German Medicine”. Read about Psychogenealogy (eg. Anne Ancelin Schutzenberger, any book).

          Arguments against “viruses”:
          1. No clinical or laboratory research has ever been done to prove that so-called viruses have any modus operandi or cause anything at all. A so-called virus has no nerves, sensors or any quality of life. To do tremendous damage, the „virus” must have physical, chemical and/or electrical capabilities. No evidence has ever, in about the last 100 years it has been blamed for diseases, been adduced to prove that so-called viruses have any life or any capabilities whatsoever!

          2. That indeed, so-called viruses do not eat or drink, have no metabolism with which to change anything or generate energy, no secretions, no defecation, no activities, no nerves, sensors or (electrical) nerve energy, no reproductive faculties nor, in fact, any qualities of life whatsoever. Thusly, what are called viruses are indeed dead organic matter consisting of genetic and chromosomal RNA and DNA encased in a protein capsid, those capsids being identical to the capsids of the genomes within the many thousands of life units called mitochondria or organelles that populate every human cell from a few hundred up to 30,000 or more.

          3. That, as genomes, so-called viruses are merely the genetic patterns for entitative organisms with all the qualities of life as in bacteria, mitochondria, (organelles) fungi and human cells!

          4. That these genomes from cellular nuclei and mitochondria are, in fact, the genetic patterns for mitosis (cellular and mitochondrial division and replication), for mitochondrial protein synthesis, for mitochondrial sugar use (glucose combustion or conversion through oxidation) and conversion into body energy through the medium of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and a myriad of other life processes.

          5. That, when Koch’s postulates shot down the bacterial explanation for disease, the medical/pharmaceutical cartel, with a vested interest in disease, as opposed to health, erected new scapegoats called viruses to be fought with drugs, thus selling their nefarious products. Just as readily as they shot down the germ theory, so too, do Koch’s postulates impale and discredit the viral theory of disease causation.

          6. That no research or experiments have ever been reported where so-called viruses were tested according to the criteria of Koch’s postulates.

          7. That lifeless genomes do not and cannot invade cells as reported and photographed. What has been photographed are cells conducting eating processes called pinocytosis or phagocytosis wherein they absorb for recycling breakdown debris from disintegrated neighboring cells that have expired.

          8. Statements that so-called viruses, without any life qualities, or any ability to move or maneuver, attack cells, seize positions, inject themselves into a cell, command a cell, infect a cell, program a cell, wreak tremendous damage or in any manner perform any act or in any way cause any result are inherently absurd. The living organism always acts and causes results favorable to itself. Only pure chemical unions from chemicals (poisons) pose a serious threat. Dead materials are always acted upon! Only the living organism does the acting. The very statement that „viruses” attack when they do not have any faculties for movement, propulsion, assault or offensive action, and have no energy or capability for any activity at all and have no equipment for damaging anything at all, is sheer fiction.

          9. That so-called viruses are in fact, genomic cellular debris, the cytomegalovirus having been the genomic nucleus from an expired cell. Most so-called viruses are the genomes from the several hundred up to 30,000 or more mitochondria inhabiting a cell, the population of the cell being determined by it’s specialization and function.

          By far the preponderance in number of so-called viruses have been genomes in the trillions upon trillions of mitochondria or organelles which comprised the living units of the hundreds of billions of cells which expire daily in the human body. Some so-called viruses are called cytomegaloviruses, meaning they are „big cell viruses.” In fact, these monstrous sized viruses, comparatively, are from the nucleus of a cell which is larger in itself than several thousand mitochondria combined. Other „viruses” may enter the portal blood from the intestines where bacteria die by the trillions each day! They too, have genomes.

          10. That „viruses” which are extraneous to the human body, are mostly from bacteria and fungi.

          11. That „viruses” by the trillions are consumed daily by human body cells that providentially recycle the contents of body cells that die. By processes called pinocytosis and phagocytosis, cells in contact with food invaginate, form an impromptu stomach, secrete lysosomes as digestants and thusly break „viruses” and other materials down into amino acids, simple fatty acids and glucose for purposes of reuse. Minerals and vitamins associated therewith are also reused. The photographs of these processes always show action on behalf of the cell, never the so-called virus.

          12. That it’s a monstrous contrived lie that a dead bit of organic material, a genome called a virus, can „command” anything to reproduce it. It does not, in fact, get reproduced, but is recycled–it is only further reduced by cellular digestive processes into it’s basic nutrients. Should a genome be reproduced, it would ONLY be as part of an organism (a cell, bacterium, fungus, mitochondrion, or organelle, etc.) for which it is merely a genetic pattern. Such obligate reproduction by a cell of an alien genome as stated and implied by apologists and propagandists for the medical system, is contrary to all the principles of biology.

          13. That a „microbial commando” is a myth of the imagination of so-called scientists who prostitute themselves in service to an unconscionable and murderous cartel with a vested interest in a diseased and suffering populace. This vested interest consists in marketing medical services, insurance, drugs and all attendant upon that. Further, this interest is in creating mediocre beings who do not think or question, in order that their power or propaganda will be above criticism. The term „microbe” means a minute form of life and a genome is in no sense a bit of life. It bears repeating that it is only the genomic debris from what was a life unit.

          14. That viruses do not incubate! Incubation is, in fact, the development of a fertilized ovum into a multi-cellular creature. No other processes can be called „incubation” without doing violence to the word and the language. Neither are viruses dormant, inasmuch as only living things estivate, hibernate or in any way suspend activities. Repeat: Genomes or „viruses” are dead cellular debris in the first place, and are incapable of any activities in the first place. Therefore, they cannot suspend activity, and cannot be said to be „dormant.”

          15. The statement that „viruses,” really genomic debris without limbs, flagella, teeth, mouths, and other faculties, can attack and disable a large and self-sufficient cell millions of times larger is irrational, illogical, ridiculous, and in fact, stupid.

          16. That the word „virus” originally meant and still means merely a poison despite all the new definitions accommodating this 100-year old myth. The word virulent does not mean contagious, but merely poisonous.

          17. That cells naturally resist and, with their multitude of defensive faculties, speedily dispatch or destroy „attackers”, especially lifeless materials that are contrary to their interests.

          18. That, upon cellular death, (several hundred billion cells die daily within the human body) sacs within each cell containing lysosomes rupture and disintegrate the cell into debris. That debris includes the remains of around 20 to 30 thousand mitochondria or organelles in most cells other than those of the blood. Because of their extraordinary protection by capsids, lysosomes do not disintegrate the integument of the genomes thoroughly, trillions of them daily remaining relatively intact through the process. These genomes do not, however, remain intact through the recycling process. They are digested and recycled by a very provident body.

          19. Physiologists teach that cells are disintegrated upon their death by their own lysosomes. What, pray tell, enables presumed „viruses” to survive the onslaught of powerful digestive enzymes, while mitochondrial genomes die? Especially as there is not and cannot be any differentiation between them, both being identical? How can chemicals discern the difference between its mitochondrial genomes and „alien viruses” presumably created by a cell through a fictional modus operandi which, if true, would STILL be composed of domestic materials created by the cell’s processes. There is an axiom/postulate that says that things equal to the same thing are equal to each other. In physiology this is tantamount to saying that the genomes of cells and mitochondria are real so-called viruses are mere ATTRIBUTIONS, really created myths of a medical system desperate for scapegoats.

          • mothman777

            Thankyou again for another fascinating reply.

            Dr Raymond Royal Rife achieved the successful cure of many diseases based on his understanding that viruses were indeed implicated in their cause, their forms at least being present when diseases were present, the diseases also disappearing when virus forms also disappeared through the use of his frequency devices, and he witnessed live microorganisms with his microscope.

            Pleomorphism has been demonstrated as a biological reality, where live virus forms have been seen to metamorphose into bacteria forms, and then into mold and fungus forms. Such phenomena are visible using dark field microscopy using live blood specimens.

            Ultimately, all physical matter is non-particulate, exhibiting wave forms perceptible as quarks, electrons, atoms and large physical forms composed of multiples of ‘atoms’ and ‘molecules’. Souls however appear to be individual, and not to be similarly absorbed in a uniform field, according to the Achintya Bhedabheda Tattva school of philosophical understanding, as the apparency of all physical matter is held to be produced in the field of our sensory awareness by the agency of the Godhead from the substance of His own Soul, which is eternally connected with each of ours, yet maintains separate identity from each of us, whilst the Godhead Soul is still essential to our self-cognitive ability, just as the Sun is required for the physical eyes of all creatures to function, all souls forming one eternal and beginingless spiritual communal Being.

            Personally, I believe that ultimately, all physical matter, including that of the physical sense organs and brain themselves, is a percept produced before the spiritual senses of each soul in this material world by the Supersoul Godhead, and that the presence of soul alone, whether that be held to be the presence of the Godhead, or the combination of the Godhead Soul and other souls, are responsible for that physical matter appearing to have life.

            Raymond Royal Rife’s devices worked anyway, no matter how ideas on what caused the diseases that he cured are played with.

            Here is a fascinating issue; http://www.encyclopedia.com/topic/Andrew_Crosse.aspx

            “During this time, Crosse also conducted electrocrystallization experiments in which he sustained voltaic currents in mineral solutions that caused crystals to form on the current-carrying platinum wires. He began these studies as early as 1807, when he visited the nearby Holwell Cave and became fascinated by its rich stalactites and stalagmites. After several years, he produced more than two hundred varieties of crystals that included aragonite, malachite, and quartz. In 1836, he reported on his formation of crystals, improvements on the voltaic battery, and observations on atmospheric electricity to the Geological and Chemical Sections of the British Association for the Advancement of Science (BAAS) at Bristol. His audiences favorably received the evidence that his experiments seemed to provide in support of theories explaining naturally occurring geological formations by electrical action. Crosse emerged as “one of the great show-beasts of the meeting,” having achieved national repute as a scientific philosopher of eminence (C. Crosse, p. 150).

            “The Acari Controversy . Crosse’s new public recognition turned into notoriety when his next set of experiments caused an international sensation. While making further electrocrystallization experiments at Fyne Court in 1836, he unexpectedly observed the appearance, development, and propagation of tiny mites within conditions that he believed were destructive to life. He gave no opinion about the cause, but his observations prompted others to speculate about such agents as miracles and spontaneous generation. In the experiments, Crosse dripped a dilute solution of silicate of potash (potassium silicate) and hydrochloric acid on a porous stone of red iron oxide, electrified with current passing from a voltaic battery through platinum wires. Over the course of several weeks, he observed tiny white specks on the stone that gradually developed into mature insects. Advised by the British comparative anatomist and paleontologist Richard Owen, he concluded they were cheese mites and assigned them to the genus Acarus. An unauthorized account about the “Extraordinary Experiment” appeared in the local Somerset County Gazette and, reprinted by newspapers across Europe, made Crosse’s discovery famous.

            “But readers generally denounced the news of an electrician allegedly professing natural—rather than divine— agency in the creation of life. Scientific experts were drawn into the fray, with one widely circulated report claiming that the famous chemist Michael Faraday had successfully replicated the experiment, but Faraday publicly denied any interest in the question. An experiment by John Edward Gray and John George Children, zoologists at the British Museum, however, failed to generate the Acarus; their null results thus lent support to the deistic side of the debates. Others showed more sympathy toward the possibility of spontaneous generation. Crosse’s friend, the Sandwich surgeon William Henry Weekes, reported having successfully reproduced the Acari (as Weekes termed the insects) in his trials. References to Crosse’s experiments in further popular texts, including Robert Chambers’s anonymous and widely controversial Vestiges of the Natural History of Creation (1844), John Newbery’s children’s book, The Newtonian Philosophy, Henry Noad’s Lectures on Electricity (1844), and Alfred Smee’s Elements of Electro-biology (1849), helped to make the galvanic insects famous among Victorian readers.”

          • WildWind

            Thank you too. Also, excuse my English(English is not my native language).

            For more info about Pleomorphism, search about Gaston Naessens and the Somatids (eg http://customers.hbci.com/~wenonah/new/somatid.htm ). “Viruses” are not part of the cycle.

            Chemicals or radiation in any form may be a cure only for poisoning( insecticides, pesticides, vaccines, heavy metals, etc)

            For all other “diseases”(cancer, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, etc) chemicals can not be a cure. At best they may alleviate or cut the symptoms. “Diseases”, in fact, are caused by psycho-emotional conflicts and shocks. I strongly recommend you to read all you can about dr. Ryke Hamer “New Medicine”

            I don’t believe in any form of external “god”. There isn’t any form of god.

            I think there is the universal spirit (the whole Univers) and there are different levels of consciousness: minerals > crystals > bacteria > plants > animals > humans. All have a soul, but apart from us humans, they all have a collective soul(each species has a collective soul). We, humans, are firsts who have a individual soul. But that soul is still more like indivi-dual. We must make the unity of the “trinity” spirit – soul – physical body(very different from the religious trinity father – son – holy spirit which is a manipulation).
            The physical body is “composed” from physic, emotional and mental bodies. All three are now controlled by the ego. We must diminish the influence of the ego and enhance the influence of the soul. For more info search for: “personocracy” or “personocratia”. It’s the only source I found for really practical information on how to diminish the ego. I highly recommend to dig a bit into personocracy.

          • mothman777

            Thankyou for the further information. The personocracy site is interesting, though I understand that the term ego in it’s purest sense, means being aware as a conscious entity, not something to dissolve at all. The external material ego, artificially imposed by maya, not actually being the true self, and something that all beings under maya erroneously continue to self-identify with, including the material mind and it’s senses, may be ultimately overridden by renewed self-identification with the beginingless and superior eternal transcendental spiritual self, with that being necessarily vivified by a common nexus, the infinite spiritual Supersoul, common to all, that alone affords them all cosmic consciousness in the spiritual dimension, the Vaikuntha planets including Goloka, or Sach Khand as the Sikhs know the same reality, the actual existence of that reality, the entire dimension actually being the Godhead Himself, being testified to by yogis like Narada and Brahma (see the downloadable Sri Brahma Samhita) http://bvml.net/SBS/

            The state of spiritual cosmic consciousness, where the Godhead combines aspects of His own infinite awareness with the awareness of each other soul, is known as Sarshti, but in that state, every jiva soul has it’s own eternal spiritual senses and sense of self, albeit one that is of the sense of knowing the Godhead as the greater part of their own jiva awareness, whilst all still yet remain individuals. Advaitist philosophers think that because the physical ego may be dissolved, that ultimately the spiritual ego must also be, but that is not actually so. http://www.indiadivine.org/adi-shankara-meets-sri-caitanya/

            I am very familiar with the work of Dr Ryke Hamer, he has quite a following in mainland Europe. In one sense, he is right in so much that because of our dis-unification with the infinite spiritual body to some degree, that being a matter of lessening of direction of personal transcendental spiritual love towards the Godhead, with our love now largely being misdirected, resulting directly in loss of full function of spiritual intellect and senses, then all disease is a concomitant of that, yet, diabetes for instance has increased 11-fold in Canada since the erroneously-named Depleted Uranium was liberally distributed practically over every square metre of Iraq to ultimately render it a barren wasteland devoid of all life (see John Pilger’s work exposing that), except perhaps for cockroaches and Tardigrades over the next few thousand years, as DU was known even in the 1940’s to be a WMD, capable of destroying every form of life in any area it was distributed, given sufficient time, as it destroys the integrity of any genome eventually.

            Therein lies a conflict with the idea that emotional conflict alone is responsible for all disease, though I do respect that all disease has many possible causes, and many possible cures. I can accept your idea that certain organisms, like plants have a group soul and I can sense a uniform personality in crocus plants for instance, whenever and wherever I find them, though I am not at all sure that that would necessarily make it a fact that all souls in those plants are one group soul, though they might just be in some instances of species, and the holy basil plant, Tulsi, is held to be one massive soul in many millions of individual plant bodies.

            I feel that the understanding of most non-human creatures still having an individual jiva soul is valid, and that they transmigrate through many species, into human species, which would not be possible if they had no individual soul.

            Vaishnava understanding accepts that on rare occasions, an individual jiva human soul may merge into the infinite Godhead Soul, but Vaishnava understanding is that there is never a time when all souls were One, or that they ever will be all together as One, as even though one soul might merge into the greater Soul of God, a pattern of an infinite number of individual jiva souls will nonetheless always continue to radiate from that greater Soul, and perhaps, very likely in fact, when one soul merges like That, another individual will form from the greater Soul to maintain the pattern, the frequency, as can be demonstrated at least in physical matter in cymatics.

            I feel it is impossible that the subtlety of all the multidimensional realities all evolved merely by chance, or by selection processes governed by survival of the fittest in this material dimension. We have eternally existed without beginning before the creation of this material percept, as the Bhagavad Gita states.You have only to see the subtlety of the chakra system in action, and the micros cosmic flow of energy i that activated by mantras enabling macrocosmic experience to know that a Great Soul is above us, creating the entire percept of this material reality, and the senses that are also given by Him to perceive that. Using those temporal and non-objective created material senses to attempt to analyze that will never provide objective knowledge, as the material senses used in such an attempt are themselves part of the illusory energy.

            That after so-called polio vaccines have been administered, children are then paralyzed and many killed, is indicative only that the vaccines themselves were the causative factor, not some emotional problems in those children. That Vitamin C in repeated very large doses has cured all instances of polio in the past, preventing paralysis and death, is also indicative that emotions, while provenly highly relevant to various autoimmune conditions for instance, including cancer, can be rendered unimportant in the presence of Vitamin C in this instance.

          • WildWind

            The complete information about Personocratia is in 10 booklets. You can find them on Amazon(or maybe free on Internet). I read them in print.

            Please re-read my previous comments. “Polio” is caused by poisoning(pesticide – in the past specifically by DDT – see “Virus Mania”). “Polio” is not a psycho-emotional disease so Vitamin C (chemicals) can be a cure.

            I see that you are deep in Indian philosophy. I was also deep in love with Indian and Asian philosophy, but, for many years I’m not anymore. The fact is, Indian(Asian) philosophy(religion) has the same problem as Christianity, Islam, or any other religion. They are all manipulated by their creators.

            Once upon a time, it was a king who has two sons and a daughter. In the history they took many names.

            The Sumerians have known them as: Anu(the king), Enki, Enlil and Ninhursag;
            The Egyptians have known them as: Ra, Osiris, Seth and Isis;
            The Indians have known them as: Brahman, Shiva, Vishnu, Kali(Durga);
            The Greeks have known them as: Ouranos, Zeus, Poseidon, Aphrodite;
            The Romans have known them as: Uranus, Saturn, Neptune, Venus;
            And so on…
            They made us(from homo erectus and their own genes), our history and our religions and manipulated our philosophy and sciences. They instigated us to make wars and kill each other for their interests.( Search “Human
            Chromosome 2 is a fusion of two ancestral chromosomes”).
            “The New World Order” is not new, only the name is “new”. Their blood line descendant run the show now, as always.
            So, I don’t trust any books, old or new, unless they contain information that are consistent with the reality.

            PS “Atomic bomb” is a hoax.

          • WildWind

            Sorry, I forgot to add the best link for explaining why “Atomic bomb is a hoax” :http://heiwaco.tripod.com/bomb.htm

          • mothman777

            Thankyou. I am sure there is a much bigger intelligence than that of the human beings, that can link us to a field of awareness vastly beyond our own limited isolated capacity to perceive, which, surely, without the cooperation of any other living intelligence, would be merely confined entirely within the spatial limits of our own Jiva souls, our awareness merely touching the boundary limits of all surrounding spiritual particles, known as jivas, in the absence of any God, and not necessarily with any agreement to intercommunicate, total chaos. There would be nothing to guarantee us being able to see anything except the outer boundaries of our own tiny souls in the absence of any greater soul such as God granting us a much vaster percept. A massive living intelligence is acting like a huge multidimensional telephone operator, multidimensional percept creator, quite a big job, so I must still accept the existence of a being called ‘God’.

            Your spiritual research is very interesting, and surely, the three Abrahamic religions are completely demonic, one step forward, and an infinite number of steps back, in that they commit the most terrible harm of all, to condemn unlimitedly for all eternity to hell all others outside their belief systems, so adherents of those three branches have definitely failed any and all spiritual tests. I agree that religions have very strange origins, there have been quite a number of different accounts of the Great Flood in various ancient religions, and it has been revealed that each religion tells how members of their ancient cultures survived in tunnels, on boats, and even using ancient aircraft, so Noah’s Ark is surely just one of many, and we are of many peoples, not necessarily connected with any Abrahamic origin at all, and the Hopis and others tell how they came from distant planets.

            The spiritual literature, Chaitanya Charitamrita tells how 500 years ago, peoples travelling through space came from 14 different planetary systems from all over this particular universe, there being many millions of material universes, this one containing some 400,000 basic species of human beings, and 8 million other basic species, to visit Lord Krishna in His incarnation on this planet as the predicted ‘Golden Avatar’, that lasted several decades, beginning in 1486, in Mayapur, West Bengal. They came precisely because they all acknowledged Him as the infinite God appearing for the people of this material universe in medium humanlike form. I think those people knew something.

            I, like many millions of others, have directly experienced the beginingless and eternal spiritual dimension beyond the created material percept of time, and have met Krishna face to face, and maintain some conscious connection with Him, and He is not merely some originally materially incarnate ‘king’ from thousands of years ago who has been artificially boosted in the minds of primitive peoples to ‘Godlike’ status, so my personal experience would differ with yours. If you meditate on meeting Krishna face to face, you can, simply by following the yogic instructions in the book ‘Yoga Aphorisms of Patanjali’ for example.

            Some researchers would maintain that viruses can form part of the pleomorphic cycle;
            http://www.rense.com/general95/bacmicro.html
            http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3384331/

            As regards atom bombs, the photos look pretty real to me, and atomic explosions are thought by some to create localized anti-gravity fields, which is also thought to be creating ozone layer depletion, with the likelihood that sufficient nuclear weapon activity will cause the Earth’s atmosphere to simply become unattached to the Earth, with the result that we might then be without any atmosphere. Looking at ships weighing several thousand tons rising weightlessly up the walls of water in the atomic mushroom at Bikini Atoll shows me that more than just incendiary bombs were used on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, and the anti-gravity effect is clearly being demonstrated there. Just look at the keloid scars and mutations resulting from those atomic weapons in the Japanese survivors, those were radioactive weapons alright.

            http://www.militaryissue.com/Atom-Bomb-Test-Bikini-Atoll/productinfo/0072512/Atom bomb test bikini

          • WildWind

            Yes, for sure there is a much bigger intelligence than that of the human beings, that can link us to a field of awareness vastly beyond our own limited isolated capacity to perceive. That intelligence is our own soul. Our souls are not tiny.

            I will not meditate to meet Krishna face to face. I believe this is a trap or a form of self-hypnosis. Use caution on meditating for meeting Krishna or any other “entity”.

            I used to be a big fan of meditation. Now I think that meditation(praying, using mantras) is to be used only for relaxing the mental, emotional and physical bodies(relax your cells). Meditation can not take you to “Nirvana”.

            My motto and way of live:
            The Greatest Spiritual Practice is Daily Life

            The decisions you have to make in your daily life, the way you react to real life events, the emotions which you let to dominate you, all these are very important.

            The separation between we and our souls generate fears(the ego). From fears come desires, from desires come illnesses, from illnesses comes Death (this is the very short version)

            “Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.” – Buddha

          • mothman777

            Your quote from Lord Buddha is very apt, and if you study the indiadivine link I suggested earlier, you will see that the origin of Lord Buddha is in fact Lord Krishna Himself, and Lord Buddha has appeared before in a different yuga, with slightly different teachings having been given then, in which he actually acknowledged the existence of God.

            I personally have no illusions of being ‘infinite’, for instance, if I am placed under anaesthetic, I lose all awareness of even existing, not even passing into some ‘white light’ tunnel, or hovering out of my body above an operating theatre, though these things occur for some people, though I have experienced out of body experiences which have been completely validatable beyond any measure of doubt or speculation.

            When we see across the sky, it is because we have stepped into the daylight to be able to do so, we are not already able to see across the sky without light passing into our eyes, and if we close our eyes, we have an entirely different percept, though that may be of another vast expanse in another dimension during meditation, but in this physical dimension, we rely on something outside ourselves to have expanded perception, and that something is not ourselves, it comes from the creator of this material percept, who even provides us the perception of having physical eyes and a physical brain, which are not those of our true self.

            I have no illusions as to my ultimate personal limitations, and I also know that only by a relationship with the Godhead Supersoul do I receive fuller knowledge of the nature of even my own soul, as well as gaining greater objective knowledge about the nature of the Godhead Soul Himself and the cosmos, which is also His own soul, whether in the spiritual realm, or in the veiled material form. We are, together, a communal entity, comprised of many individuals, but we have never been ‘One’, the notion that we have at any time been one soul is just wishful thinking by those who would have done with all variety, who think that individuality necessarily must bring anxiety and conflict as they do in this material world, but in the spiritual world, that is not the case, as Vaikuntha literally means ‘beyond anxiety’.

            People may choose to relax personal boundaries, and sometimes in the sentiment of certain degrees of spiritual love, or other states of consciousness, choose to temporarily renounce all sense of separate self, and the full facility to do that is naturally provided for them by the Godhead, but it is not the ultimate level of consciousness, and when the veil of spiritual illusion is lifted, when the jiva souls in the impersonal Brahman light illusion grow tired after a while of that state, as they can do sometimes, then they can return to the spiritual planets or even these material planets, as they wish.

            All souls in the impersonal Brahman, are, after all, ultimately still revealed again just as individuals who never really merged into one at all.

            The very fact of many individuals existing on this visible plane clearly demonstrates that all those who have claimed to have merged into ‘Oneness’ have really done no such thing at all in fact, as the rest of us are all still left here.

            If the ‘Oneness’ supposed by the Advaitists were to be reality, then none would have left that state originally (why would they, that being supposedly superior, and if they had, where to?), and when one soul becomes ‘One’, than all souls throughout infinity would be spontaneously re-enlightened and become One again with that soul, all as One, but that is not occurring, and Advaitist philosophy is ultimately delusory for these and other reasons, despite being well-intended on certain levels of thought, though the impersonal Brahman will always remain as a ‘chill out zone’; for dreamy lovers who wish to forget everything for a while, but there are higher levels of love to be found in association with the Godhead Supersoul Himself, which involve maintaining individual identity, except, as I mentioned before, in extremely rare and exceptional circumstances, in which a jiva might become One Soul with Krishna Himself, beyond the impersonal Brahman spiritual nature.

            To misidentify one’s own individual eternal spiritual ego identity with that of any other individual eternal spiritual ego identity, is perhaps the greatest form of mistaken egotism of all, a far greater error than misidentifying oneself with the external physical material maya body of this dimension.

            Thinking one’s jiva spiritual self to be another jiva spiritual self is very likely to create conflicts, after all, I do not assume that I am some other person and walk into his house and claim it is mine, and neither should I approach any other soul and attempt to bond his substance with mine as my own self, it would not be agreeable.

            Though Krishna is very kind and maintains the impersonal Brahman light, which lends a created perception of infinitude and lack of personal identity on a spiritually temporal basis, actually beyond all material time, to all who enter into it, to feel that they have become infinite themselves and that they now have infinite perception as One Being, is not actually the ultimate reality, since no cognizance of the Vaikuntha and Goloka planets in the dimension beyond the Brahman light is available from that actually limited Brahman dimension.

            If we are all one, then why are we not all one here? It is because we are eternally distinct individuals, who maintain self-awareness only by maintaining conscious awareness of our natural and eternal relationships with the Godhead Supersoul. He is ultimately actually the substance of the material sky in this world, and the spiritual sky in the spiritual world, without Him, we are not able to see beyond the limit of our own limited soul boundaries, and it is by means of our beginningless and natural eternal relationships with Him that we are able to see through Him like this, and to see other beings within Him. After all, why should He naturally be transparent for us, why not opaque? It is by His conscious will.

            I do not practice meditation merely for relaxation, or for Nirvana, but to know the ultimate spiritual reality more fully. Krishna is a Self-existing transcendental spiritual entity, who is Self-disclosing to us. The revelation of the ultimate nature of spiritual reality that you are able to receive is directly related to the nature of your own contemplation and possible consideration that others exist beyond you.

            Just as my eyes need sunlight to function here, and just as my soul needs prana flowing through it on the subtle plane in this material world to have any sense of being alive, so on the transcendental plane, a full acknowledgement and relationship with the eternally indwelling Godhead Soul is still required to see reality as it truly is. If you shut your eyes, you cannot see, if you stop breathing, your material body dies.

            If our souls were actually able to be cut off from Krishna, even our souls would enter into a dormant state devoid of being able to even know we exist. I do not think that state naturally occurs though, as surely, Krishna would not permit any part and parcel of Himself, such as all jiva soul are, to remain totally lifeless for any prolonged time, as what would be the point?

            If the Advaitist philosophy is truly practical, then I have to say that you must be able to demonstrate it, and to be able to do that right now, to make the entire cosmos One, immediately, with awareness of all brought back on the spiritual plane as One If you cannot, then you must admit that more exists than just one Being, and that Advaitism is not truly valid in the final analysis.

            If you are One, then who can argue with you and stop you re-manifesting or re-assuming your Self as One? No one, as according to Advaitist belief, ALL souls are One Soul already, so you would merely be awakening your own infinite Self all at once in all universes.

          • WildWind

            I practice meditation only for silencing of the mental, emotional and physical body. The need to have them silenced is to be able to hear YOUR OWN soul. One’s soul has a very quiet and soft “voice” which do not impose nothing and do not insist. It’s hard to make the distinction between ego and soul.

            We do not need to hear the truth from external entities(which lie us). Each human soul already knows everything.

            I have nothing to do with Advaitist philosophy. I believe we all (humans) have individual souls.

            I do not believe in any form of external god, supersoul, headsoul, godhead soul or entity. It seems that you replaced the “Lord” Jesus with “Lord” Krishna, one religion with another. Both are dead ends.

          • mothman777

            When I was writing earlier about bigger fields of awareness, I was ultimately referring to the state of cosmic consciousness, or sarshti, that the Godhead Soul with His uniquely infinite Soul enables in all jiva souls on the liberated spiritual platform, according to Vaishnava and Sikh understanding.

            “Yes, for sure there is a much bigger intelligence than that of the human beings, that can link us to a field of awareness vastly beyond our own limited isolated capacity to perceive. That intelligence is our own soul. Our souls are not tiny.” I think that I took from your earlier statement quoted above that you feel that the awareness potential for each soul, within it’s own capacity, is itself something like that of the Being referred to in religions as God, but I can see here you clearly refer to many beings, although I still feel that you have not seen the juncture point between you and a much larger Soul who facilitates any superconsciousness or cosmic conscious state on any plane that you may experience.

            I do not experience that any human soul independently has cosmic or infinite, or even partly expanded ‘super-consciousness”, and it is apparent that the cosmos is ultimately nothing other than living soul, a vast teeming uninterrupted mass of living souls, though the apparency of material space, the seemingly almost empty Akasha element, conceals that reality to a very great extent.

            When expanded consciousness in any human soul occurs across space in this dimension or in any other, it is only by spontaneous natural conscious arrangement by the Godhead Soul to facilitate the expanded awareness of that soul running through theirs, like pearls threaded on a string, as the Gita states, across the expanse of material space, or the spiritual skies, or wherever.

            I know many yogis who have superconsciousness that enables them to intercommunicate with many of their disciples all over the globe, some are Vaishnava, some are Advaitist, some are of indeterminate belief systems, but even though some of those yogis may egotistically suppose that they have ‘superconsciousness’ or ‘cosmic’ consciousness as an inherent automatic and independent capacity within their own souls, they are mistaken, they just think they have become God, or that they are so big independently, a big ego trip, and any who believe that they are God cannot genuinely demonstrate the true potencies of God either, merely being active on planes akin to the Brahman white light level, which is actually highly limited in it’s scope of awareness.

            The idea of many ‘big’ souls together, minus any Godhead is something you can contemplate to some extent as part of your due diligence, though such an exploration will surely come up against certain severe limitations, like the self-assumed self-determination to create your own reality and maybe rise beyond this plane, when I can see you are still on this plane, held here by your own choice perhaps? In your belief system, perhaps you hold that other souls like yourself created the universe in which you find yourself, and what motivated you to come here?

            I myself feel that the cosmic multidimensional arrangement of nature is far too vast for even the most ambitious human souls to attempt to create and maintain.

            I see no reason for conflict with the idea of any Godhead Soul unless you hold that any such Soul is necessarily malicious or hostile against us, and if you suppose that, what reason do you have?

            I will acknowledge that some religious practices in all religions have become corrupted in Kali Yuga and need to be stripped away, as Lord Buddha attempted, so that a good foundation can then be created for spiritual regeneration, but the idea of a Godhead Soul or Supersoul, is not necessarily bad in itself, except perhaps in that such terminology is now much hackneyed and now associated with all manner of evil in this world since the beginning of Kali yuga.

            Perhaps if the terminology is changed, and the association with ‘religion’, then the idea of a communal central spiritual Sun, the conscious living centre of a cyclical cosmic spiritual dance involving an infinite number of souls then becomes less of a problem? I would hope so.

          • WildWind

            Now I am beginning to feel that we begin to understand one another. Our dialogue has become increasingly interesting but we are completely off topic regarding the subject of the article (Bill Gates and vaccines).

            I wish to continue our dialogue, but lets find another way for this dialog. By e-mail or other way…

            Do you have any proposal?

          • mothman777

            Hi again, and thankyou for the invitation, it will be good to discuss more metaphysical things with you further. Please contact me via ‘Mothman777’s Blog’ on WordPress. I think you may need to register as a blogger on that site in order to leave comments, but you can start a blog site there too then if you like. Cheers, mothman777

  • mothman777

    Large doses of Vitamin C, administered orally, and intravenously were demonstrated decades ago to completely cure polio.The evidence was suppressed. No one needs to be left paralyzed, or to die from polio. http://vitamincfoundation.org/

    The facts of the (actually) 47,500 children who were paralyzed in India in 2011 does not mention the several hundred who died through paralysis of the muscles controlling breathing. from WHO figures, one in every 200 left paralyzed suffers paralysis of the muscles controlling breathing and dies, that is, where iron lungs are not available, such as in India, where 30% of the population do not even have toilets. Officially, not one person got polio in India in 2011, a total impossibility and a malicious lie.

    The vaccines were of a known dangerous type no longer permitted to be used in the West, partly-attenuated live virus administered orally to every child left paralyzed or who died. Official WHO figures show that for every person left paralyzed, 200 were actually infected, which adds up to 9,500,000 children infected by the vaccine itself, which is highly suspicious and surely indicative of a malicious weaponized program, and I can only presume that the real aim of giving 170 million or so kids in India this bioweapon was to alter the children in some way such as to reduce their fertility.

  • Mark Meyers

    Thank you for the article. Please don’t ever cite the Wikipedia again. Have you ever vetted a questionable one? Sometimes some of the worst sources, and most importantly, Wikipedia text is not coming from a source (for an article). The source used by the WIkipedia has a chance of being a source, which will likely also contain a reference to a source.

  • http://facebook.com/healthbitesonline Health Bites Online

    This is what’s called a bioweapon. It’s even better when you can get paid for it.

  • Emily Luke

  • TsunamiOne

    Anyone that believes this enquirer type news with made up facts is so lost they want to believe it because they WANT to believe it.

  • approveds

    No vaccines work, and often do more damage. Educated people are now avoiding having their children vaccinated.

