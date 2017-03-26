Mysterious ‘Doomsday Trumpets’ Heard Across UK Skies

Mysterious ‘Doomsday Trumpet’ sounds were heard across the UK skies this week, as an eerie recording of the sky noises went viral on the internet.

Calvin Kirlew from in Nottingham, England, says he recorded the strange phenomena from his bedroom window on Tuesday night, which appears to capture loud trumpet-like noises coming from the sky above him.

This isn’t the first time strange sounds in the sky, known as ‘sky trumpets’, have been recorded by members of the public. At the beginning of 2016, citizens in the Netherlands reported hearing strange sounds in the sky, as videos flooded the internet from other users across Europe who witnessed similar events.

During the US presidential election last year, mysterious trumpet sounds were heard across the globe following Trump’s win, sparking internet users to suggest that the sounds were some kind of warning about a coming apocalypse, as foretold by religious texts.

Mirror.co.uk reports:

The sound, which has been described as grinding metal or trumpets, has been heard in other countries such as America, Bulgaria and Sweden but also in the UK and has been confusing people for a number of years.

Mr Kirlew, a 24-year-old who works in marketing, told the Nottingham Post : “I was amazed I actually managed to get it recorded.

“It was going on for about five or 10 minutes before I started recording and then it carried on for about another 30 minutes.”

Mr Kirlew added”: “It was coming from the direction of the Victoria Centre but from the sky. I was at home with my partner and we could both hear it – it was really weird.”

A number of theories have attempted to explain the strange phenomenon, including the movement of tectonic plates or jet streams.

Mr Kirlew added: “On the video I am quite shocked. It was strange. I messaged my friend who lives in Wollaton but he said he couldn’t hear it. I have no idea what it might be.”

The eerie sounds have been heard at all different times and locations for almost a decade.

The first video of the noise was in posted in 2008 when a user recorded the night sky in Belarus.

That same year, another anonymous user shared the ‘ear-deafening’ sounds that they insisted ‘were not a hoax,’ from a quiet neighbourhood believed to be in the U.S.