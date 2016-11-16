CNN: “Drunk Hillary” Beat Sh*t Out Of Bill Clinton On Election Night

A CNN reporter claims that Hillary Clinton flew into a violent fit of rage at Bill Clinton and her campaign staff on election night when it became clear she was losing.

A drunken Hillary became “physically violent” towards those around her when she realised her dreams of winning the White House had been dashed by Donald Trump, according to radio host Todd Kincannon.

“CNN reporter tells me Hillary became physically violent towards Robby Mook and John Podesta around midnight; had to be briefly restrained,” tweeted Kincannon.

It was for this reason that Campaign Chair John Podesta was sent out to tell supporters that Hillary would not be making an appearance that evening to make her concession speech.

When asked about rumors that Hillary was drunk on election night, Kincannon responded, “She was. I posted about that too. She was in a “psychotic drunken rage” according to my reporter friend. Doctor added sedatives to the mix.”

Clinton’s Secret Service officials have previously reported Hillary’s problem with anger and violence

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

