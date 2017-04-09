Elite Pedophile Ring Investigation Ensnares Seattle’s Democrat Mayor

Weeks after former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio (D) Richard Keenan admitted in court to raping a young child, the current Democrat mayor of Seattle is now being dragged to court on pedophile charges as President Trump’s federal investigation into the elite pedophile ring begins taking down high-profile perpetrators.

Four victims have come forward, two of whom have been identified as Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson. All four are accusing Mayor Ed Murray of being a predatory pedophile who repeatedly raped and molested them when they were minors.

They claim the Mayor gave them $10 or $20 after raping them.

Seattle Times reports that legal action against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray was launched on Thursday, claiming Murray “raped and molested” young boys over several years, beginning in the mid-1980s.

The lawsuit in King County Superior Court, filed under the man’s initials, “D.H.,” alleges Murray sexually abused the drug addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20.

“I have been dealing with this for over 30 years,” the man, now sober for a year, said in an interview with The Seattle Times. He said he was coming forward as part of a “healing process” after years of “the shame, the embarrassment, the guilt, the humiliation that I put myself through and that he put me through.”

[Attorney Suing Elite Pedophile Ring Shot Dead In Atlanta]

The man also said his father’s recent death freed him of a desire to keep the abuse secret.

His attorneys wrote in the complaint that their client’s actions were not politically motivated, KIRO7 reported. They said that D.H “believes that the public has a right to full information when a trusted official exploits a child.”

But the allegations against the Democrat mayor don’t stop there.

Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson accused Murray of abusing them in the 1980s and paying them for sex and said they’d be willing to testify about it, the Times said.

Simpson, 49, said Murray – who he had thought of as a father – raped him over several years, starting at age 13, and in later years, paid him.

President Trump has announced a federal investigation into the elite pedophile scandal involving human trafficking on Tuesday and promised to help put an end to the “horrific, really horrific crimes taking place.”

The president held a short, dramatic press conference after meeting with human trafficking experts to announce that he will direct “the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies” to devote more resources and personnel to the investigation.

Appearing at the press conference for less than two minutes, President Trump said that the issue has been on the radar of federal government “for some time” but since taking office in January the investigation has become “much more focused.”

“It has been much more focused over the last four weeks, I can tell you that.”