Eminem Blasts Donald Trump In Freestyle Rap At The BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem blasted Donald Trump, calling him a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust”, among other things, in a blistering freestyle rap attack at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Detroit-born rapper Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, attacked the President for everything from ignoring tragedies in favor of “causing a Twitter storm” to “support for the Klansman”

RT reports:

In the four-minute acapella rap Tuesday night, Eminem insulted Trump for his tweets, his response to Puerto Rico and the attention he gives to the NFL, and much more.

Eminem even went after Trump supporters and said they would have to make a choice between him or the president.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line — you’re either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f*** you,” Eminem fumed.

Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, who’s also famous for being the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, simply thanked Eminem for his words of support.

Fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, who has had a mixed relationship with Trump over the years, commended Eminem with some colorful language Tuesday night.

Snoop to Eminem: “Always knew you was a real n***a.” pic.twitter.com/mICyI7qLrt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 11, 2017

Eminem scored a lot of points with those on the political left, but not everyone was blown away by his cypher.