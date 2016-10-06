EU To Blame For Chaos In Syria: France’s Le Pen

The leader of the French National Front Party has accused the EU of being responsible for making the crisis in Syria worse, saying it has been trying to bring down the government instead of fighting terrorists.

In a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday Marine Le Pen said Brussels had been too busy trying to depose the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad while Russian forces were engaged in trying to defeat ISIS.

“You’ve done everything to bring down the government of Syria, throwing the country into a terrible civil war, while accusing Russia which is actually fighting Daesh” Le Pen said

She also stressed that EU and American policies had directly contributed to the crisis in Syria

Press TV reports:

Russian air force fighters have been striking armed terrorists, including the Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terror groups, across Syria at the official request of the government of President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015.

“You cannot hide your responsibility […] for plunging this part of the world into an absolutely monstrous chaos,” noted Le Pen, who intends to run for president next year.

Le Pen also censured the EU’s “irresponsible” approach towards the refugee crisis in Europe.

“No real measures are taken to curb the crisis. Your irresponsible policy, on the contrary, brings us more and more economic migrants,” she said.

Europe is facing an unprecedented influx of refugees, who are fleeing conflict-ridden zones in North Africa and the Middle East, particularly Syria.