Latest

Ex-CIA Agent Admits In Court “We Run Afghan Opium Trade”

Posted on September 18, 2015 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Conspiracies // 39 Comments

an Ex-CIA agent admits in court that they control the Afghanistan opium trade

An ex-CIA agent has admitted in court that the U.S. government and the CIA have been smuggling drugs for the past 60 years, and control the Afghan opium trade. 

John F. Abbotsford was in court over charges of possession of child pornography, but he says the allegations are false and an attempt to silence him to prevent him from “blowing the lid off the CIA’s drug smuggling operations in Afghanistan“.

This is a desperate attempt by the US government to shut me up” he told the court. “If I’m going to face jail time, I want the truth to be known before they try to get rid of me in prison“.

During the court session, Abbotsford announced, “I’m ashamed to say that I have participated in these drug smuggling operations on many occasions. For a long time, I tried to convince myself that we were doing it for the right cause, but this burden is destroying me inside and I just can’t stand it anymore“.

Worldnewsdailyreport.com reports:

“The CIA has been dealing drugs since its creation. They’ve been smuggling drugs everywhere in the world for the past 60 years, in Taiwan in 1949 to support General Chiang Kai-shek against the Chinese commies, in Vietnam, in Nicaragua, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg” he launched out during the court trial. “We helped the Mujahideen develop poppy cultivation to fight the Soviets, but we took back matters in our own hands in 2001 when we invaded Afghanistan under Bush” he pleaded.

9/11: A pretext to invade Afghanistan

The Cheyenne Herald also reports that the man’s website, that was shut down by family members hours after the conviction, claimed that the 9/11 terrorist attacks where in fact staged by his own government and a “pretext” to invade Afghanistan.

He also believed that the Islamic State is presently financed by the CIA’s alleged heroin smuggling operations with the purpose of “destabilizing governments of the Middle East” and “toppling non-US allied country leaders, such as Bachar Al-Assad in Syria” to “secure beneficial oil deals for the US and allied countries”.

In 2010, Abbotsford, 33, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and a year later he received a medical discharge.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • poontofview

    The CIA and U.S. Government have been involved in making money selling illegal drugs to support the CIA’s covert operations of assassinating leaders of country’s as well as many of their other illegal killing operations around the world. An example; the Iran – Contra drugs for guns during the Reagan Administration with Oliver North running lead on that one. I find it most interesting and mostly disturbing that little to no legal action has been taken against the CIA even though time after time again agents with the CIA come forward to testify in great detail without any follow-up by the U.S. Government other than the fact that they do try to smear everyone’s name who’s a whistle blower and try’s to make them look mentally unstable. Isn’t it amazing that almost every whistle blower is “crazy and mentally imbalanced” but all witnesses for the Government are sound and solid American Patriots? There is the point that when the people running the Government are corrupt who can you go to for Justice? I’ll tell you who, the American people, however the American people have to have enough guts to stand up independently against those in Government that are corrupt and committing illegal crimes.

    • LexRex Mann

      Sure, they’ve been running drugs and weapons to the inner cites of the US where the gangs run rampant. Another way to tear the country apart by letting us fight each other. Why do you think the police never venture into gang-controlled areas? It’s just as bad here as Mexico, probably worse.

    • Mary

      Violence against regulatory capture will eventually come to America. Government has failed because they have been corrupted. The CIA is one of the absolute worst agencies, sowing sorrow, death and injustice everywhere they go.

    • Don Duncan

      “…stand up…against those in govt. that are corrupt…”? WRONG! It’s not some bizarre statistical fact that corruption is rampant in every govt., local, state, and federal, in every country. The worst people get the most power wherever govt. exists because govt. is systematic institutionalized violence granted a monopoly. That is immoral and impractical as every govt. shows.

      The solution is not to keep changing facts but to change the paradigm from violence to non-violence, from compulsion to voluntary. This would make the present day to day operating basis illegal, as it should be. It would protect rights, as the American govt. was created to do. It would only allow govt. agents to use violence in retaliation , self defense, and defense of rights.

  • Satan’s left Nut

    You guys do know worldnewsdailyreport is a satire site, huh?

    Though it is indubitably true that the CIA runs the opium trade on some level, the story about the ex-CIA agent admitting this in court is just a fiction.
    Check your bloody sources. People laugh at you if you don’t. And so they should.

    • Daniel Lahner

      It’s not fiction at all, this is an old story, that has been corroborated.

    • Peter

      You need a license for real news, so that they can pull your license when they don’t like what you print. So we get around it by calling it satire.

  • Jock Doubleday

    Imagine a system of non-accountability that can be used by anyone with a few extra dollars. You’ve just imagined government.

    The original concept of government: “Let’s create a four-wheel-drive vehicle with tires as tall as Mt. Everest, start it up, put it in drive, jump out, and then try to rein it in. In fact, we’ll put it in the Constitution that we must feel guilty if we can’t rein it in.
    “P.S. We’ll name the vehicle The Unnaccountable.”

  • Karin White

    I wouldn’t be at all surprised. They are capable & do ANYTHING they want. A law unto themselves.
    EVIL bastards!

  • CharlaS

    From Huffington Post: Key Figures In CIA-Crack Cocaine Scandal Begin To Come Forward. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/10/10/gary-webb-dark-alliance_n_5961748.html

  • Susan Pippin

    I would hazard a guess that they have a shell operation set up somewhere offshore to funnel all their drug money through. Wouldn’t that be a leak to see?

  • Distressed7

    Professor Alfred C. McCoy documents in his book. THE POLITICS OF HEROIN: that the US is really the biggest dope dealer in the history of man. Great Britain was the precedent setter during her “moral” Victorian era. The only reason why the corruption is conducted under moral tapestries of principle is to provide law and order for efficiency purposes.
    The New World Order will provide a pseudo-morality for more mass murder operations, of governments, peoples and cultures who are no longer wanted, or needed. Where drugs can be cultivated and refined. Where minerals can be plundered in the name of globalism. That is the reason for this ridiculous WAR ON TERROR. It’s all a lie…all of it.

  • John Wedow

    Happy day the pukes are unraveling . F the NWO/ Zionists

  • OldUncleDave

    It goes all the way back to Wild Bill Donovan and the OSS working with the Corsican mob in WW2.

  • danielistical

    Drugs are illegal for ONE REASON,,,to drive the price up.. without the drug laws M/J and Coke would be worthless as weeds that grow along side the road and they can be infinitely RENEWED OVER AND OVER AGAIN,,,unlike gold ,,oil or diamonds and located wherever desired too..Does anyone think that Leroy or lil Julio down on the corner has a million dollars lying around for a drug shipment to come into this country? The real drug dealers wear a suit and tie and go to board meeting, they are not worried about any drug laws because the never go to jail.

    In 2001 the TALIBAN had nearly wiped out all of Afghanistan opium poppy plants but now since U S troop stand guard over the poppy plantation the #1 cash crop over there is doing much better now.

    • Linann M Singh

      My son is in the Army and will be going back at the end of Jan., he told me there are no poppy fields.

  • Ginger McNulty

    What disturbs me the most is how easily people forget what we once knew & replace it with what we’re told. CIA started out as Operation Paperclip. Germany lost the war, not the Nazis. The Nazis are fat and happy these days.

  • Michael Mayo

    …nothing new here…except that so many Americans are so brainwashed they won’t believe it…

  • Linann M Singh

    I do believe the CIA is involve with drugs, but my son is in the Army, and is getting ready for his 6th deployment, told me there are no poppy fields.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire