Ex-CIA Analyst: Controlled Politicians And Why The World Hates U.S.

Ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern explains to Americans who naively ask, “why does the world hates us?” and why seasoned intelligence professionals reaffirm that torture is not only unjust, but does not work in getting good results, despite propagation from “tough on terror” politicians.

It may seem counterintuitive that those whose analysis has been correct on key issues that the U.S. government got criminally wrong – like the invasion of Iraq in 2003 – would be blacklisted from “mainstream” media and ostracized by the Smart People of the Establishment. Alas, that’s the way the cookie crumbles.

Forget the continuing carnage in which hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions made refugees. Within the mainstream U.S. media and around Washington’s major policy circles, there is little serious dialogue, much less debate about what went so hideously wrong; and Americans still naively wonder – regarding the people on the receiving end of the blunderbuss violence – “why they hate us.”

After more than a decade since their founding, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity still feel it is their duty to “spread some truth around,” despite the hurdles of doing so.

On Torture, Pols & Polls

Some polls purport to show that a majority of Americans still think that torturing “bad guys” can be justified. What this really means is that many citizens have been seduced by artificially stoked fear from TV and Hollywood propaganda “showing” that torture “works,” despite what all independent investigations have proven: torture is always unjust and does not work.

Torture doesn’t work unless, of course, the end goal for torture is to obtain false “intelligence.” For instance, if the goal is to coerce an Al Qaeda operative into “confessing” that there were close ties between Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Al Qaeda, well, then torture can work like a charm because wouldn’t anyone happily confirm a lie to make the pain stop?

Those responsible for implementing torture – like former CIA directors obviously have strong incentives to “justify” their criminal behaviors while other complicit CIA officials and operatives, stay eager to protect themselves from the worldwide public disgrace that comes from torturing by pretending that torture helps “keep us safe.”

The opposite is the case, but these torture practitioners and their accomplices continue to promote the lie that useful intelligence can be gotten via abusive interrogation techniques (never mind that most such “enhanced” techniques are clearly illegal, not to mention immoral and ineffective).

What the commanding general of U.S. Army intelligence has said about torture bears repeating: On Sept. 6, 2006, the very day President George W. Bush announced and applauded the effectiveness of “enhanced interrogation techniques,” Gen. John Kimmons told a Pentagon press conference: “I am absolutely convinced [that] no good intelligence is going to come from abusive practices. I think history tells us that. I think the empirical evidence of the last five years, hard years, tell us that.”

Presidential Candidates are Controlled by Unknown Entities

Most of today’s presidential candidates share a complete disregard for the civil liberty protections embodied in the U.S. Constitution, and are brimming with what we’re told are sage foreign policy advisers, even though many have been implicated in the disastrous policies of recent decades; other candidates have relatively few advisers – some of them unknown entities about whom little information

can be found.