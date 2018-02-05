Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Hired By NBC

Former CIA Director John Brennan has been taken on as a paid contributor by NBC and MSNBC.

NBC announced that the ex CIA chief had joined the network amid outcry over the memorandum released by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes alleging impropriety by the FBI and DOJ while investigating claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Brennan is now a senior national security and intelligence analyst for NBC News, was also CIA Director and Homeland Security Adviser under former President Barack Obama as well as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center under former President George W. Bush.

RT reports: That Brennan previously lied to an NBC journalist about the CIA’s attempts to thwart a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into the agency’s use of torture was apparently no deterrent to his appointment.

The ex-CIA chief made his first appearance in his new role as a senior national security and intelligence analyst on ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday, and promptly took the opportunity to accuse Nunes of being “exceptionally partisan” and abusing his role to protect Trump.

Brennan was nominated CIA director by Obama in 2013 and served until Trump took office in January 2017. In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, he has maintained that Russia “brazenly interfered” in the 2016 elections, offering no evidence to support his allegations.

The irony of Brennan’s new post was not lost on journalist and The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald, who pointed out that it was a “little strange” for the network to constantly denounce RT and Fox as “state TV” and then hire CIA Directors & Generals as your “news analysts”?

