FBI Informant: Hillary Took Briefcases Of Russian Cash For Uranium One Deal

The FBI informant in the Clinton Uranium One bribery case has handed over video evidence to the DOJ that shows Hillary accepting briefcases of Russian cash.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed to Reuters that the informant’s name is William D. Campbell and he worked as a lobbyist for a Russian firm.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to reporter John Solomon the informant is a consultant and his evidence will show Russian agents with suitcases of cash to bribe the Clintons for US uranium.

Investigative reporter John Solomon told Sean Hannity on Thursday the consultant has video of briefcases full of money in the bribery of case on Hillary Clinton.

Solomon says the Reuters report today downplaying the informant is completely inaccurate.

The informant says he is in fear for his life since he was outed by the Sessions DOJ.

Campbell will reportedly testify on Monday.

The informant will testify next week before Congress.