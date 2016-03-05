Latest

FBI Orders High School Teachers To Report Anti-Government Students

Posted on March 5, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 18 Comments

FBI orders all high schools to report anti-government students to authorities

The FBI have launched a new program forcing high schools across America to report students that display “anti-government” or rebellious behavior to authorities. 

The program is an attempt to prevent future terrorists from manifesting, in the governments ongoing “war on terror”.

The FBI are urging school teachers to report any “suspicious behavior” to authorities in their new guidelines entitled “Preventing Violent Extremism in Schools“.

Sputniknews.com reports:

“High school students are ideal targets for recruitment by violent extremists seeking support for their radical ideologies, foreign fighter networks, or conducting acts of violence within our borders,” the FBI guidelines read.

Labeled “Preventing Violent Extremism in Schools,” the guidelines instruct educators to look for loosely-defined indicators that a student could be a threat. “Talking about traveling to places that sound suspicious,” “using code words or unusual language,” “using several different cell phones and private messaging apps,” and “studying or taking pictures of potential targets (like a government building),” are all listed as potential warning signs.

Educators note that many of these so-called indicators are too broad to be effective, as they could be applied to almost any teenager. Other indicators seem specifically geared toward targeting Muslims.

“In practice, schools seeking to implement this document will end up monitoring Muslim students disproportionately,” Arun Kundnani, a professor at New York University, told AlterNet.

A similar program in the United Kingdom, known as “Preventing Violent Extremism,” relies on mass-surveillance of Muslim communities and mosques, and has been expanded into the country’s public schools. This program has been heavily criticized by rights groups.

“Our case studies show that children are being taken away from mandatory school hours to be questioned on matters misconstrued as markers of ‘extremism,” Ibrahim Mohamoud, communications officer with the Islamic advocacy group CAGE said in a statement.

“By alienating parents, turning teachers into informants, and antagonizing students, [UK program] PREVENT is a divisive policy that does an injustice to the education system.”

The expansion of these programs is especially troubling given that there is little scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective.

“Drawing on the junk science of radicalization models, the document dangerously blurs the distinction between legitimate ideological expression and violent criminal actions,” Kundani stated.

Such programs rely on antiquated social theory that has not been proven.

“The whole concept…is based on the conveyor belt theory – the idea that ‘extreme ideas’ lead to violence,” Michael German, a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty and National Security Program, told AlterNet.

“These programs fall back on the older ‘stages of radicalization’ models, where the identified indicators are the expression of political grievances and religious practices.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • LAURA KEY

    “rebellious behavior”??? We all know 15 year old kids are NEVER “rebellious”!!! (cough, cough… snort>

  • Shadizar Silvermask

    Wow this is wrong on so many levels. This is the kind of thing you see in oppressive countries to control the population, it also backslides to what we were like in the 50s with the anti-communist witch hunts of the McCarthy era where you were called on to report ‘seditious activity’ with seditious activity being defined as ‘anything that disagrees with what the anti-communist politicians say’.

    • stargene

      I agree. I grew up in the 1950s during the worst of the “red scare” and the
      awful ‘committees’ censoring people’s minds. But this may get really worse.
      I don’t remember actual guidelines requiring teachers to report ‘rebellious or
      anti-gov’t behavior or talk”, whatever that means, and believe me, it was
      very scary growing up those days anywhere to the left of Ike’s navel.

  • Ragman69

    Is this the same as spying on mooslum gathering places to make sure they aren’t closet terrorists? Oh excuse me…I forgot that’s not allowed under people like Obama and de blasio.

  • David L Books

    WOW! We are marching faster and faster towards a totalitarian state. This is frightening in so many ways. During the High School years the protest of the Vietnam war were picking up. Just think I might have been labeled a subversive. Shades of the McCarthy era all over again. If we are not willing to learn from history we are destined to repeat history.

  • cavendish

    Orwellian

    • Shadizar Silvermask

      I’d go with a comprehensive education and being taught to question everything until you feel it’s proven right is the best safeguard from repression, rather than this ‘terrorize them into blindly going along with things’ standard.

  • JoeCushing

    Just another reason to pull your kids out of the school system

  • Jayson Barjarat

    We know who the enemy is, who they work for which will make things much easier. The FBI will spend time in High Schools looking for any kid who talks bad about the Government which I am sure the kid will be labeled a terrorist and into a camp the kid will go. No trial no legal defense. Yes, America is gone. Its time to go The people in America will not help themselves, so they are not worth saving. They are so stupid they can not see what is in their faces, and they sure are not willing to stand and fight for it,..

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire