Flight MH370 Found With Eerie Black Box Recording: “SOS, They Are Not Human”

Images have emerged of the wreckage of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, just hours after a Black Box recording surfaced featuring an eerie message.

Google Earth pictures show the outline of the plane covered in bullet holes under the sea just north of Mauritius.

The discovery comes just hours after a Twitter user received a coded voicemail which experts claim to be a recording from inside the plane.

The message was in military codesign, which translates to: “Danger SOS it is dire for you to evacuate be cautious they are not human sos danger SOS.” The eerie voicemail also gave a series of numbers.

Users started doing their investigations on the meaning behind the “series of numbers.” The numbers when used as coordinates, pointed to a location near Malaysia. Digging deeper, it revealed that it was within the area in the radar where flight MH370 was last seen.

Also @ErMahoney6 pointed out that the coordinates given are very close to where the Malaysian airplane went down, what if you’re hearing the black box recording???!?????? pic.twitter.com/iKwN8F9bPG — Uzumaki (@jvstinfox) March 15, 2018

The Sun reports: Australian amateur crash investigator Peter McMahon has spent years poring over NASA and Google Maps images since the plane disappeared in the Indian Ocean four years ago and claims he now thinks he has found it.

He believes the aircraft is 10 miles south of small islet Round Island – an area not included in the search operation by experts.

Mr McMahon said he sent his findings to the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau, which confirmed it could be the missing craft.

But he claims they were then told by US officials to stick to the assigned area of the Indian Ocean.

Could this be part of the front cabin of missing MH370 in waters south of Rodrigues Island?Mr McMahon, 64, told Daily Star Online: “Four Americans were sent to Australia to oversee the findings of MH370.

“They have made sure that all information received has been hidden from the public, even our government – but why?”

He said authorities “do not want it found as it’s full of bullet holes, finding it will only open another inquiry.”

According to reports, along with the main section, Mr McMahon claims to have found part of the front cabin in waters south of Rodrigues Island, also near Mauritius.

Mr McMahon, a mechanical engineer, as spent 25 years working on crash investigations.

Search teams have never found the bodies of the missing passengers and crew.

Earlier this year Malaysia’s government approved US-company Ocean Infinity to dispatch a vessel to search more than 9.000 sq m of Australian waters for the missing Boeing 777.

Its exact location has never been known.

Debris was found by volunteers clearing a beach in St Andre, Reunion in 2015 and Australia released satellite imagery in 2017 showing 12 objects floating near the suspected crash site.