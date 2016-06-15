France Begin Mass Arrests Amid Huge Revolution

France begin mass arrests of protestors amid revolution

French authoritiesÂ have begun the mass arrests of protestors taking part in what some are calling the biggest revolution in France for 200 years.Â 

HundredsÂ of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets of France over the last few weeks,Â as the mainstream media continue to remain silent on the grass roots changes sweeping the country.

In response, police have begun arresting citizens and using water cannonsÂ to disperse crowds in an attempt to stifle the revolution.

Aljazeera.com reports:

At least 40 people were injured and 73 arrested on TuesdayÂ as some 75,000 demonstrators amassed in ParisÂ in the latest round of protests against the controversial reforms.

According to police, 29 members of the security forces were among the 40 injured.

The AFP news agency reported thatÂ hundreds of masked protesters hurled objects at police andÂ stormed a building site in the capital.

Sparking months of street protests and widespread opposition, the bill, which was pushed through last month, retains France’s cherished 35-hour working week but allows companies to organise alternative working times.

Those include a working week of up to 48 hours and 12-hour days for temporary periods. In “exceptional circumstances”, employees could work up to 60 hours a week.

Strikes on Tuesday also closed the Eiffel Tower and disrupted transport links as tens of thousands of fans continue to pour into the country for the Euro 2016Â football event.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom, reporting from Paris, said the protest was rambunctious but peaceful and only flared when demonstrators arrived in the area of Les Invalides.

“When police brought in water cannon trucks and fired tear gas to disperse the crowds – that’s when the clashes intensfied,” our correspondent said.

“Most of the people we spoke to said they didn’t want the protest to turn violent, they believed that would detract attention from the demonstration which was essentially demanding that the government revoke these labour reforms.”

“Many of the protesters were saying that the reforms in and of themselves were bad enough, but the fact that these were being pushed by a Socialist government – made it worse. They were saying a Socialist government should protect the workers not the employers,” he added.

The strike is the latest in months of industrial action that has seen air and rail transport severely disrupted, fuel shortages and rubbish piled up on the streets of Paris.

France’s Senate started debating the reforms on Monday, which are aimed at making the job market more flexible and reducing high unemployment – but critics see the reforms as too pro-business.

Protests against the reform started on March 9, culminating in massive demonstrations on March 31 that brought nearly 400,000 people on to the streets.

Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri, restated the government’s strategy ahead of the protest, saying the law could be tweaked in detail but there was no question of gutting it of the essentials or dropping it.

France’s deeply unpopular President Francois Hollande has just over a year left in office and had been banking on the labour reform as a standout initiative with which to defend his record.

