France Prepares For Civil War Against Muslims

French authorities are preparing to ‘clean up’ the country of Muslims, according to a prominent author.

French writer and political journalist Éric Zemmour claims that French authorities are preparing for “civil war” against Muslims.

During an interview with French radio station RTL, Franco-Algerian Zemmour revealed details of a program called “Operation Ronces.”

The program is based on Israeli army’s experiences in Gaza and was developed with their help.

Info Wars reports:

The French government has been secretly preparing for a “civil war” against Muslims as a way to “clean up” the country in response to numerous riots and terror attacks in recent years, claims Zemmour, who characterizes the plan as a “new reconquista on their own soil”.

According to Speisa, Zemmour says “his source is high in the French command”.

Zemmour, who was a reporter for Le Figaro and appears as a guest on French current affairs shows, is a controversial figure and a strong opponent of immigration.

Zemmour’s warning is echoed by Patrick Calvar, who is the head of the Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI). Calvar told members of a French parliamentary commission earlier this summer that France was “on the brink of civil war”.

As we reported back in July, following the Nice truck attack, Jonathan Miller, who is an elected council member in the French village of Caux, said that the attack had “shaken France to the brink of a terrifying escalation” and that citizens were responding by joining gun clubs.

As we also highlighted last year, French security forces are also preparing for mass civil unrest and radicalized immigrants taking over entire neighborhoods, according to intelligence sources.

Last week, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that new terror attacks in France were inevitable and that 15,000 Islamists who are already living in the country were in the process of being radicalized.