Giant Finger May Have Belonged To A Nephilim

A giant finger found in an Egyptian Tomb may have belonged to a Nephilim, an ancient giant. Theories surrounding the existence of these Biblical creatures are many and contradictory.

Scientists and mystics are divided on the subject but it has generated hours of tv documentaries, books and websites. The images of a giant 38 centimetre long finger has researchers clueless as they state that something like this is impossible. According to science, it is impossible, yet the finger found in Egypt seems to be the real deal. It even has a certificate of authenticity and X-Ray images!

The image above was taken with a bank note in the foreground to show the scale of the finger.

Photographs of the dried and weathered finger were taken in 1988 and were originally published by one of Europe’s leading newspaper, Bild.

Here’s one interpretation: These ‘Sons of God’ (Ben Elohim or fallen angels) were known as the Watchers. The title ‘Watcher’ simply means ‘one who watches’, ‘those who watch’, ‘those who are awake’ or ‘those who do not sleep’. These titles reflect the unique relationship between the Watchers and the human race since ancient times.

These angelic beings were given the task by God to be earthly shepherds of humans. It was their job to watch over the human species and report back on their progress. However they were confined by the divine prime directive not to teach or become sexual active with humans. Regrettably, some of them decided to ignore God’s command and eventually became known as the “Fallen Watcher Angels”.

Most of the information we have about these mysterious Fallen Watchers and their activities comes from the Book of Enoch which never actually made it into the Bible. According to the Bible, Enoch was a man who faithfully walked with God (Gen. 5:22). Enoch lived just prior to the flood of Noah and was believed to be the incarnation of Archangel Metatron, the keeper of the bridge to heaven. In other words, the Grim Reaper. In Greek mythology the same figure was called Hades and rowed people across the Styx to the Underworld.

The Book of Genesis in the Bible talks about how the Watchers (the Nephilim) killed Japheth, Noah’s eldest son, and had many children with his wife. The theory goes that these children then genetically populated a large area of Europe over thousands of years. In theory they would have also taken the Nephilim imprint with them.

Another quite widely-held belief about the Nephilim is that they are still here amongst us genetically as a sort of parallel human race and can be identified by the fact they have the Rhesus negative blood group.

To read more click here.