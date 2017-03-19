Trey Gowdy Fights Tears As He Vows To Destroy Elite Pedophile Ring

Trey Gowdy fought back tears in Congress as he put the elite pedophile ring on notice, warning that anyone who dares interfere with his child exploitation investigation will be forced to publicly explain why they are obstructing it.

On the first day back at Congress, Gowdy delivered an emotionally charged speech, discussing child sex abuse cases and the mental images that have been scarred on his brain after seeing material related to the investigation into the pedophile rings that have infiltrated Washington D.C.

Addressing a detective charged with heading the investigation, Gowdy said: “I want you to give me a list of the providers that are giving you a hard time. We are going to have another [hearing] here. We are going to have them come and publicly explain why they are having a hard time complying with law enforcement in child exploitation and child abuse cases.“

“My guess is that will be a very tough public explanation for them. So, give me the names and the providers that you are having a hard time dealing with. And I may not be able to make them stop doing it, but I can make them come and explain why they are doing it.”

“And my guess is they won’t want to do that.“

During the speech, Gowdy struggled to explain the horrific impact that witnessing the investigation’s evidence has had on him and other investigators, saying; “More than anything else we are united in our inability to get the images out of our heads.”

“Johnny’s got them, Judge Poe has them, and you have them, and any of us who did child pornography or child sex abuse cases.”

In December, Gowdy was tasked with leading a committee set up to protect children from the plague of pedophile rings. In a statement following the announcement, the South Carolina Rep. described the investigation as the most important work he has ever undertaken, and warned that anybody found to be involved in the pedophile rings would be treated to the full force of the law.

“Enforcing the rule of law and protecting human dignity through a fair justice system are among the chief responsibilities of Congress.”

“Victims of child pornography endure severe trauma mentally, physically and emotionally.”