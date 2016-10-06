Hamas Warns It Won’t ‘Sit Idly By’ As Israel Continues Striking Gaza

Hamas has warned Israel of “military escalation” in the Gaza Strip after the IDF conducted a series of airstrikes on the besieged enclave.

“We condemn the Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip and warn against its continuation,” the Palestinian resistance movement’s spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said in regard to Wednesday’s airstrikes.

The Palestinian official further said the movement will not “sit idly by” to allow Israeli airstrikes to continue.

Israel conducted airstrikes close to the northern city of Beit Hanun in the eastern Gaza Strip, the southern city of Khan Yunis and the al-Tufah neighborhood of Gaza City in the coastal enclave’s north on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported from the attacks, which were launched after Tel Aviv claimed a rocket had hit a street of Sderot in the occupied territories.

Israeli warplanes frequently bomb Gaza. The Israeli military uses drones over the impoverished region either to monitor and photograph Palestinian military units in the blockaded coastal enclave or launch aerial attacks.

Tel Aviv launched its latest large-scale war on the Gaza Strip in early July 2014. The 50-day military aggression killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

Gaza has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.