Harvard University: Gender Can Change Daily, Disagreement Is Violence

Harvard University is brainwashing its students, teaching them “there are more than two sexes” and that “gender is fluid and changing” and can change daily, depending on how you feel and what clothes you decide to wear.

And there is no room for discussion or debate. If you disagree with this leftist drivel, you will be shouted down and declared guilty of promoting “systemic violence.”

Peter Van Voorhis reports for Campus Reform:

The guide, which was distributed to students on campus, declares that “there are more than two sexes” and that “gender is fluid and changing,” adding that someone’s gender identity “can be affirmed and/or expressed in many ways,” and can even “change from day to day.”

Yes, that’s right. As Voorhis reports, “the flyer tells students that ‘for many people—cis and trans—gender expression, identity, and self-understanding can change from day to day,’ noting that gender can be expressed through one’s ‘speech, mannerisms, clothing,’ and more.”

This is the sad state of affairs at colleges and universities.

Gender identity can fluctuate daily now?

Conservative Review reports: How are you supposed to write a law that protects against gender or sex discrimination if a person’s “gender identity” can change daily? James Madison might’ve said something important about “mutable” or constantly changing government and “incoherent” laws once.

Pointing out the land of confusion into which the LGBT-rights movement is forcing us to descend could get students into trouble, however.

As the flyer reads, “Transphobic misinformation is a form of systemic violence.” What your kids are being taught, at Harvard University and likely elsewhere, is that traditional understandings of the roles of men and women the distinctions between male and female are “violence.”

If you follow this line of thinking then when, for example, Jesus says in Matthew 19, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’?” — that’s violence.

Or, in terms promoted by Harvard, “Fixed binaries and biological essentialism, manifest in gendered language, misgendering someone, and the policing of trans bodies, threaten the lives of trans people.”

Some students are not happy their tuition dollars are being used to deny biological reality to make other students more comfortable with their mental delusions.

Campus Reform reports that several outraged students were upset school funds were used for this campaign, but declined to comment on for fear of “potential repercussions from the school.” One wonders if Harvard’s administration has paused to consider whether they are providing a safe space for students who think that men are men and women are women.

This is the sad state of affairs at colleges and universities. Traditional values are called violent. Mob violence to silence free speech is called justice. The same places that claim to create safe spaces for the liberal students are too dangerous for alternative points of view.

When will enough be enough?