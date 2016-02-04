Henry Kissinger Meets With Putin In Moscow

President Putin of Russia has met with the former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security advisor Henry Kissinger at his residence outside Moscow.

RT reports:

The Kremlin said that the two have “long-standing, friendly relations” and that they have used the “opportunity to talk.”

The meeting is a continuation of a “friendly dialogue between President Putin and Henry Kissinger, who are bound by a longstanding relationship,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

They communicate all the time, use the opportunity to talk,” he added. Putin “values” this opportunity to discuss pressing international issues as well as exchange opinions on global perspectives, Peskov said.

Putin and Kissenger have had over 10 tete-a-tete meetings so far, according to media reports. When Kissinger visited Russia in 2013 Putin said that Moscow always pays attention to his opinion and called the former secretary of state “a world class politician.”

Kissinger, a former US national security adviser and foreign policy head, pioneered the detente policy in 1969 steering the US-Soviet relations to a general ease. For his part in negotiating a ceasefire in Vietnam in an unsuccessful effort to put an end to the Vietnam war (1955-1975) he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973.

In a December interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, Kissinger said that he believes the West should understand there could be no resolution to the Syrian crisis and unity without Russia’s participation. He also said that one cannot defeat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISISL) militants in the Middle East using diplomatic means.

  • Paul

    Yup, Dr Kissinger did indeed receive the Nobel Peace prize – that, as Tom Lehrer said at the time was the day satire died. If you think his award was well earned, I’d direct you here https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/apr/25/milosevictrial.petertatchell And yes, he was involved in the detente towards the end of the cold – basically as a way of playing Russia/USSR off against the Chinese. I do believe we, in the west, should be working with the Russians to defeat ISIS – but frankly the fact he says the same gives me pause for thought (I’d also say that his closeness to Putin suggests the perception of him as some sort of plucky anti-nwo figure is a bit simplistic).